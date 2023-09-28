FC 24 best midfielders, including best CAM, best CDM and best CMs in FC 24

Knowing the best Midfielders in FC 24 is an important part of planning your football team. Without the support of strong Midfielders you won’t be able to invade your opponent’s side of the field.

Since FC 24 also includes the Women’s Super League, there are, in fact, two sets of best Midfielders you should know before truly getting to work on your team. It’s also worth taking a look at the best players ranked by Overall and the all of the FC 24 player ratings.

Below we’ve listed the FC 24 best Midfielders for both men and women’s football, including the best FC 24 CAM, the best FC 24 CMD and the best FC 24 CM ranked.

On this page:

FC 24 best CAM: The best Central Attacking Midfielder in FC 24 FC 24 sees Bruno Fernandes take the top spot for Central Attacking Midfielder, while Thomas Müller has dropped down to the seventh spot having been replaced by Martin Ødegaard from Arsenal in the second spot. The third best CAM, where Bruno Fernandes once sat, is now held by Jamal Musiala. Here are the top 15 players for CAM in men’s football in FC 24: Rank Player Club Rating 1 Bruno Fernandes Manchester Utd 88 2 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 87 3 Jamal Musiala FC Bayern München 86 4 Florian Wirtz Leverkusen 85 5 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund 84 6 James Maddison Spurs 84 7 Thomas Müller FC Bayern München 84 8 Nabil Fekir Real Betis 83 9 Jonas Hofmann Leverkusen 83 10 Dani Olmo RB Leipzig 83 11 Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma FC 83 12 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 83 13 Ricardo Horta SC Braga 82 14 Mario Götze Frankfurt 82 15 Kai Havertz Arsenal 82 Image credit: EA Sports Debinha from KC Current takes the spot as the best CAM women’s footballer in FC 24. She’s followed by Lina Magull who plays for FC Bayern München in second and, in third, Rose Lavelle of OL Reign. Below you’ll find the top 15 players for CAM in women’s football in FC 24: Rank Player Club Rating 1 Debinha KC Current 88 2 Lina Magull FC Bayern München 87 3 Rose Lavelle OL Reign 87 4 Jill Roord Manchester City 86 5 Catarina Macario Chelsea 84 6 Linda Dallmann FC Bayern München 84 7 Crystal Dunn Portland Thorns 84 8 Pernille Harder FC Bayern München 84 9 Fran Kirby Chelsea 84 10 Amel Majri OL 84 11 Yuki Nagasato Chicago Red Stars 84 12 Marta Orlando Pride 84 13 Caroline Weir Real Madrid CF 84 14 Larua Freigang Frankfurt 83 15 Dzsenifer Marozán OL 83 Image credit: EA Sports

FC 24 best CMD: The best Defensive Midfielders in FC 24 Rodri has risen from the fifth position to become the best Defensive Midfielder in FC 24, causing Joshua Kimmich to drop down to third place. Casemiro, meanwhile, remains the second best CMD in FC 24. Here are the top 15 CMD players in men’s football in FC 24: Rank Player Club Rating 1 Rodri Manchester City 89 2 Casemiro Manchester Utd 89 3 Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern München 88 4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle Utd 86 5 N'Golo Kanté Al Ittihad 86 6 Thomas Partey Arsenal 85 7 Declan Rice Arsenal 85 8 Ismaël Bennacer Milan 84 9 Rúben Neves Al Hilal 84 10 Fabinho Al Ittihad 84 11 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Spurs 84 12 Koke Atlético de Madrid 84 13 Aurélien Tchouaméni Real Madrid 84 14 Marcelo Brozović Al Nassr 83 15 Sergio Busquets Inter Miami 83 Image credit: EA Sports The best CMD from the Women’s Super League in FC 24 is Lena Oberdorf of VfL Wolfsburg. In second position is Armandine Henry who plays for Angel City FC and, coming in third, is Kiera Walsh from FC Barcelona. The top 15 CMD players in women’s football in FC 24 are: Rank Player Club Rating 1 Lena Oberdorf VfL Wolfsburg 87 2 Armandine Henry Angel City FC 85 3 Kiera Walsh FC Barcelona 85 4 Desiree Scott KC Current 84 5 Georgia Stanway FC Bayern München 84 6 Martina Rosucci Juventus FC 83 7 Sherida Spitse Ajax 83 8 Lia Wälti Arsenal 83 9 Damaris Egurrola OL 82 10 Ingrid Syrstad Engen FC Barcelona 82 11 Julie Ertz Angel City FC 82 12 Gabriela García Atlético de Madrid 82 13 Yui Hasegawa Manchester City 82 14 Emily Sonnett OL Reign 82 15 Emily van Egmond San Diego Wave 82 Image credit: EA Sports