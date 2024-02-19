EA FC 24 TOTW 23 Predictions
Lewandowski leads our Team of the Week 23 picks.
The latest Team of the Week cards are out in EA Sports FC 24 soon, with the best performing players in recent games getting a ratings boost in Ultimate Team. If you're wondering who could be included in the next TOTW release, then we've analysed fixtures from leagues around the world to see which top performers could be in line for a new card on Wednesday.
One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 23 could go to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish sharpshooter - who already has an overall 90 rating in EA FC 24 - put in a match-winning performance for beleaguered Barca boss Xavi, who is leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Lewandowski scored two goals, including a penalty in stoppage time, as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend. The result moved the Catalans within two points of second-placed Girona, who have a game in hand, in the La Liga table.
Lewandowski could be joined in Team of the Week 23 by Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard, who used to play for Barcelona's bitter rivals Real Madrid. Ødegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. The result is the second big away win in a row for Mikel Arteta's side, who hammered West Ham 6-0 the previous weekend. Other top performing players who could land a spot in TOTW 23 include Lille's Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick in Ligue 1 at the weekend, and Rangers defender James Tavernier who scored two goals and helped his side keep a clean sheet on Sunday.
FC 24 Team of the Week 23 predictions
Our FC 24 Team of the Week 23 Predictions includes the best performing players from the most recent round of fixtures. Players who put in standout performances will be rewarded with new TOTW cards and upgraded ratings. EA could also dish out a few position changes, if certain players excelled in an area of the park that they don't usually play in. We'll find out if any of our predictions come true on Wednesday when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.
Strikers
|Player
|Team
|Ewa Pajor
|Wolfsburg
|Jonathan David
|Lille
|David Neres
|Benfica
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético Madrid
|Tobias Lauritsen
|Sparta Rotterdam
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|Martin Terrier
|Rennes
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|Abderrazak Hamdallah
|Al-Ittihad
|Aleksandar Mitrović
|Al Hilal
|Ante Budimir
|Osasuna
|Fabian Reese
|Hertha BSC
|Henry Onyekuru
|Al-Fayha
|Joel Pohjanpalo
|Venezia
|Levi García
|AEK Athens
|Martin Braithwaite
|Espanyol
|Rasmus Højlund
|Manchester United
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|Vanessa Fudalla
|RB Leipzig
|Omar Marmoush
|Frankfurt
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Dominic Solanke
|Bournemouth
|Rafa Silva
|Benfica
|Brian Brobbey
|Ajax
|Crysencio Summerville
|Leeds United
|Christian Pulisic
|AC Milan
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|Demarai Gray
|Al-Ettifaq
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|Galeno
|Porto
Midfielders
|Player
|Team
|Sebas Moyano
|Real Oviedo
|Ole Pohlmann
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|Grace Geyoro
|PSG
|Marcos Llorente
|Atlético Madrid
|Ansgar Knauff
|Frankfurt
|Fredrik Ulvestad
|Pogoń Szczecin
|Patrick Greil
|SV Sandhausen
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|Denzel Dumfries
|Inter Milan
|Kevin Stöger
|Bochum
|Matteo Pessina
|Monza
|Mohamed Elyounoussi
|Copenhagen
|Téji Savanier
|Montpellier
|Viktor Claesson
|Copenhagen
|Carlos Augusto
|Inter Milan
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|Mikel Merino
|Real Sociedad
|Adrien Rabiot
|Juventus
|Vincenzo Grifo
|Freiburg
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
Defenders & Goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|James Tavernier
|Rangers
|Jacob Greaves
|Hull City
|Sultan Al-Ghannam
|Al-Nassr
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Al-Hilal
|Lucas Hernández
|PSG
|Nicolás Otamendi
|Benfica
|Alberto Moreno
|Villarreal
|Davinson Sánchez
|Galatasaray
|Frédéric Guilbert
|Strasbourg
|Jawad El Yamiq
|Al-Wehda
|João Mário
|Benfica
|Mitchel Bakker
|Atalanta
|Olivier Boscagli
|PSV
|Raoul Bellanova
|Torino
|Marco Carnesecchi
|Atalanta
|Anthony Lopes
|Lyon
That's it for our TOTW 23 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday evening who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.