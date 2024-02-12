EA FC 24 TOTW 22 Predictions
Haaland headlines our Team of the Week 22 picks.
Ultimate Team players will soon have a fresh batch of cards to collect in EA Sports FC 24. The latest Team of the Week squad is launching on Wednesday, with the best performing players in recent games getting rewarded for their performances with upgraded ratings. If you're wondering who could be in line for a ratings boost, then we've scouted the world's best leagues to put together a shortlist of players in line for a place in the upcoming TOTW 22 squad.
One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 22 could go to Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland. The 23-year-old scored a double as Pep Guardiola's side beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad. The result meant the defending Premier League champions briefly sat at the top of the EPL table on Saturday, before Liverpool usurped them later that day. City, however, do have a game in hand.
If Haaland gets picked for Team of the Week 22 he could end up having the highest rated new card. The Norwegian striker already has an overall 91 rating in EA FC 24. Haaland could also be joined in Team of the Week 22 by Jude Bellingham, his former teammate at Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham also scored a double at the weekend, in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in La Liga. Another player who could be selected for Team of the Week 22 after scoring a double is Bukayo Saka. The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet twice as Arsenal hammered West Ham 6-0 in the Premier League over the weekend.
FC 24 Team of the Week 22 predictions
Our FC 24 Team of the Week 22 Predictions includes the standout players from the most recent round of fixtures. Players who put in eye-catching performances will be rewarded with new TOTW cards with upgraded ratings. Some cards may also boast a few position changes if players performed well in a position they don't usually play. We'll find out if any of our predictions come true on Wednesday when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.
Strikers
|Player
|Team
|Jakob Lemmer
|Dynamo Dresden
|Niclas Füllkrug
|Borussia Dortmund
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|Donyell Malen
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bruno Petković
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Crysencio Summerville
|Leeds
|Daniel Ginczek
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|Haji Wright
|Coventry
|Iké Ugbo
|Cardiff
|Jaime Mata Arnaiz
|Getafe
|Jizz Hornkamp
|Heracles Almelo
|Joel Pohjanpalo
|Venezia
|Riccardo Orsolini
|Bologna
|Vinícius Júnior
|Real Madrid
|Bobby Decordova-Reid
|Fulham
|Jonathan Ikoné
|Fiorentina
|Josip Brekalo
|Fiorentina
|Trincão
|Sporting CP
|Vincent Janssen
|Royal Antwerp
|Ángel Di María
|Benfica
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
Midfielders
|Player
|Team
|Clara Mateo
|Paris FC
|Joe Rothwell
|Bournemouth
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|David Costa
|Lens
|Emir Sahiti
|Hajduk Split
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle United
|Taylor Booth
|Utrecht
|Denis Zakaria
|Monaco
|Loïc Lapoussin
|Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
|Robert Žulj
|LASK
|Georgia Stanway
|Bayern Munich
|Aitana Bonmatí
|Barcelona
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|Pedro Gonçalves
|Sporting CP
|Bernard
|Panathinaikos
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Roma
Defenders & Goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|Paweł Jaroszyński
|Cracovia
|Toby Alderweireld
|Royal Antwerp
|Jordan Teze
|PSV
|Francesco Zampano
|Venezia
|Pascal Stenzel
|Stuttgart
|Theo Hernández
|AC Milan
|Gabriel
|Arsenal
|Danilho Doekhi
|Union Berlin
|Dávid Hancko
|Feyenoord
|Lutsharel Geertruida
|Feyenoord
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|Davide Zappacosta
|Atalanta
|Francesco Acerbi
|Inter Milan
|Gianluca Mancini
|Roma
|Filip Kurto
|Macarthur FC
|Marcel Schuhen
|Darmstadt
That's it for our TOTW 22 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday evening who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.