FC 24 best players ranked by Overall

The top EA Sports FC 24 player rating listed.

Image credit: EA Sports
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn
Published on

The best 24 players in FC 24 have been announced! Knowing which players have made the cut will help you start planning your roster for Ultimate Team, or set your sights on some of the world's most well-known footballers for Career Mode playthroughs.

Once the best FC players were released gradually as part of the build up to the next game’s release, but the past couple of years have seen a new trend develop. For FIFA 22 in 2021 we saw the top 22 players being released, then last year for FIFA 23 we got the top 23 players.

If you’re following the pattern, you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the top 24 players for EA Sports FC 24 have now been announced!

Take a look below to find out who the best players in FC 24, listed by their Overall rank, are.

Best players in FC 24 listed

Below you’ll find the best players in FC 24, ranked by their Overall stat. If you want to see if your favourite player made the cut this year, you can use the Ctrl+F function to search for their name or team in the team below.

Here are the top 24 players in FC 24:

RankPlayerClub PositionRating
1Kylian MbappéParis Saint-GermanST91
2Alexia PutellasFC Barcelona FemeníCM91
3Erling HaalandManchester CityST91
4Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCM91
5Aitana BonmatíFC Barcelona FemeníCM90
6Lionel MessiInter MiamiCF90
7Sam KerrChelsea WFCST90
8Karim BenzemaAl-Ittihad ClubCF90
9Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridGK90
10Harry KaneFC Bayern MünchenST90
11Caroline Graham HansenFC Barcelona FemeníRW90
12Robert LewandowskiFC BarcelonaST90
13Mohamed SalahLiverpool FCRW89
14Kadidiatou DianiOlympique Lyon FémininRW89
15Mapi LeónFC Barcelona FemeníCB89
16Rúben DiasManchester CityCB89
17Vinícius Jr.Real MadridLW89
18RodriManchester CityCDM89
19Neymar JrAl-Hilal SFCLW89
20Alex MorganSan Diego Wave FCST89
21Marc-André ter StegenFC BarcelonaGK89
22Virgil van DijkLiverpool FCCB89
23AlissonLiverpool FCGK89
24Ada HegerbergOlympique Lyon FémininST89

Good luck in FC 24!

About the Author
Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

