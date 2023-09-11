FC 24 best players ranked by Overall

The best 24 players in FC 24 have been announced! Knowing which players have made the cut will help you start planning your roster for Ultimate Team, or set your sights on some of the world's most well-known footballers for Career Mode playthroughs.

Once the best FC players were released gradually as part of the build up to the next game’s release, but the past couple of years have seen a new trend develop. For FIFA 22 in 2021 we saw the top 22 players being released, then last year for FIFA 23 we got the top 23 players.

If you’re following the pattern, you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the top 24 players for EA Sports FC 24 have now been announced!

Take a look below to find out who the best players in FC 24, listed by their Overall rank, are.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings