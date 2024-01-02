If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 16 Predictions

Our picks for Team of the Week 16.

Cards that could feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 16 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Additional contributions by Markus Hensel
Published on

The first Team of the Week squad of the new year is about to drop in EA Sports FC 24, with the best performing players in the festive fixtures getting a ratings boost. And, if you're wondering who could get selected in TOTW 16, then we've rounded-up the standout players that could soon be getting a new Ultimate Team card.

In the Premier League, one of the most eye-catching performances came from Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward scored two goals and got an assist as the Reds brushed aside Newcastle United 4-2 at Anfield. The result, which could have been even more impressive as Liverpool hit a record-breaking 7.27 expected goals (xG) in the match, meant Jurgen Klopp's side started 2024 at the top of the Premier League table.

If Salah does get selected for TOTW 16 the 31-year-old could have the highest rated card in the upcoming release. The Reds star currently has an overall 89 rated card for EA FC 24, and if he gets included in the next Team of the Week squad he would be in line for an upgraded +90 rating. Salah could also be joined by a few other Premier League stars, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Brighton's João Pedro and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood among the other players to put in impressive performances in England's top flight in recent fixtures.

FC 24 Team of the Week 16 predictions

Cards predicted to feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 16 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 16 Predictions rounds-up the recent standout performers from leagues around the world. The best performers could get a new TOTW card that comes with an upgraded rating, and even a position change. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Chris WoodNottingham Forest
Jamie MaclarenMelbourne City
Macaulay LangstaffNotts County
Mohamed SalahLiverpool
João PedroBrighton
Rafa SilvaBenfica
Alejandro GarnachoManchester United
Cristiano RonaldoAl-Nassr
Sadio ManéAl-Nassr
Michael OliseCrystal Palace
Abderrazak HamdallahAl-Ittihad
Hee Chan HwangWolves
Tarik TissoudaliGent
Matheus CunhaWolves
Valentin CastellanosLazio
Daniel JamesLeeds
Gustav IsaksenLazio
Ollie WatkinsAston Villa

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Cole PalmerChelsea
Adem ZorganeCharleroi
Tatsuhiro SakamotoCoventry City
Tolgay ArslanMelbourne City
Bernardo SilvaManchester City
TaliscaAl-Nassr
Paolo GhiglioneCremonese
Sorba ThomasHuddersfield Town
Marvin JohnsonSheffield Wednesday
Phil FodenManchester City
Giovani Lo CelsoTottenham
Joao MarioBenfica
Martín PayeroUdinese

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Junior FirpoLeeds
Frederik SørensenTernana
Ricardo PereiraLeicester City
Alfie JonesHull City
Konstantinos MavropanosWest Ham
Craig DawsonWolves
James JustinLeicester City
Max KilmanWolves
Luca RanieriFiorentina
Aymeric LaporteAl-Nassr
Sven BotmanNewcastle United
Pervis EstupiñánBrighton
Ben DaviesTottenham
Filipe RelvasPortimonense
PatricLazio
Michele Di GregorioMonza
Alphonse AreolaWest Ham

That's it for our TOTW 16 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

