FC 24 fastest players with the best pace stat

The fastest players in FC 24 could be what you need to win a match as they will help you outrun your opponents.

Since FC 24 includes players from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, you can find the fastest players from both leagues below. Though - spoiler warning - Mbappé remains the fastest player!

So if your team is a little on the slow side, consider adding one of the players with the best pace stat in FC 24 ranked below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you need more help picking players, check out our pages on the best players ranked by Overall, best midfielders and, for an overview, all of the FC 24 player ratings ranked by Overall.