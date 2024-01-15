EA FC 24 TOTW 18 Predictions

The next Team of the Week squad will be available soon, with the best performing players in recent fixtures getting a new Ultimate Team card in EA Sports FC 24 and a ratings boost. If you're wondering who could get into the TOTW 18 squad, then we've analysed the latest fixtures from the past week to find the standout players that could be getting an upgraded card.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 18 could go to Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgium midfield wizard, who until recently had been out of action for five months due to injury, came off the bench for the defending Premier League champions as they were trailing 2-1 against Newcastle United. De Bruyne's substitution on the 69th minute was a game-changer for Pep Guardiola's side. The 32-year-old scored the equaliser and then got an assist in injury time, as City turned around the match in dramatic fashion to win it 3-2 at St James' Park.

De Bruyne currently has an overall 91 rating in EA FC 24, and if he gets included in Team of the Week 18 he could end up having the highest rated card in the next TOTW release. Another player who could get rewarded with a highly rated new card, after a star-showing on the pitch, is Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine scored a double as the Serie A leaders thrashed Monza 5-1 over the weekend. In terms of who else could get a new TOTW card, other standout performers from recent games include ex-Manchester City stars Edin Džeko and Leroy Sané, along with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala.

FC 24 Team of the Week 18 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 18 Predictions picks out the best performing players from the latest batch of fixtures. Besides an upgraded rating, the upcoming TOTW cards could also include position changes if certain players excelled in a different position than where they usually play. We'll find out whether any of our predictions come true on Wednesday evening when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Hiroshi Ibusuki Adelaide United Edin Džeko Fenerbahçe Luuk de Jong PSV Joel Pohjanpalo Venezia Tabitha Chawinga PSG Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Alejandro Berenguer Remiro Athletic Club Robin Hack Borussia Mönchengladbach Joe Lolley Sydney FC Pietro Iemmello Catanzaro Leroy Sané Bayern Munich Steven Berghuis Ajax İrfan Kahveci Fenerbahçe

Midfielders

Player Team Marcus Rohdén Fatih Karagümrük Hakan Çalhanoglu Inter Milan Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Kirian Rodríguez Las Palmas Sebastian Szymanski Fenerbahçe Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Sandi Lovric Udinese Kerem Demirbay Galatasaray Azor Matusiwa Reims Christian Fassnacht Norwich City Leandro Paredes Roma Yacine Adli AC Milan Marcel Sabitzer Borussia Dortmund

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Jerome Opoku İstanbul Başakşehir Theo Hernández AC Milan Amir Rrahmani Napoli António Silva Benfica Samuel Gigot Olympique Marseille Guilherme Haubert Sityá Konyaspor Nahuel Tenaglia Deportivo Alavés Rubén Duarte Deportivo Alavés Tin Jedvaj Panathinaikos Christopher Opéri Le Havre Kevin Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG

That's it for our TOTW 18 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.