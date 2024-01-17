EA FC 24 TOTW 18 Cards revealed

The new Team of the Week squad is out now, with the upgraded Ultimate Team cards available in EA FC 24 packs from today. However, unlike previous weeks, this time around there aren't any new TOTW cards with 90+ overall ratings. The highest rated card in TOTW 18 goes to PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 24-year-old had to be at his best to keep a determined Lens at bay in Ligue 1 over the weekend. The Italian shot stopper was called into action numerous times, and even saved a penalty, as he earned a clean sheet in the Parisians' 2-0 win against last year's runners-up in the title race.

Donnarumma was awarded the highest rated card in Team of the Week 18 after Kevin De Bruyne, who looked like a shoe-in for a spot in the latest TOTW squad, was shunned by EA. The Belgium came off the bench to put in a match-winning performance for Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. De Bruyne scored the equaliser and then got a match-winning assist in injury-time as Pep Guardiola's side came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 against Newcastle United.

While De Bruyne missed out on a new TOTW card, he could get included in the upcoming Team of the Year promotion which launches this Friday. Elsewhere, Rasmus Højlund - who plays for City's arch rivals Manchester United - was included in the latest Team of the Week squad. The Danish striker scored a stunning goal for the Red Devils in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Old Trafford over the weekend.

All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 18 (TOTW 18) | Image credit: EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 18

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team Gianluigi Donnarumma ↑88 (87) GK PSG Exequiel Palacios (★) ↑87 (80) CM Bayer Leverkusen Federico Dimarco ↑87 (82) LWB Inter Milan Amir Rrahmani (★) ↑86 (81) CB Napoli Olivier Giroud ↑86 (83) ST AC Milan Edin Džeko ↑86 (83) ST Fenerbahçe Pedro Gonçalves ↑85 (82) GK Sporting Ewelina Kamczyk ↑85 (81) CAM Fleury Diogo Costa ↑85 (82) GK Porto Álex Berenguer ↑84 (80) RM Athletic Club James Tarkowski ↑84 (79) CB Everton Luuk de Jong ↑84 (79) ST PSV Rasmus Højlund ↑83 (76) ST Manchester United Kirian ↑83 (71) CM Las Palmas Christopher Operi ↑83 (71) LB Le Havre Adam Armstrong ↑83 (72) RW Southampton Manfred Ugalde ↑83 (70) ST Twente Marcus Rohdén ↑83 (71) CM Karagümrük SK

For all your other EA FC 24 needs, don't forget to check-out our guides to the best players, fastest players, and best strikers.