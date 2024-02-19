EA FC 24 TOTW 23 Predictions

The latest Team of the Week cards are out in EA Sports FC 24 soon, with the best performing players in recent games getting a ratings boost in Ultimate Team. If you're wondering who could be included in the next TOTW release, then we've analysed fixtures from leagues around the world to see which top performers could be in line for a new card on Wednesday.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 23 could go to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish sharpshooter - who already has an overall 90 rating in EA FC 24 - put in a match-winning performance for beleaguered Barca boss Xavi, who is leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Lewandowski scored two goals, including a penalty in stoppage time, as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend. The result moved the Catalans within two points of second-placed Girona, who have a game in hand, in the La Liga table.

Lewandowski could be joined in Team of the Week 23 by Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard, who used to play for Barcelona's bitter rivals Real Madrid. Ødegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. The result is the second big away win in a row for Mikel Arteta's side, who hammered West Ham 6-0 the previous weekend. Other top performing players who could land a spot in TOTW 23 include Lille's Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick in Ligue 1 at the weekend, and Rangers defender James Tavernier who scored two goals and helped his side keep a clean sheet on Sunday.

FC 24 Team of the Week 23 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our FC 24 Team of the Week 23 Predictions includes the best performing players from the most recent round of fixtures. Players who put in standout performances will be rewarded with new TOTW cards and upgraded ratings. EA could also dish out a few position changes, if certain players excelled in an area of the park that they don't usually play in. We'll find out if any of our predictions come true on Wednesday when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Ewa Pajor Wolfsburg Jonathan David Lille David Neres Benfica Ángel Correa Atlético Madrid Tobias Lauritsen Sparta Rotterdam Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Martin Terrier Rennes Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Abderrazak Hamdallah Al-Ittihad Aleksandar Mitrović Al Hilal Ante Budimir Osasuna Fabian Reese Hertha BSC Henry Onyekuru Al-Fayha Joel Pohjanpalo Venezia Levi García AEK Athens Martin Braithwaite Espanyol Rasmus Højlund Manchester United Simon Adingra Brighton Vanessa Fudalla RB Leipzig Omar Marmoush Frankfurt Mohamed Salah Liverpool Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Rafa Silva Benfica Brian Brobbey Ajax Crysencio Summerville Leeds United Christian Pulisic AC Milan Cody Gakpo Liverpool Demarai Gray Al-Ettifaq Leandro Trossard Arsenal Galeno Porto

Midfielders

Player Team Sebas Moyano Real Oviedo Ole Pohlmann Borussia Dortmund Bukayo Saka Arsenal Grace Geyoro PSG Marcos Llorente Atlético Madrid Ansgar Knauff Frankfurt Fredrik Ulvestad Pogoń Szczecin Patrick Greil SV Sandhausen Martin Ødegaard Arsenal Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan Kevin Stöger Bochum Matteo Pessina Monza Mohamed Elyounoussi Copenhagen Téji Savanier Montpellier Viktor Claesson Copenhagen Carlos Augusto Inter Milan Rodri Manchester City Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Adrien Rabiot Juventus Vincenzo Grifo Freiburg Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team James Tavernier Rangers Jacob Greaves Hull City Sultan Al-Ghannam Al-Nassr Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal Lucas Hernández PSG Nicolás Otamendi Benfica Alberto Moreno Villarreal Davinson Sánchez Galatasaray Frédéric Guilbert Strasbourg Jawad El Yamiq Al-Wehda João Mário Benfica Mitchel Bakker Atalanta Olivier Boscagli PSV Raoul Bellanova Torino Marco Carnesecchi Atalanta Anthony Lopes Lyon

That's it for our TOTW 23 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday evening who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.