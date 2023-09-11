FC 24 best players ranked by Overall
The top EA Sports FC 24 player rating listed.
The best 24 players in FC 24 have been announced! Knowing which players have made the cut will help you start planning your roster for Ultimate Team, or set your sights on some of the world's most well-known footballers for Career Mode playthroughs.
Once the best FC players were released gradually as part of the build up to the next game’s release, but the past couple of years have seen a new trend develop. For FIFA 22 in 2021 we saw the top 22 players being released, then last year for FIFA 23 we got the top 23 players.
If you’re following the pattern, you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the top 24 players for EA Sports FC 24 have now been announced!
Take a look below to find out who the best players in FC 24, listed by their Overall rank, are.
Best players in FC 24 listed
Below you’ll find the best players in FC 24, ranked by their Overall stat. If you want to see if your favourite player made the cut this year, you can use the Ctrl+F function to search for their name or team in the team below.
Here are the top 24 players in FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|1
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-German
|ST
|91
|2
|Alexia Putellas
|FC Barcelona Femení
|CM
|91
|3
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|91
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|5
|Aitana Bonmatí
|FC Barcelona Femení
|CM
|90
|6
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|CF
|90
|7
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea WFC
|ST
|90
|8
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad Club
|CF
|90
|9
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|90
|10
|Harry Kane
|FC Bayern München
|ST
|90
|11
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|FC Barcelona Femení
|RW
|90
|12
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|90
|13
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool FC
|RW
|89
|14
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Olympique Lyon Féminin
|RW
|89
|15
|Mapi León
|FC Barcelona Femení
|CB
|89
|16
|Rúben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|89
|17
|Vinícius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|18
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM
|89
|19
|Neymar Jr
|Al-Hilal SFC
|LW
|89
|20
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave FC
|ST
|89
|21
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|FC Barcelona
|GK
|89
|22
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool FC
|CB
|89
|23
|Alisson
|Liverpool FC
|GK
|89
|24
|Ada Hegerberg
|Olympique Lyon Féminin
|ST
|89
Good luck in FC 24!