FC 24 fastest players with the best pace stat

Gotta go fast.

Image credit: EA Sports
The fastest players in FC 24 could be what you need to win a match as they will help you outrun your opponents.

Since FC 24 includes players from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, you can find the fastest players from both leagues below. Though - spoiler warning - Mbappé remains the fastest player!

So if your team is a little on the slow side, consider adding one of the players with the best pace stat in FC 24 ranked below.

If you need more help picking players, check out our pages on the best players ranked by Overall, best midfielders and, for an overview, all of the FC 24 player ratings ranked by Overall.

Considering he’s ranked as the best player in FC 24, it should be no surprise that Kylian Mbappé remains the fastest player. Karim Adeyemi has taken the spot as the second fastest player, while Vini Jr. has kept his third position. There are other speedy male footballers in FC 24 if these players are beyond your reach.

Image credit: EA Sports

Below you can find the fastest male footballers ranked by their Pace stat in FC 24, including in their Overall stat and position to assist in your decision making:

RankPlayerClubPositionOverallPace Stat
1Kylian MbappéParis SGST9197
2Karim AdeyemiBorussia Dortmund LM8096
3Vini Jr.Real MadridLW8995
4Alphonso DaviesFC Bayern MünchenLB8395
5Moussa DiabyAston VillaRM8495
6Sirlord ContehSC Paderborn O7ST6895
7MichaelAl HilalLM7794
8Ismaïla SarrOMRM7694
9Jeremie FrimpongLeverkusenRWB8394
10Sheraldo BeckerUnion BerlinST7894
11Iñaki WilliamsAthletic ClubRM8194
12Kevin SchadeBrentford RWB7294
13Theo HernándezMilanLB8593
14Hirving LozanoNapoli FCRW8193
15Nico WilliamsAthletic ClubRM7993
16Daniel JamesLeeds UnitedRM7593
17Muteb Al HarbiAl ShababLB6893
18Jeremiah St. JusteSporting CPCB7793
19Bright Osayi-SamuelFenerbahçeRB7493
20Um Won SangUlsan HyundaiRM7393

When it comes to the women football players in FC 24, Trinity Rodman ranks as the fastest. She’s closely followed by Delphine Cascarino and Rosemonde Kouassi.

Image credit: EA Sports

Here are the fastest female footballers ranked by their Pace stat in FC 24, including their Overall stat and position:

RankPlayerClubPositionOverallPace Stat
1Trinity RodmanWashington SpiritRW8494
2Delphine CascarinoOLRW8494
3Rosemonde KouassiFC Fleury 91ST8094
4Sophia SmithPortland ThornsST8893
5Salma ParallueloFC BarcelonaLW7893
6Mallory SwansonChicago Red StarsLW8693
7Lynn WilliamsNJ/NY GothamST8392
8Melchie DumornayOLST8192
9Hayley RasoReal Madrid CFRW7892
10Sveindís Jane JónsdóttirVfL WolfsburgRM8292
11Jule BrandVfL WolfsburgLW8191
12Midge PurceNJ/NY GothamRW8191
13Naomie FellerReal Madrid CFLW7991
14Asisat OshoalaFC BarcelonaST8591
15Racheal Kundananji Madrid CFFST8391
16Batcheba LouisFC Fleury 91RW7790
17Lauren HempManchester CityLW8690
18GeyseManchester UtdST8190
19Lindsey ThomasJuventusST7790
20Ouleymata SarrWashington SpiritLM8290

Good luck in FC 24!

