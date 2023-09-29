FC 24 best strikers and shooting players
The top Strikers from men and women's football in EA Sports FC 24.
Having the best strikers in EA FC 24 assigned to your team will go a long way towards winning each match. When deciding which strikers to use, it's worth taking their overall stat into consideration alongside their shooting stat.
Below, we've sorted through all of the strikers available in EA FC 24 and listed the top fifteen based on their overall stat as well as their shooting stat for both men's and women's football.
Without further ado, here are the best strikers in EA FC 24.
On this page:
FC 24 best strikers by overall stat
The best FC 24 strikers by overall stat are currently Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr, with Mbappé, Haaland and Kerr being in first, second, and third place respectively across both men's and women's football.
You can click on any of the columns in the tables below to sort them to your liking.
Here are the top fifteen strikers by overall stats in men's football in FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Shooting Stat
|Overall
|1
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|90
|91
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|93
|91
|3
|Harry Kane
|FC Bayern München
|ST
|93
|90
|4
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|91
|90
|5
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atlético de Madrid
|ST
|88
|88
|6
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli FC
|ST
|86
|88
|7
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter
|ST
|86
|87
|8
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al Nassr
|ST
|88
|86
|9
|Iago Aspas
|RC Celta
|ST
|85
|85
|10
|Ciro Immobile
|Latium
|ST
|87
|85
|11
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|ST
|82
|84
|12
|Randal Kolo Muani
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|78
|84
|13
|Romelu Lukaku
|Roma
|ST
|84
|84
|14
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|AS Monaco
|ST
|84
|83
|15
|Edin Džeko
|Fenerbahçe
|ST
|84
|83
Here are the top fifteen strikers by overall stats in women's football in FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Shooting Stat
|Overall
|1
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|ST
|88
|90
|2
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave
|ST
|89
|89
|3
|Ada Hegerberg
|OL
|ST
|89
|89
|4
|Alexandra Popp
|VfL Wolfsburg
|ST
|87
|88
|5
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns
|ST
|85
|88
|6
|Marie Katoto
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|88
|88
|7
|Ewa Pajor
|VfL Wolfsburg
|ST
|89
|87
|8
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal
|ST
|85
|86
|9
|Lea Schüller
|FC Bayern München
|ST
|83
|86
|10
|Cristiana Girelli
|Juventus
|ST
|85
|86
|11
|Rachel Daly
|Aston Villa
|ST
|85
|85
|12
|Asisat Oshoala
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|84
|85
|13
|Khadija Shaw
|Manchester City
|ST
|85
|85
|14
|Eugénie Le Sommer
|OL
|ST
|85
|84
|15
|Alessia Russo
|Arsenal
|ST
|82
|84
FC 24 best strikers by shooting stat
When looking at the shooting stats in EA FC 24, Erling Haaland and Ada Hegerberg are the best respectively, with Haaland being the best overall.
You can click on any of the columns in the tables below to sort them to your liking.
Here are the fifteen best strikers by shooting stat in men's football for FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Shooting Stat
|1
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|93
|2
|Harry Cane
|FC Bayern München
|ST
|93
|3
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|91
|4
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|90
|5
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al Nassr
|ST
|88
|6
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atlético de Madrid
|ST
|88
|7
|Ciro Immobile
|Latium
|ST
|87
|8
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli FC
|ST
|86
|9
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter
|ST
|86
|10
|Dušan Vlahović
|Juventus
|ST
|85
|11
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|ST
|85
|12
|Iago Aspas
|RC Celta
|ST
|85
|13
|Borja Iglesias
|Real Betis
|ST
|84
|14
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético de Madrid
|ST
|84
|15
|Alexandre Lacazette
|OL
|ST
|84
Here are the fifteen best strikers by shooting stat in women's football for FC 24:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Shooting Stat
|1
|Ada Hegerberg
|OL
|ST
|89
|2
|Ewa Pajor
|VfL Wolfsburg
|ST
|89
|3
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave
|ST
|89
|4
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|ST
|88
|5
|Marie Katoto
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|88
|6
|Alexandra Popp
|VfL Wolfsburg
|ST
|87
|7
|Khadija Shaw
|Manchester City
|ST
|85
|8
|Eugénie Le Sommer
|OL
|ST
|85
|9
|Rachel Daly
|Aston Villa
|ST
|85
|10
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal
|ST
|85
|11
|Cristiana Girelli
|Juventus
|ST
|85
|12
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns
|ST
|85
|13
|Mathilde Bourdieu
|Paris FC
|ST
|84
|14
|Lara Prašnikar
|Frankfurt
|ST
|84
|15
|Bethany England
|Spurs
|ST
|84
Good luck in FC 24!