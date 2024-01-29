EA FC 24 TOTW 20 Predictions

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

The latest Team of the Week cards will be out in EA Sports FC 24 soon, with players who put in a star performance on the pitch recently getting rewarded with an upgraded rating. If you're wondering who could get included in the upcoming TOTW 20 release, then we've looked at the recent fixtures to scout out who could be getting new Ultimate Team cards later this week.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 20 could go to Barcelona women's forward Caroline Graham Hansen. Hansen, who was recently included in the first-ever women's Team of the Year squad as well, scored two goals for Barca at the weekend as the Liga F leaders hammered Real Betis away from home. The result means Barcelona Femení continued their incredible run of winning every game they've played so far this season.

Another player that could be getting a new TOTW card after bagging a few goals at the weekend is Niclas Füllkrug. The 30-year-old scored a match-winning hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund, which helped Edin Terzić's side move into the top four in the Bundesliga. Other players that could get rewarded for their recent performances with a new Team of the Week card include former Premier League stars İlkay Gündoğan and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, along with PSG's Marco Asensio and Bayern Munich's speedy full-back Alphonso Davies.

FC 24 Team of the Week 20 predictions

A selection of cards predicted to feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 20 line-up.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 20 Predictions round-ups the best performing players from the week's past fixtures. Besides upgraded ratings, the new TOTW cards could also include a few position changes if certain players stepped out of their comfort zone and excelled in a different position of the park. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Matt SmithSalford City
Krzysztof Piątekİstanbul Başakşehir
Deniz UndavStuttgart
Niclas FüllkrugBorussia Dortmund
Alexander SørlothVillarreal
Caroline Graham HansenBarcelona
Luuk de JongPSV
Cengiz ÜnderFenerbahçe
Igor ThiagoClub Brugge
Martin TerrierRennes
Nikita ParrisManchester United
Terrence BoydKaiserslautern
Ezequiel PonceAEK Athens
Ermedin DemirovićAugsburg
Brian BrobbeyAjax
Wissam Ben YedderMonaco
Mateo ReteguiGenoa
Charles De KetelaereAtalanta

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Patrick PflückeMechelen
İlkay GündoğanBarcelona
Abdoullah BaSunderland
Marcel HartelSt Pauli
Daniele VerdeSpezia
Ruben Loftus-CheekAC Milan
Gonçalo GuedesBenfica
CarlinhosPortimonense
Marco AsensioPSG
Samuel LinoAtlético Madrid
Andrej KramaricHoffenheim
Mario GotzeEintracht Frankfurt
Andy DioufLens

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Levent MercanFatih Karagümrük
Sebastian JungKarlsruher SC
Raphaël GuerreiroBayern Munich
Alphonso DaviesBayern Munich
Leonardo BalerdiLyon
Brandon MecheleClub Brugge
Jan VertonghenAnderlecht
Nahuel MolinaAtlético Madrid
Davide CalabriaAC Milan
David GarcíaOsasuna
David RaumRB Leipzig
Yehvann DioufReims
Moritz NicolasBorussia Mönchengladbach

That's it for our TOTW 20 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

