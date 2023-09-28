If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FC 24 best midfielders, including best CAM, best CDM and best CMs in FC 24

The top midfielders from men and women’s football in EA Sports FC 24.

Knowing the best Midfielders in FC 24 is an important part of planning your football team. Without the support of strong Midfielders you won’t be able to invade your opponent’s side of the field.

Since FC 24 also includes the Women’s Super League, there are, in fact, two sets of best Midfielders you should know before truly getting to work on your team. It’s also worth taking a look at the best players ranked by Overall and the all of the FC 24 player ratings.

Below we’ve listed the FC 24 best Midfielders for both men and women’s football, including the best FC 24 CAM, the best FC 24 CMD and the best FC 24 CM ranked.

On this page:

FC 24 best CAM: The best Central Attacking Midfielder in FC 24

FC 24 sees Bruno Fernandes take the top spot for Central Attacking Midfielder, while Thomas Müller has dropped down to the seventh spot having been replaced by Martin Ødegaard from Arsenal in the second spot. The third best CAM, where Bruno Fernandes once sat, is now held by Jamal Musiala.

Here are the top 15 players for CAM in men’s football in FC 24:

RankPlayerClubRating
1Bruno FernandesManchester Utd88
2Martin ØdegaardArsenal87
3Jamal MusialaFC Bayern München86
4Florian WirtzLeverkusen 85
5Julian BrandtBorussia Dortmund84
6James MaddisonSpurs84
7Thomas MüllerFC Bayern München84
8Nabil FekirReal Betis83
9Jonas HofmannLeverkusen 83
10Dani OlmoRB Leipzig83
11Lorenzo PellegriniRoma FC83
12Marco ReusBorussia Dortmund83
13Ricardo HortaSC Braga82
14Mario GötzeFrankfurt82
15Kai HavertzArsenal82
Debinha from KC Current takes the spot as the best CAM women’s footballer in FC 24. She’s followed by Lina Magull who plays for FC Bayern München in second and, in third, Rose Lavelle of OL Reign.

Below you’ll find the top 15 players for CAM in women’s football in FC 24:

RankPlayerClubRating
1DebinhaKC Current88
2Lina MagullFC Bayern München87
3Rose LavelleOL Reign87
4Jill RoordManchester City86
5Catarina MacarioChelsea84
6Linda DallmannFC Bayern München84
7Crystal DunnPortland Thorns84
8Pernille HarderFC Bayern München84
9Fran KirbyChelsea84
10Amel MajriOL84
11Yuki NagasatoChicago Red Stars84
12MartaOrlando Pride84
13Caroline WeirReal Madrid CF84
14Larua FreigangFrankfurt83
15Dzsenifer MarozánOL83
FC 24 best CMD: The best Defensive Midfielders in FC 24

Rodri has risen from the fifth position to become the best Defensive Midfielder in FC 24, causing Joshua Kimmich to drop down to third place. Casemiro, meanwhile, remains the second best CMD in FC 24.

Here are the top 15 CMD players in men’s football in FC 24:

RankPlayerClubRating
1RodriManchester City89
2CasemiroManchester Utd89
3Joshua KimmichFC Bayern München88
4Sandro TonaliNewcastle Utd86
5N'Golo KantéAl Ittihad86
6Thomas ParteyArsenal85
7Declan RiceArsenal85
8Ismaël BennacerMilan84
9Rúben NevesAl Hilal84
10FabinhoAl Ittihad84
11Pierre-Emile HøjbjergSpurs84
12KokeAtlético de Madrid84
13Aurélien TchouaméniReal Madrid84
14Marcelo BrozovićAl Nassr83
15Sergio BusquetsInter Miami83
The best CMD from the Women’s Super League in FC 24 is Lena Oberdorf of VfL Wolfsburg. In second position is Armandine Henry who plays for Angel City FC and, coming in third, is Kiera Walsh from FC Barcelona.

The top 15 CMD players in women’s football in FC 24 are:

RankPlayerClubRating
1Lena OberdorfVfL Wolfsburg87
2Armandine HenryAngel City FC85
3Kiera WalshFC Barcelona85
4Desiree ScottKC Current84
5Georgia StanwayFC Bayern München84
6Martina RosucciJuventus FC83
7Sherida SpitseAjax83
8Lia WältiArsenal83
9Damaris EgurrolaOL82
10Ingrid Syrstad EngenFC Barcelona82
11Julie ErtzAngel City FC82
12Gabriela GarcíaAtlético de Madrid82
13Yui HasegawaManchester City82
14Emily SonnettOL Reign82
15Emily van EgmondSan Diego Wave82
FC 24 best CM: The best Central Midfielders in FC 24

Kevin De Bruyne retains his position as the best Central Midfielder for another year in FC 24, which is unsurprising considering how he’s also one of the best ranked players in the game.

Outside of De Bruyne, the top three CMs have seen some shake ups with Toni Kroos now being ranked 12 with Bernardo Silva replacing him in the second slot. Luka Modrić, meanwhile, has slipped down to fourth position as Federico Valverde is now the third best CM in FC.

Below you’ll find the top 15 players for CM in men’s football in FC 24:

RankPlayerClubRating
1Kevin De BruyneManchester City91
2Bernardo SilvaManchester City88
3Federico ValverdeReal Madrid88
4Luka ModrićReal Madrid87
5Frenkie de JongFC Barcelona87
6Jude BellinghamReal Madrid86
7PedriFC Barcelona86
8Nicolò BarellaInter86
9İlkay GündoğanFC Barcelona86
10Sergej Milinković-SavićAl Hilal86
11ParejoVillarreal CF86
12Toni KroosReal Madrid86
13Marco VerrattiParis SG86
14Hakan ÇallhanoğluInter85
15Leon GoretzkaFC Bayern München85
The top three best Central Midfielders for the Women’s Super League all play for FC Barcelona. Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí have the first and second position - they also happen to be two of the best ranked players in FC 24. The third slot, meanwhile, goes to Patri Guijarro.

Here are the top 15 players for CM in women’s football in FC 24:

RankPlayerClubRating
1Alexia PutellasFC Barcelona91
2Aitana BonmatíFC Barcelona90
3Patri GuijarroFC Barcelona88
4Grace GeyoroParis SG86
5Lindsey HoranOL86
6Kim LittleArsenal86
7Sara DäbritzOL84
8Jess FishlockOL Reign84
9Arianna CarusoJuventus FC83
10Erin CuthbertChelsea83
11Sophie SchmidtHouston Dash83
12Kenza DaliAston Villa82
13Vanessa DiBernardoKC Current82
14Paula FernándezLevante UD82
15Chantal HagelVfL Wolfsburg82
Have fun in FC 24!

Eurogamer.net Merch