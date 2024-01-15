If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 18 Predictions

Our picks for Team of the Week 18.

Some of the Ultimate Team cards that could feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 18 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Additional contributions by Markus Hensel
Published on

The next Team of the Week squad will be available soon, with the best performing players in recent fixtures getting a new Ultimate Team card in EA Sports FC 24 and a ratings boost. If you're wondering who could get into the TOTW 18 squad, then we've analysed the latest fixtures from the past week to find the standout players that could be getting an upgraded card.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 18 could go to Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgium midfield wizard, who until recently had been out of action for five months due to injury, came off the bench for the defending Premier League champions as they were trailing 2-1 against Newcastle United. De Bruyne's substitution on the 69th minute was a game-changer for Pep Guardiola's side. The 32-year-old scored the equaliser and then got an assist in injury time, as City turned around the match in dramatic fashion to win it 3-2 at St James' Park.

De Bruyne currently has an overall 91 rating in EA FC 24, and if he gets included in Team of the Week 18 he could end up having the highest rated card in the next TOTW release. Another player who could get rewarded with a highly rated new card, after a star-showing on the pitch, is Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine scored a double as the Serie A leaders thrashed Monza 5-1 over the weekend. In terms of who else could get a new TOTW card, other standout performers from recent games include ex-Manchester City stars Edin Džeko and Leroy Sané, along with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala.

FC 24 Team of the Week 18 predictions

Cards predicted to feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 18 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 18 Predictions picks out the best performing players from the latest batch of fixtures. Besides an upgraded rating, the upcoming TOTW cards could also include position changes if certain players excelled in a different position than where they usually play. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Hiroshi IbusukiAdelaide United
Edin DžekoFenerbahçe
Luuk de JongPSV
Joel PohjanpaloVenezia
Tabitha ChawingaPSG
Lautaro MartínezInter Milan
Alejandro Berenguer RemiroAthletic Club
Robin HackBorussia Mönchengladbach
Joe LolleySydney FC
Pietro IemmelloCatanzaro
Leroy SanéBayern Munich
Steven BerghuisAjax
İrfan KahveciFenerbahçe

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Marcus RohdénFatih Karagümrük
Hakan ÇalhanogluInter Milan
Jamal MusialaBayern Munich
Kirian RodríguezLas Palmas
Sebastian SzymanskiFenerbahçe
Kevin De BruyneManchester City
Sandi LovricUdinese
Kerem DemirbayGalatasaray
Azor MatusiwaReims
Christian FassnachtNorwich City
Leandro ParedesRoma
Yacine AdliAC Milan
Marcel SabitzerBorussia Dortmund

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Jerome Opokuİstanbul Başakşehir
Theo HernándezAC Milan
Amir RrahmaniNapoli
António SilvaBenfica
Samuel GigotOlympique Marseille
Guilherme Haubert SityáKonyaspor
Nahuel TenagliaDeportivo Alavés
Rubén DuarteDeportivo Alavés
Tin JedvajPanathinaikos
Christopher OpériLe Havre
Kevin TrappEintracht Frankfurt
Gianluigi DonnarummaPSG

That's it for our TOTW 18 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

EA Sports FC 24

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Blockbuster EA Canada EA Sports Electronic Arts Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Simulation Sports
See 2 more Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments