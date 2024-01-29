EA FC 24 TOTW 20 Predictions
Our picks for Team of the Week 20.
The latest Team of the Week cards will be out in EA Sports FC 24 soon, with players who put in a star performance on the pitch recently getting rewarded with an upgraded rating. If you're wondering who could get included in the upcoming TOTW 20 release, then we've looked at the recent fixtures to scout out who could be getting new Ultimate Team cards later this week.
One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 20 could go to Barcelona women's forward Caroline Graham Hansen. Hansen, who was recently included in the first-ever women's Team of the Year squad as well, scored two goals for Barca at the weekend as the Liga F leaders hammered Real Betis away from home. The result means Barcelona Femení continued their incredible run of winning every game they've played so far this season.
Another player that could be getting a new TOTW card after bagging a few goals at the weekend is Niclas Füllkrug. The 30-year-old scored a match-winning hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund, which helped Edin Terzić's side move into the top four in the Bundesliga. Other players that could get rewarded for their recent performances with a new Team of the Week card include former Premier League stars İlkay Gündoğan and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, along with PSG's Marco Asensio and Bayern Munich's speedy full-back Alphonso Davies.
FC 24 Team of the Week 20 predictions
Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 20 Predictions round-ups the best performing players from the week's past fixtures. Besides upgraded ratings, the new TOTW cards could also include a few position changes if certain players stepped out of their comfort zone and excelled in a different position of the park. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.
Strikers
|Player
|Team
|Matt Smith
|Salford City
|Krzysztof Piątek
|İstanbul Başakşehir
|Deniz Undav
|Stuttgart
|Niclas Füllkrug
|Borussia Dortmund
|Alexander Sørloth
|Villarreal
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|Luuk de Jong
|PSV
|Cengiz Ünder
|Fenerbahçe
|Igor Thiago
|Club Brugge
|Martin Terrier
|Rennes
|Nikita Parris
|Manchester United
|Terrence Boyd
|Kaiserslautern
|Ezequiel Ponce
|AEK Athens
|Ermedin Demirović
|Augsburg
|Brian Brobbey
|Ajax
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|Monaco
|Mateo Retegui
|Genoa
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Atalanta
Midfielders
|Player
|Team
|Patrick Pflücke
|Mechelen
|İlkay Gündoğan
|Barcelona
|Abdoullah Ba
|Sunderland
|Marcel Hartel
|St Pauli
|Daniele Verde
|Spezia
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|AC Milan
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Benfica
|Carlinhos
|Portimonense
|Marco Asensio
|PSG
|Samuel Lino
|Atlético Madrid
|Andrej Kramaric
|Hoffenheim
|Mario Gotze
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Andy Diouf
|Lens
Defenders & Goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|Levent Mercan
|Fatih Karagümrük
|Sebastian Jung
|Karlsruher SC
|Raphaël Guerreiro
|Bayern Munich
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|Leonardo Balerdi
|Lyon
|Brandon Mechele
|Club Brugge
|Jan Vertonghen
|Anderlecht
|Nahuel Molina
|Atlético Madrid
|Davide Calabria
|AC Milan
|David García
|Osasuna
|David Raum
|RB Leipzig
|Yehvann Diouf
|Reims
|Moritz Nicolas
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
That's it for our TOTW 20 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday who gets included in the actual line-up.