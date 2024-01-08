If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 17 Predictions

Our picks for Team of the Week 17.

Cards predicted to feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 17 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Additional contributions by Markus Hensel
Published on

The new Team of the Week squad is out soon, with the best performing players in recent fixtures about to get a ratings boost in EA Sports FC 24. And if you're wondering who could be getting an upgraded card for TOTW 17, then we've scouted the world's best leagues to find the top performing players that could soon be getting a new Ultimate Team card.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 17 could go to Barcelona's Patri Guijarro. The Spanish women's star scored twice as Barca hammered Levante Las Planas 9-1 in Liga F over the weekend. The result means the Barcelona women's team not only stayed at the top of the table in Liga F, but continued an incredible run of winning every single league game they've played so far this season.

Elsewhere, another player who could get a spot in Team of the Week 17 is Juventus's Dušan Vlahović. The Serbian striker scored a last-gasp winner in stoppage time for Juve against Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday. The 2-1 win for the Old Lady means Max Allegri's side have stayed within touching distance of league leaders Inter Milan, who are just two points ahead of Juventus. Other standout players from the recent round of fixtures who could be getting a new TOTW card include Cengiz Ünder, who scored four goals in Fenerbahçe's 5-1 win against İstanbulspor in the Turkish Süper Lig, Real Madrid's defensive rock Antonio Rüdiger and ex-Manchester City midfield maestro Ilkay Gündogan.

FC 24 Team of the Week 17 predictions

A selection of cards predicted to feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 17 line-up.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 17 Predictions rounds-up the best performing men's and women's players from the recent round of fixtures. The best performers could not only get a new TOTW card with an upgraded rating, but even a position change if they excelled in a different area of the park they usually play in. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Sheila Guijarro GómezAtlético Madrid
Cengiz ÜnderFenerbahçe
Mayra RamírezLevante
Álvaro MorataAtlético Madrid
Nuno da CostaKasımpaşa
Viktor GyökeresSporting
Kosta BarbarousesWellington Phoenix
Marcus EdwardsSporting
Sergio Camello PérezRayo Vallecano
Hiroshi IbusukiAdelaide United
Dušan VlahovićJuventus
Rafa SilvaBenfica
Dany Mota CarvalhoMonza
Duván ZapataAtalanta
Lautaro MartínezInter Milan
Paulo DybalaRoma
Iago AspasCelta Vigo

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Patri GuijarroBarcelona
Max BirdDerby County
Orkun KökçüBenfica
Emmanuel BoatengRio Ave
Valentín CarboniMonza
Rodrigo De PaulAtlético Madrid
Ilkay GündoganBarcelona
Pedro GonçalvesSporting
Davide FrattesiInter Milan
Teun KoopmeinersAtalanta
Edin VišćaTrabzonspor
Mikel VesgaAthletic Bilbao
Nikola VlašićTorino
Ruben Loftus-CheekAC Milan

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Abdülkerim BardakcıGalatasaray
Baba RahmanPAOK
Alessandro BuongiornoTorino
Daley BlindGirona
Aitor ParedesAthletic Bilbao
Antonio RüdigerReal Madrid
Luca PellegriniLazio
Lorenzo De SilvestriBologna
Carlos Neva TeyGranada
DaniloJuventus
José GayàValencia
Andrea ConsigliSassuolo
Álex DominguezToulouse

That's it for our TOTW 17 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

EA Sports FC 24

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Blockbuster EA Canada EA Sports Electronic Arts Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Simulation Sports
See 2 more Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments