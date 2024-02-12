EA FC 24 TOTW 22 Predictions

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Ultimate Team players will soon have a fresh batch of cards to collect in EA Sports FC 24. The latest Team of the Week squad is launching on Wednesday, with the best performing players in recent games getting rewarded for their performances with upgraded ratings. If you're wondering who could be in line for a ratings boost, then we've scouted the world's best leagues to put together a shortlist of players in line for a place in the upcoming TOTW 22 squad.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 22 could go to Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland. The 23-year-old scored a double as Pep Guardiola's side beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad. The result meant the defending Premier League champions briefly sat at the top of the EPL table on Saturday, before Liverpool usurped them later that day. City, however, do have a game in hand.

If Haaland gets picked for Team of the Week 22 he could end up having the highest rated new card. The Norwegian striker already has an overall 91 rating in EA FC 24. Haaland could also be joined in Team of the Week 22 by Jude Bellingham, his former teammate at Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham also scored a double at the weekend, in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in La Liga. Another player who could be selected for Team of the Week 22 after scoring a double is Bukayo Saka. The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet twice as Arsenal hammered West Ham 6-0 in the Premier League over the weekend.

FC 24 Team of the Week 22 predictions

Cards predicted to feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 22 squad and their potential ratings.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our FC 24 Team of the Week 22 Predictions includes the standout players from the most recent round of fixtures. Players who put in eye-catching performances will be rewarded with new TOTW cards with upgraded ratings. Some cards may also boast a few position changes if players performed well in a position they don't usually play. We'll find out if any of our predictions come true on Wednesday when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Jakob LemmerDynamo Dresden
Niclas FüllkrugBorussia Dortmund
Erling HaalandManchester City
Bukayo SakaArsenal
Donyell MalenBorussia Dortmund
Bruno PetkovićDinamo Zagreb
Crysencio SummervilleLeeds
Daniel GinczekFortuna Düsseldorf
Haji WrightCoventry
Iké UgboCardiff
Jaime Mata ArnaizGetafe
Jizz HornkampHeracles Almelo
Joel PohjanpaloVenezia
Riccardo OrsoliniBologna
Vinícius JúniorReal Madrid
Bobby Decordova-ReidFulham
Jonathan IkonéFiorentina
Josip BrekaloFiorentina
TrincãoSporting CP
Vincent JanssenRoyal Antwerp
Ángel Di MaríaBenfica
Harvey ElliottLiverpool

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Clara MateoParis FC
Joe RothwellBournemouth
Declan RiceArsenal
David CostaLens
Emir SahitiHajduk Split
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid
Bruno GuimarãesNewcastle United
Taylor BoothUtrecht
Denis ZakariaMonaco
Loïc LapoussinRoyale Union Saint-Gilloise
Robert ŽuljLASK
Georgia StanwayBayern Munich
Aitana BonmatíBarcelona
Martin ØdegaardArsenal
Pedro GonçalvesSporting CP
BernardPanathinaikos
Lorenzo PellegriniRoma

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Paweł JaroszyńskiCracovia
Toby AlderweireldRoyal Antwerp
Jordan TezePSV
Francesco ZampanoVenezia
Pascal StenzelStuttgart
Theo HernándezAC Milan
GabrielArsenal
Danilho DoekhiUnion Berlin
Dávid HanckoFeyenoord
Lutsharel GeertruidaFeyenoord
William SalibaArsenal
Alessandro BastoniInter Milan
Davide ZappacostaAtalanta
Francesco AcerbiInter Milan
Gianluca ManciniRoma
Filip KurtoMacarthur FC
Marcel SchuhenDarmstadt

That's it for our TOTW 22 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday evening who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

