EA FC 24 TOTW 23 Predictions

Dion Dassanayake
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Additional contributions by Markus Hensel
Published on

The latest Team of the Week cards are out in EA Sports FC 24 soon, with the best performing players in recent games getting a ratings boost in Ultimate Team. If you're wondering who could be included in the next TOTW release, then we've analysed fixtures from leagues around the world to see which top performers could be in line for a new card on Wednesday.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 23 could go to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish sharpshooter - who already has an overall 90 rating in EA FC 24 - put in a match-winning performance for beleaguered Barca boss Xavi, who is leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Lewandowski scored two goals, including a penalty in stoppage time, as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend. The result moved the Catalans within two points of second-placed Girona, who have a game in hand, in the La Liga table.

Lewandowski could be joined in Team of the Week 23 by Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard, who used to play for Barcelona's bitter rivals Real Madrid. Ødegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. The result is the second big away win in a row for Mikel Arteta's side, who hammered West Ham 6-0 the previous weekend. Other top performing players who could land a spot in TOTW 23 include Lille's Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick in Ligue 1 at the weekend, and Rangers defender James Tavernier who scored two goals and helped his side keep a clean sheet on Sunday.

FC 24 Team of the Week 23 predictions

Ultimate Team cards that could feature in EA FC 24 Team of the Week 23 and their ratings.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our FC 24 Team of the Week 23 Predictions includes the best performing players from the most recent round of fixtures. Players who put in standout performances will be rewarded with new TOTW cards and upgraded ratings. EA could also dish out a few position changes, if certain players excelled in an area of the park that they don't usually play in. We'll find out if any of our predictions come true on Wednesday when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Ewa PajorWolfsburg
Jonathan DavidLille
David NeresBenfica
Ángel CorreaAtlético Madrid
Tobias LauritsenSparta Rotterdam
Robert LewandowskiBarcelona
Martin TerrierRennes
Ollie WatkinsAston Villa
Abderrazak HamdallahAl-Ittihad
Aleksandar MitrovićAl Hilal
Ante BudimirOsasuna
Fabian ReeseHertha BSC
Henry OnyekuruAl-Fayha
Joel PohjanpaloVenezia
Levi GarcíaAEK Athens
Martin BraithwaiteEspanyol
Rasmus HøjlundManchester United
Simon AdingraBrighton
Vanessa FudallaRB Leipzig
Omar MarmoushFrankfurt
Mohamed SalahLiverpool
Dominic SolankeBournemouth
Rafa SilvaBenfica
Brian BrobbeyAjax
Crysencio SummervilleLeeds United
Christian PulisicAC Milan
Cody GakpoLiverpool
Demarai GrayAl-Ettifaq
Leandro TrossardArsenal
GalenoPorto

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Sebas MoyanoReal Oviedo
Ole PohlmannBorussia Dortmund
Bukayo SakaArsenal
Grace GeyoroPSG
Marcos LlorenteAtlético Madrid
Ansgar KnauffFrankfurt
Fredrik UlvestadPogoń Szczecin
Patrick GreilSV Sandhausen
Martin ØdegaardArsenal
Denzel DumfriesInter Milan
Kevin StögerBochum
Matteo PessinaMonza
Mohamed ElyounoussiCopenhagen
Téji SavanierMontpellier
Viktor ClaessonCopenhagen
Carlos AugustoInter Milan
RodriManchester City
Jamal MusialaBayern Munich
Mikel MerinoReal Sociedad
Adrien RabiotJuventus
Vincenzo GrifoFreiburg
Alexis Mac AllisterLiverpool

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
James TavernierRangers
Jacob GreavesHull City
Sultan Al-GhannamAl-Nassr
Jeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkusen
Kalidou KoulibalyAl-Hilal
Lucas HernándezPSG
Nicolás OtamendiBenfica
Alberto MorenoVillarreal
Davinson SánchezGalatasaray
Frédéric GuilbertStrasbourg
Jawad El YamiqAl-Wehda
João MárioBenfica
Mitchel BakkerAtalanta
Olivier BoscagliPSV
Raoul BellanovaTorino
Marco CarnesecchiAtalanta
Anthony LopesLyon

That's it for our TOTW 23 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday evening who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

