EA FC 24 TOTW 16 Predictions

The first Team of the Week squad of the new year is about to drop in EA Sports FC 24, with the best performing players in the festive fixtures getting a ratings boost. And, if you're wondering who could get selected in TOTW 16, then we've rounded-up the standout players that could soon be getting a new Ultimate Team card.

In the Premier League, one of the most eye-catching performances came from Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward scored two goals and got an assist as the Reds brushed aside Newcastle United 4-2 at Anfield. The result, which could have been even more impressive as Liverpool hit a record-breaking 7.27 expected goals (xG) in the match, meant Jurgen Klopp's side started 2024 at the top of the Premier League table.

If Salah does get selected for TOTW 16 the 31-year-old could have the highest rated card in the upcoming release. The Reds star currently has an overall 89 rated card for EA FC 24, and if he gets included in the next Team of the Week squad he would be in line for an upgraded +90 rating. Salah could also be joined by a few other Premier League stars, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Brighton's João Pedro and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood among the other players to put in impressive performances in England's top flight in recent fixtures.

FC 24 Team of the Week 16 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 16 Predictions rounds-up the recent standout performers from leagues around the world. The best performers could get a new TOTW card that comes with an upgraded rating, and even a position change. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Chris Wood Nottingham Forest Jamie Maclaren Melbourne City Macaulay Langstaff Notts County Mohamed Salah Liverpool João Pedro Brighton Rafa Silva Benfica Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Sadio Mané Al-Nassr Michael Olise Crystal Palace Abderrazak Hamdallah Al-Ittihad Hee Chan Hwang Wolves Tarik Tissoudali Gent Matheus Cunha Wolves Valentin Castellanos Lazio Daniel James Leeds Gustav Isaksen Lazio Ollie Watkins Aston Villa

Midfielders

Player Team Cole Palmer Chelsea Adem Zorgane Charleroi Tatsuhiro Sakamoto Coventry City Tolgay Arslan Melbourne City Bernardo Silva Manchester City Talisca Al-Nassr Paolo Ghiglione Cremonese Sorba Thomas Huddersfield Town Marvin Johnson Sheffield Wednesday Phil Foden Manchester City Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Joao Mario Benfica Martín Payero Udinese

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Junior Firpo Leeds Frederik Sørensen Ternana Ricardo Pereira Leicester City Alfie Jones Hull City Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham Craig Dawson Wolves James Justin Leicester City Max Kilman Wolves Luca Ranieri Fiorentina Aymeric Laporte Al-Nassr Sven Botman Newcastle United Pervis Estupiñán Brighton Ben Davies Tottenham Filipe Relvas Portimonense Patric Lazio Michele Di Gregorio Monza Alphonse Areola West Ham

That's it for our TOTW 16 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.