EA FC 24 TOTW 20 Predictions

The latest Team of the Week cards will be out in EA Sports FC 24 soon, with players who put in a star performance on the pitch recently getting rewarded with an upgraded rating. If you're wondering who could get included in the upcoming TOTW 20 release, then we've looked at the recent fixtures to scout out who could be getting new Ultimate Team cards later this week.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 20 could go to Barcelona women's forward Caroline Graham Hansen. Hansen, who was recently included in the first-ever women's Team of the Year squad as well, scored two goals for Barca at the weekend as the Liga F leaders hammered Real Betis away from home. The result means Barcelona Femení continued their incredible run of winning every game they've played so far this season.

Another player that could be getting a new TOTW card after bagging a few goals at the weekend is Niclas Füllkrug. The 30-year-old scored a match-winning hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund, which helped Edin Terzić's side move into the top four in the Bundesliga. Other players that could get rewarded for their recent performances with a new Team of the Week card include former Premier League stars İlkay Gündoğan and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, along with PSG's Marco Asensio and Bayern Munich's speedy full-back Alphonso Davies.

FC 24 Team of the Week 20 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 20 Predictions round-ups the best performing players from the week's past fixtures. Besides upgraded ratings, the new TOTW cards could also include a few position changes if certain players stepped out of their comfort zone and excelled in a different position of the park. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Matt Smith Salford City Krzysztof Piątek İstanbul Başakşehir Deniz Undav Stuttgart Niclas Füllkrug Borussia Dortmund Alexander Sørloth Villarreal Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Luuk de Jong PSV Cengiz Ünder Fenerbahçe Igor Thiago Club Brugge Martin Terrier Rennes Nikita Parris Manchester United Terrence Boyd Kaiserslautern Ezequiel Ponce AEK Athens Ermedin Demirović Augsburg Brian Brobbey Ajax Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco Mateo Retegui Genoa Charles De Ketelaere Atalanta

Midfielders

Player Team Patrick Pflücke Mechelen İlkay Gündoğan Barcelona Abdoullah Ba Sunderland Marcel Hartel St Pauli Daniele Verde Spezia Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan Gonçalo Guedes Benfica Carlinhos Portimonense Marco Asensio PSG Samuel Lino Atlético Madrid Andrej Kramaric Hoffenheim Mario Gotze Eintracht Frankfurt Andy Diouf Lens

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Levent Mercan Fatih Karagümrük Sebastian Jung Karlsruher SC Raphaël Guerreiro Bayern Munich Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Leonardo Balerdi Lyon Brandon Mechele Club Brugge Jan Vertonghen Anderlecht Nahuel Molina Atlético Madrid Davide Calabria AC Milan David García Osasuna David Raum RB Leipzig Yehvann Diouf Reims Moritz Nicolas Borussia Mönchengladbach

That's it for our TOTW 20 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.