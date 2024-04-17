Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and if you want to read more, you can - you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

There's a hole in your bucket, dear Liza, dear Liza, there's a hole in your bucket, dear Liza, a hole. Thank you, thank you, what a lovely rendition. The humble bucket, a stalwart of our day-to-day lives. We use them to slosh dirty water around in, and we use them to wee in if we're going camping and don't want to venture out during the night. No, don't you? We all have a bucket, I'd venture to say, and we all use them, so it's only fitting that games should include them too. But which games have made them feel like more than just props? In which game are buckets the best?