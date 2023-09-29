FC 24 best strikers and shooting players

Having the best strikers in EA FC 24 assigned to your team will go a long way towards winning each match. When deciding which strikers to use, it's worth taking their overall stat into consideration alongside their shooting stat.

Below, we've sorted through all of the strikers available in EA FC 24 and listed the top fifteen based on their overall stat as well as their shooting stat for both men's and women's football.

Without further ado, here are the best strikers in EA FC 24.

On this page:

FC 24 best strikers by overall stat

The best FC 24 strikers by overall stat are currently Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr, with Mbappé, Haaland and Kerr being in first, second, and third place respectively across both men's and women's football.

You can click on any of the columns in the tables below to sort them to your liking.

Here are the top fifteen strikers by overall stats in men's football in FC 24:

Rank Player Club Position Shooting Stat Overall 1 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain ST 90 91 2 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 93 91 3 Harry Kane FC Bayern München ST 93 90 4 Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona ST 91 90 5 Antoine Griezmann Atlético de Madrid ST 88 88 6 Victor Osimhen Napoli FC ST 86 88 7 Lautaro Martínez Inter ST 86 87 8 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST 88 86 9 Iago Aspas RC Celta ST 85 85 10 Ciro Immobile Latium ST 87 85 11 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal ST 82 84 12 Randal Kolo Muani Paris Saint-Germain ST 78 84 13 Romelu Lukaku Roma ST 84 84 14 Wissam Ben Yedder AS Monaco ST 84 83 15 Edin Džeko Fenerbahçe ST 84 83

Here are the top fifteen strikers by overall stats in women's football in FC 24:

Rank Player Club Position Shooting Stat Overall 1 Sam Kerr Chelsea ST 88 90 2 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave ST 89 89 3 Ada Hegerberg OL ST 89 89 4 Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg ST 87 88 5 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST 85 88 6 Marie Katoto Paris Saint-Germain ST 88 88 7 Ewa Pajor VfL Wolfsburg ST 89 87 8 Vivianne Miedema Arsenal ST 85 86 9 Lea Schüller FC Bayern München ST 83 86 10 Cristiana Girelli Juventus ST 85 86 11 Rachel Daly Aston Villa ST 85 85 12 Asisat Oshoala FC Barcelona ST 84 85 13 Khadija Shaw Manchester City ST 85 85 14 Eugénie Le Sommer OL ST 85 84 15 Alessia Russo Arsenal ST 82 84

FC 24 best strikers by shooting stat

When looking at the shooting stats in EA FC 24, Erling Haaland and Ada Hegerberg are the best respectively, with Haaland being the best overall.

You can click on any of the columns in the tables below to sort them to your liking.

Here are the fifteen best strikers by shooting stat in men's football for FC 24:

Rank Player Club Position Shooting Stat 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 93 2 Harry Cane FC Bayern München ST 93 3 Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona ST 91 4 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain ST 90 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST 88 6 Antoine Griezmann Atlético de Madrid ST 88 7 Ciro Immobile Latium ST 87 8 Victor Osimhen Napoli FC ST 86 9 Lautaro Martínez Inter ST 86 10 Dušan Vlahović Juventus ST 85 11 Gerard Moreno Villarreal ST 85 12 Iago Aspas RC Celta ST 85 13 Borja Iglesias Real Betis ST 84 14 Ángel Correa Atlético de Madrid ST 84 15 Alexandre Lacazette OL ST 84

Here are the fifteen best strikers by shooting stat in women's football for FC 24:

Rank Player Club Position Shooting Stat 1 Ada Hegerberg OL ST 89 2 Ewa Pajor VfL Wolfsburg ST 89 3 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave ST 89 4 Sam Kerr Chelsea ST 88 5 Marie Katoto Paris Saint-Germain ST 88 6 Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg ST 87 7 Khadija Shaw Manchester City ST 85 8 Eugénie Le Sommer OL ST 85 9 Rachel Daly Aston Villa ST 85 10 Vivianne Miedema Arsenal ST 85 11 Cristiana Girelli Juventus ST 85 12 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST 85 13 Mathilde Bourdieu Paris FC ST 84 14 Lara Prašnikar Frankfurt ST 84 15 Bethany England Spurs ST 84

Good luck in FC 24!