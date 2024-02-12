EA FC 24 TOTW 22 Predictions

Ultimate Team players will soon have a fresh batch of cards to collect in EA Sports FC 24. The latest Team of the Week squad is launching on Wednesday, with the best performing players in recent games getting rewarded for their performances with upgraded ratings. If you're wondering who could be in line for a ratings boost, then we've scouted the world's best leagues to put together a shortlist of players in line for a place in the upcoming TOTW 22 squad.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 22 could go to Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland. The 23-year-old scored a double as Pep Guardiola's side beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad. The result meant the defending Premier League champions briefly sat at the top of the EPL table on Saturday, before Liverpool usurped them later that day. City, however, do have a game in hand.

If Haaland gets picked for Team of the Week 22 he could end up having the highest rated new card. The Norwegian striker already has an overall 91 rating in EA FC 24. Haaland could also be joined in Team of the Week 22 by Jude Bellingham, his former teammate at Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham also scored a double at the weekend, in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in La Liga. Another player who could be selected for Team of the Week 22 after scoring a double is Bukayo Saka. The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet twice as Arsenal hammered West Ham 6-0 in the Premier League over the weekend.

FC 24 Team of the Week 22 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our FC 24 Team of the Week 22 Predictions includes the standout players from the most recent round of fixtures. Players who put in eye-catching performances will be rewarded with new TOTW cards with upgraded ratings. Some cards may also boast a few position changes if players performed well in a position they don't usually play. We'll find out if any of our predictions come true on Wednesday when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

Player Team Jakob Lemmer Dynamo Dresden Niclas Füllkrug Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland Manchester City Bukayo Saka Arsenal Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund Bruno Petković Dinamo Zagreb Crysencio Summerville Leeds Daniel Ginczek Fortuna Düsseldorf Haji Wright Coventry Iké Ugbo Cardiff Jaime Mata Arnaiz Getafe Jizz Hornkamp Heracles Almelo Joel Pohjanpalo Venezia Riccardo Orsolini Bologna Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Bobby Decordova-Reid Fulham Jonathan Ikoné Fiorentina Josip Brekalo Fiorentina Trincão Sporting CP Vincent Janssen Royal Antwerp Ángel Di María Benfica Harvey Elliott Liverpool

Midfielders

Player Team Clara Mateo Paris FC Joe Rothwell Bournemouth Declan Rice Arsenal David Costa Lens Emir Sahiti Hajduk Split Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Bruno Guimarães Newcastle United Taylor Booth Utrecht Denis Zakaria Monaco Loïc Lapoussin Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Robert Žulj LASK Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona Martin Ødegaard Arsenal Pedro Gonçalves Sporting CP Bernard Panathinaikos Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Paweł Jaroszyński Cracovia Toby Alderweireld Royal Antwerp Jordan Teze PSV Francesco Zampano Venezia Pascal Stenzel Stuttgart Theo Hernández AC Milan Gabriel Arsenal Danilho Doekhi Union Berlin Dávid Hancko Feyenoord Lutsharel Geertruida Feyenoord William Saliba Arsenal Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan Davide Zappacosta Atalanta Francesco Acerbi Inter Milan Gianluca Mancini Roma Filip Kurto Macarthur FC Marcel Schuhen Darmstadt

That's it for our TOTW 22 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday evening who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.