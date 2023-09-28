FC 24 fastest players with the best pace stat
Gotta go fast.
The fastest players in FC 24 could be what you need to win a match as they will help you outrun your opponents.
Since FC 24 includes players from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, you can find the fastest players from both leagues below. Though - spoiler warning - Mbappé remains the fastest player!
So if your team is a little on the slow side, consider adding one of the players with the best pace stat in FC 24 ranked below.
FC 24 fastest players with the best pace stat
Considering he’s ranked as the best player in FC 24, it should be no surprise that Kylian Mbappé remains the fastest player. Karim Adeyemi has taken the spot as the second fastest player, while Vini Jr. has kept his third position. There are other speedy male footballers in FC 24 if these players are beyond your reach.
Below you can find the fastest male footballers ranked by their Pace stat in FC 24, including in their Overall stat and position to assist in your decision making:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Pace Stat
|1
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris SG
|ST
|91
|97
|2
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund
|LM
|80
|96
|3
|Vini Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|95
|4
|Alphonso Davies
|FC Bayern München
|LB
|83
|95
|5
|Moussa Diaby
|Aston Villa
|RM
|84
|95
|6
|Sirlord Conteh
|SC Paderborn O7
|ST
|68
|95
|7
|Michael
|Al Hilal
|LM
|77
|94
|8
|Ismaïla Sarr
|OM
|RM
|76
|94
|9
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Leverkusen
|RWB
|83
|94
|10
|Sheraldo Becker
|Union Berlin
|ST
|78
|94
|11
|Iñaki Williams
|Athletic Club
|RM
|81
|94
|12
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|RWB
|72
|94
|13
|Theo Hernández
|Milan
|LB
|85
|93
|14
|Hirving Lozano
|Napoli FC
|RW
|81
|93
|15
|Nico Williams
|Athletic Club
|RM
|79
|93
|16
|Daniel James
|Leeds United
|RM
|75
|93
|17
|Muteb Al Harbi
|Al Shabab
|LB
|68
|93
|18
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|Sporting CP
|CB
|77
|93
|19
|Bright Osayi-Samuel
|Fenerbahçe
|RB
|74
|93
|20
|Um Won Sang
|Ulsan Hyundai
|RM
|73
|93
When it comes to the women football players in FC 24, Trinity Rodman ranks as the fastest. She’s closely followed by Delphine Cascarino and Rosemonde Kouassi.
Here are the fastest female footballers ranked by their Pace stat in FC 24, including their Overall stat and position:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Pace Stat
|1
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|RW
|84
|94
|2
|Delphine Cascarino
|OL
|RW
|84
|94
|3
|Rosemonde Kouassi
|FC Fleury 91
|ST
|80
|94
|4
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns
|ST
|88
|93
|5
|Salma Paralluelo
|FC Barcelona
|LW
|78
|93
|6
|Mallory Swanson
|Chicago Red Stars
|LW
|86
|93
|7
|Lynn Williams
|NJ/NY Gotham
|ST
|83
|92
|8
|Melchie Dumornay
|OL
|ST
|81
|92
|9
|Hayley Raso
|Real Madrid CF
|RW
|78
|92
|10
|Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir
|VfL Wolfsburg
|RM
|82
|92
|11
|Jule Brand
|VfL Wolfsburg
|LW
|81
|91
|12
|Midge Purce
|NJ/NY Gotham
|RW
|81
|91
|13
|Naomie Feller
|Real Madrid CF
|LW
|79
|91
|14
|Asisat Oshoala
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|85
|91
|15
|Racheal Kundananji
|Madrid CFF
|ST
|83
|91
|16
|Batcheba Louis
|FC Fleury 91
|RW
|77
|90
|17
|Lauren Hemp
|Manchester City
|LW
|86
|90
|18
|Geyse
|Manchester Utd
|ST
|81
|90
|19
|Lindsey Thomas
|Juventus
|ST
|77
|90
|20
|Ouleymata Sarr
|Washington Spirit
|LM
|82
|90
Good luck in FC 24!