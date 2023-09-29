FC 24 Wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential in Career mode
The rising men of this year's beautiful game.
FC 24 wonderkids come in two forms - a list of the best youngest players with the highest potential ratings and a list of hidden gems with huge room for improvement.
Knowing who the ideal youngest players and hidden gems are gives you two things to take advantage of - the players with the highest rating they can reach, and the players with the most growth over time, which is useful if you're looking for some career mode bargains. I know we do.
On this page:
FC 24 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential overall
Here's a list of the 20 best wonderkids in FC 24 for career mode, classed as the players with the highest overall potential rating. This means there are a lot of known players on there - Erling Haaland, Vinícius Jr. and Pedri among them - which, incredibly, still have scope to get better.
Ultimately, this is where you'll find the absolute best young players, which are useful if you want the best young centre back with the highest potential rating, say, or the future best forward in the world.
Please note that we've ordered this table by highest max Overall rating, as opposed to the maximum improvement possible. Though, that is visible in a dedicated column that you can click on to sort that way.
You can click on any column below to sort the table to your liking.
Here's the best young Wonderkids with the highest overall potential if FC 24:
|1
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|91
|94
|3
|2
|Vini Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|94
|5
|3
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|86
|93
|7
|4
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|LW
|86
|92
|6
|5
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|CM
|86
|92
|6
|6
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
|85
|91
|6
|7
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|RW
|85
|91
|6
|8
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|CM
|86
|91
|5
|9
|Bukayao Saka
|Arsenal
|RW
|86
|90
|4
|10
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|LW
|85
|90
|5
|11
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|CM
|83
|90
|7
|12
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|CB
|83
|89
|6
|13
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea
|CM
|83
|89
|6
|14
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Manchester United
|ST
|76
|89
|13
|15
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|CDM
|86
|89
|3
|16
|Xavi Simons
|Leipzig
|CAM
|79
|89
|10
|17
|Balde
|Barcelona
|LB
|81
|89
|8
|18
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|Real Madrid
|CDM
|84
|89
|5
|19
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|CDM
|82
|89
|7
|20
|Gabri Veiga
|Al-Ahli
|CM
|78
|89
|11
The best young player hidden gems with the highest potential to go in FC 24
As well as the above young players with the highest potential cap, another consideration are young players with the most room for improvement. These are known as hidden gems, which are lesser-known players that, if snapped up early and improved upon, can you give you a real bargain in the career mode.
Every player in the below list will grow by at least 21 points in their Overall stat, a huge jump compared to the above table of Wonderkids, where the highest growth possible is 13. These players will take a fair bit longer to reach their potential, but if you're in it for the long run with your Career Mode saves, this will make for some superb investments.
You can click on any column below to sort the table to your liking.
Here's the best hidden gems with the highest potential to go in FC 24:
|1
|Lennon Miller
|Motherwell
|CM
|59
|85
|26
|2
|Paul Wanner
|Elversberg
|CAM
|63
|86
|23
|3
|Norman Bassette
|Mechelen
|ST
|61
|84
|23
|4
|Laurin Ulrich
|Stuttgart
|CM
|61
|84
|23
|5
|Luke Harris
|Fulham
|CAM
|61
|84
|23
|6
|Dennis Seimen
|Stuttgart
|GK
|61
|84
|23
|7
|Lucas Bergvall
|Djurgården
|CM
|61
|84
|23
|8
|Madi Monamay
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CB
|60
|83
|23
|9
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|CM
|63
|85
|22
|10
|Ben Doak
|Liverpool
|RW
|62
|84
|22
|11
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Manchester United
|CDM
|62
|84
|22
|12
|Julien Duranville
|Borussia Dortmund
|LM
|66
|87
|21
|13
|Assan Ouedraogo
|Schalke 04
|CM
|63
|84
|21
|14
|Nestory Irankunda
|Adelaide United
|RM
|62
|83
|21
Tips for the best young players and FC 24 wonderkids
As well as the above, there are a couple of points worth bearing in mind when hunting down your next world class talent:
- Age is an important factor here - Whilst younger, lower-Overall players might come at a better price, if you can afford more developed players then often it's a safer bet, and a faster one. You might not be fitting in four, five or six seasons into one Career Mode playthrough, after all, and so may never see a seventeen-year-old's full potential.
- For those longer playthroughs, we recommend players with a starting Overall ranking as low as possible - This keeps the cost down, which is where the hidden gems table above comes in handy.
- As always, be flexible with your positions - That's a good tip for FIFA and EA FC in general, but don't forget that players often have expertise in more than one spot on the team sheet, and it's more about their technical attributes like Pace, Dribbling, or Finishing that make a difference.
- For bargains, think about the size of the club you're buying from - are you more likely to get a good price from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa? Or, should you try your hand at another league?
All the best building your teams in FC 24!