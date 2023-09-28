FC 24 best midfielders, including best CAM, best CDM and best CMs in FC 24
The top midfielders from men and women’s football in EA Sports FC 24.
Knowing the best Midfielders in FC 24 is an important part of planning your football team. Without the support of strong Midfielders you won’t be able to invade your opponent’s side of the field.
Since FC 24 also includes the Women’s Super League, there are, in fact, two sets of best Midfielders you should know before truly getting to work on your team. It’s also worth taking a look at the best players ranked by Overall and the all of the FC 24 player ratings.
Below we’ve listed the FC 24 best Midfielders for both men and women’s football, including the best FC 24 CAM, the best FC 24 CMD and the best FC 24 CM ranked.
FC 24 best CAM: The best Central Attacking Midfielder in FC 24
FC 24 sees Bruno Fernandes take the top spot for Central Attacking Midfielder, while Thomas Müller has dropped down to the seventh spot having been replaced by Martin Ødegaard from Arsenal in the second spot. The third best CAM, where Bruno Fernandes once sat, is now held by Jamal Musiala.
Here are the top 15 players for CAM in men’s football in FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester Utd
|88
|2
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|87
|3
|Jamal Musiala
|FC Bayern München
|86
|4
|Florian Wirtz
|Leverkusen
|85
|5
|Julian Brandt
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|6
|James Maddison
|Spurs
|84
|7
|Thomas Müller
|FC Bayern München
|84
|8
|Nabil Fekir
|Real Betis
|83
|9
|Jonas Hofmann
|Leverkusen
|83
|10
|Dani Olmo
|RB Leipzig
|83
|11
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Roma FC
|83
|12
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|83
|13
|Ricardo Horta
|SC Braga
|82
|14
|Mario Götze
|Frankfurt
|82
|15
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|82
Debinha from KC Current takes the spot as the best CAM women’s footballer in FC 24. She’s followed by Lina Magull who plays for FC Bayern München in second and, in third, Rose Lavelle of OL Reign.
Below you’ll find the top 15 players for CAM in women’s football in FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Debinha
|KC Current
|88
|2
|Lina Magull
|FC Bayern München
|87
|3
|Rose Lavelle
|OL Reign
|87
|4
|Jill Roord
|Manchester City
|86
|5
|Catarina Macario
|Chelsea
|84
|6
|Linda Dallmann
|FC Bayern München
|84
|7
|Crystal Dunn
|Portland Thorns
|84
|8
|Pernille Harder
|FC Bayern München
|84
|9
|Fran Kirby
|Chelsea
|84
|10
|Amel Majri
|OL
|84
|11
|Yuki Nagasato
|Chicago Red Stars
|84
|12
|Marta
|Orlando Pride
|84
|13
|Caroline Weir
|Real Madrid CF
|84
|14
|Larua Freigang
|Frankfurt
|83
|15
|Dzsenifer Marozán
|OL
|83
FC 24 best CMD: The best Defensive Midfielders in FC 24
Rodri has risen from the fifth position to become the best Defensive Midfielder in FC 24, causing Joshua Kimmich to drop down to third place. Casemiro, meanwhile, remains the second best CMD in FC 24.
Here are the top 15 CMD players in men’s football in FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|89
|2
|Casemiro
|Manchester Utd
|89
|3
|Joshua Kimmich
|FC Bayern München
|88
|4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle Utd
|86
|5
|N'Golo Kanté
|Al Ittihad
|86
|6
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|85
|7
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|85
|8
|Ismaël Bennacer
|Milan
|84
|9
|Rúben Neves
|Al Hilal
|84
|10
|Fabinho
|Al Ittihad
|84
|11
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Spurs
|84
|12
|Koke
|Atlético de Madrid
|84
|13
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|Real Madrid
|84
|14
|Marcelo Brozović
|Al Nassr
|83
|15
|Sergio Busquets
|Inter Miami
|83
The best CMD from the Women’s Super League in FC 24 is Lena Oberdorf of VfL Wolfsburg. In second position is Armandine Henry who plays for Angel City FC and, coming in third, is Kiera Walsh from FC Barcelona.
The top 15 CMD players in women’s football in FC 24 are:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Lena Oberdorf
|VfL Wolfsburg
|87
|2
|Armandine Henry
|Angel City FC
|85
|3
|Kiera Walsh
|FC Barcelona
|85
|4
|Desiree Scott
|KC Current
|84
|5
|Georgia Stanway
|FC Bayern München
|84
|6
|Martina Rosucci
|Juventus FC
|83
|7
|Sherida Spitse
|Ajax
|83
|8
|Lia Wälti
|Arsenal
|83
|9
|Damaris Egurrola
|OL
|82
|10
|Ingrid Syrstad Engen
|FC Barcelona
|82
|11
|Julie Ertz
|Angel City FC
|82
|12
|Gabriela García
|Atlético de Madrid
|82
|13
|Yui Hasegawa
|Manchester City
|82
|14
|Emily Sonnett
|OL Reign
|82
|15
|Emily van Egmond
|San Diego Wave
|82
FC 24 best CM: The best Central Midfielders in FC 24
Kevin De Bruyne retains his position as the best Central Midfielder for another year in FC 24, which is unsurprising considering how he’s also one of the best ranked players in the game.
Outside of De Bruyne, the top three CMs have seen some shake ups with Toni Kroos now being ranked 12 with Bernardo Silva replacing him in the second slot. Luka Modrić, meanwhile, has slipped down to fourth position as Federico Valverde is now the third best CM in FC.
Below you’ll find the top 15 players for CM in men’s football in FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|91
|2
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|88
|3
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|88
|4
|Luka Modrić
|Real Madrid
|87
|5
|Frenkie de Jong
|FC Barcelona
|87
|6
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|86
|7
|Pedri
|FC Barcelona
|86
|8
|Nicolò Barella
|Inter
|86
|9
|İlkay Gündoğan
|FC Barcelona
|86
|10
|Sergej Milinković-Savić
|Al Hilal
|86
|11
|Parejo
|Villarreal CF
|86
|12
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|86
|13
|Marco Verratti
|Paris SG
|86
|14
|Hakan Çallhanoğlu
|Inter
|85
|15
|Leon Goretzka
|FC Bayern München
|85
The top three best Central Midfielders for the Women’s Super League all play for FC Barcelona. Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí have the first and second position - they also happen to be two of the best ranked players in FC 24. The third slot, meanwhile, goes to Patri Guijarro.
Here are the top 15 players for CM in women’s football in FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Alexia Putellas
|FC Barcelona
|91
|2
|Aitana Bonmatí
|FC Barcelona
|90
|3
|Patri Guijarro
|FC Barcelona
|88
|4
|Grace Geyoro
|Paris SG
|86
|5
|Lindsey Horan
|OL
|86
|6
|Kim Little
|Arsenal
|86
|7
|Sara Däbritz
|OL
|84
|8
|Jess Fishlock
|OL Reign
|84
|9
|Arianna Caruso
|Juventus FC
|83
|10
|Erin Cuthbert
|Chelsea
|83
|11
|Sophie Schmidt
|Houston Dash
|83
|12
|Kenza Dali
|Aston Villa
|82
|13
|Vanessa DiBernardo
|KC Current
|82
|14
|Paula Fernández
|Levante UD
|82
|15
|Chantal Hagel
|VfL Wolfsburg
|82
Have fun in FC 24!