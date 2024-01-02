EA FC 24 TOTW 16 Predictions
Our picks for Team of the Week 16.
The first Team of the Week squad of the new year is about to drop in EA Sports FC 24, with the best performing players in the festive fixtures getting a ratings boost. And, if you're wondering who could get selected in TOTW 16, then we've rounded-up the standout players that could soon be getting a new Ultimate Team card.
In the Premier League, one of the most eye-catching performances came from Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward scored two goals and got an assist as the Reds brushed aside Newcastle United 4-2 at Anfield. The result, which could have been even more impressive as Liverpool hit a record-breaking 7.27 expected goals (xG) in the match, meant Jurgen Klopp's side started 2024 at the top of the Premier League table.
If Salah does get selected for TOTW 16 the 31-year-old could have the highest rated card in the upcoming release. The Reds star currently has an overall 89 rated card for EA FC 24, and if he gets included in the next Team of the Week squad he would be in line for an upgraded +90 rating. Salah could also be joined by a few other Premier League stars, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Brighton's João Pedro and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood among the other players to put in impressive performances in England's top flight in recent fixtures.
FC 24 Team of the Week 16 predictions
Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 16 Predictions rounds-up the recent standout performers from leagues around the world. The best performers could get a new TOTW card that comes with an upgraded rating, and even a position change. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.
Strikers
|Player
|Team
|Chris Wood
|Nottingham Forest
|Jamie Maclaren
|Melbourne City
|Macaulay Langstaff
|Notts County
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|Rafa Silva
|Benfica
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Manchester United
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al-Nassr
|Sadio Mané
|Al-Nassr
|Michael Olise
|Crystal Palace
|Abderrazak Hamdallah
|Al-Ittihad
|Hee Chan Hwang
|Wolves
|Tarik Tissoudali
|Gent
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|Valentin Castellanos
|Lazio
|Daniel James
|Leeds
|Gustav Isaksen
|Lazio
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
Midfielders
|Player
|Team
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|Adem Zorgane
|Charleroi
|Tatsuhiro Sakamoto
|Coventry City
|Tolgay Arslan
|Melbourne City
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|Talisca
|Al-Nassr
|Paolo Ghiglione
|Cremonese
|Sorba Thomas
|Huddersfield Town
|Marvin Johnson
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Giovani Lo Celso
|Tottenham
|Joao Mario
|Benfica
|Martín Payero
|Udinese
Defenders & Goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|Junior Firpo
|Leeds
|Frederik Sørensen
|Ternana
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester City
|Alfie Jones
|Hull City
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|James Justin
|Leicester City
|Max Kilman
|Wolves
|Luca Ranieri
|Fiorentina
|Aymeric Laporte
|Al-Nassr
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle United
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|Filipe Relvas
|Portimonense
|Patric
|Lazio
|Michele Di Gregorio
|Monza
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
That's it for our TOTW 16 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.