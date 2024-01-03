If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 16 Cards revealed

Salah headlines 2024's first Team of the Week.

Ultimate Team cards featured in the EA FC 24 TOTW 16 release.
Image credit: EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake
Published on

The first Team of the Week cards for 2024 have been released for EA FC 24 today. The TOTW 16 line-up is out now and available in Ultimate Team packs, with the best performing players in the past week getting a ratings boost and a new Team of the Week card. And the highest rated card in the latest TOTW release goes to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward, who has an overall 92 rated new TOTW card, put in a game-changing performance against Newcastle United on New Year's Day. The 31-year-old scored two goals and got an assist as the Reds brushed aside Newcastle 4-2 at Anfield, a result which meant Jurgen Klopp's side started 2024 at the top of the Premier League table.

Salah has been joined in Team of the Week 16 by his former teammate Sadio Mané, with the Senegalese winger now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Mane received an overall 87 rated new card after bagging a double against Al-Ittihad. Elsewhere, plenty of other current and former Premier League players have also been included in TOTW 16, with Phil Foden, Michael Olise, Cole Palmer, Chris Wood, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kasper Schmeichel all getting new Ultimate Team cards.

All the cards in the EA FC 24 TOTW 16 release.
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) | Image credit: EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 16

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Mohamed Salah ↑92 (89) RW Liverpool
Sadio Mané ↑87 (86) LM Al-Nassr
Radu Drăgușin (★) ↑86 (70) CB Genoa
Rodrigo Zalazar (★) ↑86 (74) CM Braga
Phil Foden ↑86 (85) CAM Manchester City
Rafa Silva ↑86 (83) ST Benfica
Kasper Schmeichel ↑85 (81) GK Anderlecht
Michael Olise ↑84 (78) RW Crystal Palace
Valentin Castellanos ↑84 (79) ST Lazio
Konstantinos Mavropanos ↑84 (78) CB West Ham
Ibañez ↑84 (80) CB Al-Ahli
Cole Palmer ↑83 (66) CAM Chelsea
Martín Payero ↑83 (73) CM Udinese
Chris Wood ↑83 (75) ST Nottingham Forest
Tatsuhiro Sakamoto ↑83 (72) RM Coventry City
Theo Bair ↑83 (58) ST Motherwell
Marvin Johnson ↑83 (66) LB Sheffield Wednesday
Adem Zorgane ↑83 (75) CM Charleroi

