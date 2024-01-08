EA FC 24 TOTW 17 Predictions

The new Team of the Week squad is out soon, with the best performing players in recent fixtures about to get a ratings boost in EA Sports FC 24. And if you're wondering who could be getting an upgraded card for TOTW 17, then we've scouted the world's best leagues to find the top performing players that could soon be getting a new Ultimate Team card.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 17 could go to Barcelona's Patri Guijarro. The Spanish women's star scored twice as Barca hammered Levante Las Planas 9-1 in Liga F over the weekend. The result means the Barcelona women's team not only stayed at the top of the table in Liga F, but continued an incredible run of winning every single league game they've played so far this season.

Elsewhere, another player who could get a spot in Team of the Week 17 is Juventus's Dušan Vlahović. The Serbian striker scored a last-gasp winner in stoppage time for Juve against Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday. The 2-1 win for the Old Lady means Max Allegri's side have stayed within touching distance of league leaders Inter Milan, who are just two points ahead of Juventus. Other standout players from the recent round of fixtures who could be getting a new TOTW card include Cengiz Ünder, who scored four goals in Fenerbahçe's 5-1 win against İstanbulspor in the Turkish Süper Lig, Real Madrid's defensive rock Antonio Rüdiger and ex-Manchester City midfield maestro Ilkay Gündogan.

FC 24 Team of the Week 17 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 17 Predictions rounds-up the best performing men's and women's players from the recent round of fixtures. The best performers could not only get a new TOTW card with an upgraded rating, but even a position change if they excelled in a different area of the park they usually play in. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Sheila Guijarro Gómez Atlético Madrid Cengiz Ünder Fenerbahçe Mayra Ramírez Levante Álvaro Morata Atlético Madrid Nuno da Costa Kasımpaşa Viktor Gyökeres Sporting Kosta Barbarouses Wellington Phoenix Marcus Edwards Sporting Sergio Camello Pérez Rayo Vallecano Hiroshi Ibusuki Adelaide United Dušan Vlahović Juventus Rafa Silva Benfica Dany Mota Carvalho Monza Duván Zapata Atalanta Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Paulo Dybala Roma Iago Aspas Celta Vigo

Midfielders

Player Team Patri Guijarro Barcelona Max Bird Derby County Orkun Kökçü Benfica Emmanuel Boateng Rio Ave Valentín Carboni Monza Rodrigo De Paul Atlético Madrid Ilkay Gündogan Barcelona Pedro Gonçalves Sporting Davide Frattesi Inter Milan Teun Koopmeiners Atalanta Edin Višća Trabzonspor Mikel Vesga Athletic Bilbao Nikola Vlašić Torino Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Abdülkerim Bardakcı Galatasaray Baba Rahman PAOK Alessandro Buongiorno Torino Daley Blind Girona Aitor Paredes Athletic Bilbao Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid Luca Pellegrini Lazio Lorenzo De Silvestri Bologna Carlos Neva Tey Granada Danilo Juventus José Gayà Valencia Andrea Consigli Sassuolo Álex Dominguez Toulouse

That's it for our TOTW 17 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.