FC 24 Wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential in Career mode

FC 24 wonderkids come in two forms - a list of the best youngest players with the highest potential ratings and a list of hidden gems with huge room for improvement.

Knowing who the ideal youngest players and hidden gems are gives you two things to take advantage of - the players with the highest rating they can reach, and the players with the most growth over time, which is useful if you're looking for some career mode bargains. I know we do.

On this page:

FC 24 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential overall

Here's a list of the 20 best wonderkids in FC 24 for career mode, classed as the players with the highest overall potential rating. This means there are a lot of known players on there - Erling Haaland, Vinícius Jr. and Pedri among them - which, incredibly, still have scope to get better.

Ultimately, this is where you'll find the absolute best young players, which are useful if you want the best young centre back with the highest potential rating, say, or the future best forward in the world.

Please note that we've ordered this table by highest max Overall rating, as opposed to the maximum improvement possible. Though, that is visible in a dedicated column that you can click on to sort that way.

You can click on any column below to sort the table to your liking.

Here's the best young Wonderkids with the highest overall potential if FC 24:

Rank Name Club Position Current Potential Total Growth 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 91 94 3 2 Vini Jr. Real Madrid LW 89 94 5 3 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 86 93 7 4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW 86 92 6 5 Pedri Barcelona CM 86 92 6 6 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM 85 91 6 7 Rodrygo Real Madrid RW 85 91 6 8 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM 86 91 5 9 Bukayao Saka Arsenal RW 86 90 4 10 Phil Foden Manchester City LW 85 90 5 11 Gavi Barcelona CM 83 90 7 12 William Saliba Arsenal CB 83 89 6 13 Enzo Fernandez Chelsea CM 83 89 6 14 Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United ST 76 89 13 15 Sandro Tonali Newcastle CDM 86 89 3 16 Xavi Simons Leipzig CAM 79 89 10 17 Balde Barcelona LB 81 89 8 18 Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid CDM 84 89 5 19 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CDM 82 89 7 20 Gabri Veiga Al-Ahli CM 78 89 11

The best young player hidden gems with the highest potential to go in FC 24

As well as the above young players with the highest potential cap, another consideration are young players with the most room for improvement. These are known as hidden gems, which are lesser-known players that, if snapped up early and improved upon, can you give you a real bargain in the career mode.

Every player in the below list will grow by at least 21 points in their Overall stat, a huge jump compared to the above table of Wonderkids, where the highest growth possible is 13. These players will take a fair bit longer to reach their potential, but if you're in it for the long run with your Career Mode saves, this will make for some superb investments.

You can click on any column below to sort the table to your liking.

Here's the best hidden gems with the highest potential to go in FC 24:

Rank Name Club Position Current Potential Total Growth 1 Lennon Miller Motherwell CM 59 85 26 2 Paul Wanner Elversberg CAM 63 86 23 3 Norman Bassette Mechelen ST 61 84 23 4 Laurin Ulrich Stuttgart CM 61 84 23 5 Luke Harris Fulham CAM 61 84 23 6 Dennis Seimen Stuttgart GK 61 84 23 7 Lucas Bergvall Djurgården CM 61 84 23 8 Madi Monamay Bayer Leverkusen CB 60 83 23 9 Lewis Miley Newcastle CM 63 85 22 10 Ben Doak Liverpool RW 62 84 22 11 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United CDM 62 84 22 12 Julien Duranville Borussia Dortmund LM 66 87 21 13 Assan Ouedraogo Schalke 04 CM 63 84 21 14 Nestory Irankunda Adelaide United RM 62 83 21

Tips for the best young players and FC 24 wonderkids

As well as the above, there are a couple of points worth bearing in mind when hunting down your next world class talent:

Age is an important factor here - Whilst younger, lower-Overall players might come at a better price, if you can afford more developed players then often it's a safer bet, and a faster one. You might not be fitting in four, five or six seasons into one Career Mode playthrough, after all, and so may never see a seventeen-year-old's full potential.

For those longer playthroughs, we recommend players with a starting Overall ranking as low as possible - This keeps the cost down, which is where the hidden gems table above comes in handy.

As always, be flexible with your positions - That's a good tip for FIFA and EA FC in general, but don't forget that players often have expertise in more than one spot on the team sheet, and it's more about their technical attributes like Pace, Dribbling, or Finishing that make a difference.

For bargains, think about the size of the club you're buying from - are you more likely to get a good price from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa? Or, should you try your hand at another league?

All the best building your teams in FC 24!