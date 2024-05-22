Wuthering Waves Verina materials, kit, and Resonance Chain

Verina is a 5-Star Spectro character available as of the Wuthering Waves 1.0 launch version.

Verina is featured as one the boosted 5-Star characters in the permanent Tidal Chorus, Beginner's Choice, and Utterance of Marvels Banners, and you can also get Verina by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner in Wuthering Waves.

To prepare for when you get her, we've listed Verina's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Verina's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is datamined pre-download information, so Verina's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Wuthering Waves Verina kit

Verina is a 5-Star Spectro character who uses a rectifier, and is best used as a healer, buffer, shielder, and can even stop other characters from dying.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills.

here's a summary of Verina's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Spectro.

: Spectro. Weapon : Rectifier.

: Rectifier. Basic Attack : Cultivation.

: Cultivation. Forte Circuit : Starflower Blooms.

: Starflower Blooms. Resonance Skill : Botany Experiment - Verina converges an energy field in front to grow foliage, dealing Spectro damage within the range.

: Botany Experiment - Verina converges an energy field in front to grow foliage, dealing Spectro damage within the range. Resonance Liberation : Arboreal Flourish - Verina nourishes nearby foliage at rapid speed, dealing Spectro damage while restoring HP to all characters on teams nearby. A Photosynthesis Mark is applied to the target on hit, and whenever a character on a team nearby performs an attack on targets with a Photosynthesis Mark, Verina performs a coordinated attack, dealing Spectro damage while restoring HP to the active character dealing damage. This is triggered once per second.

: Arboreal Flourish - Verina nourishes nearby foliage at rapid speed, dealing Spectro damage while restoring HP to all characters on teams nearby. A Photosynthesis Mark is applied to the target on hit, and whenever a character on a team nearby performs an attack on targets with a Photosynthesis Mark, Verina performs a coordinated attack, dealing Spectro damage while restoring HP to the active character dealing damage. This is triggered once per second. Intro Skill : Verdant Growth - Verina attacks the target, dealing Spectro damage.

: Verdant Growth - Verina attacks the target, dealing Spectro damage. Outro Skill : Blossom - Verina recovers HP to the next character (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) equal to 19% of her attack per second for six seconds. All characters on nearby teams gain 15% All-Type Damage Deepen for 30 seconds.

: Blossom - Verina recovers HP to the next character (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) equal to 19% of her attack per second for six seconds. All characters on nearby teams gain 15% All-Type Damage Deepen for 30 seconds. Inherent Skill one : Grace of Life - Verina protects a party member from fatal damage and grants a shield with strength equal to 120% of her attack, lasting for 10 seconds. This can be triggered once every 10 minutes.

: Grace of Life - Verina protects a party member from fatal damage and grants a shield with strength equal to 120% of her attack, lasting for 10 seconds. This can be triggered once every 10 minutes. Inherent Skill two : Gift of Nature - When Verina casts her Starflower Blooms heavy attack, mid-air attack, Arboreal Flourish Resonance Liberation, or Outro Skill, the attack of all party members is increased by 20% for 20 seconds.

: Gift of Nature - When Verina casts her Starflower Blooms heavy attack, mid-air attack, Arboreal Flourish Resonance Liberation, or Outro Skill, the attack of all party members is increased by 20% for 20 seconds. Inherent Skill three: Skillful Cooking - Has a chance to produce special dishes when cooking.

Verina's basic active Skills

Verina's basic attack can perform up to five consecutive vine attacks, dealing Spectro damage, while her heavy attack consumes stamina to charge forward, also dealing Spectro damage.

For her mid-air attack, Verina consumes stamina to perform up to three consecutive attacks in mid-air, dealing Spectro damage. If you hold Verina's basic attack button instead, she consumes stamina to perform a mid-air plunging attack, also dealing Spectro damage.

Lastly, Verina can use a basic attack after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing Spectro damage.

Verina's Forte Circuit Skill

When Verina uses a heavy attack, if she has Photosynthesis Energy, she consumes one stack of Photosynthesis Energy to recover Concerto Energy and restore HP for all nearby party members. This Starflower Blooms heavy attack deals Spectro damage, and is considered heavy attack damage.

When casting her mid-air attack, if Verina carries Photosynthesis Energy, she consumes one stack to recover Concerto Energy and restore HP for all nearby party members. This Starflower Blooms mid-air attack deals Spectro damage, and is considered basic attack damage. Verina can cast this Starflower Blooms attack by using her basic attack after casting her Starflower Blooms heavy attack.

Verina can hold up to four Photosynthesis Energy stacks, and she obtains one stack of Photosynthesis Energy for every instance of her fifth basic attack hitting, one stack for her Botany Experiment Resonance Skill on hit, and one stack for her Intro Skill on hit.

Wuthering Waves Verina Forte materials

To get the most out of using Verina, you will have to unlock and level up her various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character. With the latest datamined pre-load information sourced from prydwen.gg, you'll need to farm a lot of Monument Bell, Waveworn Residue, and Howler Core materials to fully upgrade Verina's capabilities.

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Verina:

x25 LF Howler Core

x28 MF Howler Core

x40 HF Howler Core

x57 FF Howler Core

x25 Lento Helix

x28 Adagio Helix

x55 Andante Helix

x67 Presto Helix

x26 Monument Bell

20.3 million Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Verina Ascension materials

Just like Fortes, you need to use Verina Ascension materials to upgrade her raw stats and get her to level 90, and the higher Verina's Ascension level, the more you can invest in her Fortes.

With thanks to prydwen.gg again for sourcing the information, you'll need to farm a lot of Belle Poppy, Elegy Tact Core, and Howler Core materials for Verina to level her up and fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Verina in Wuthering Waves:

x4 LF Howler Core

x12 MF Howler Core

x12 HF Howler Core

x4 FF Howler Core

x46 Elegy Tacet Core

x60 Belle Poppy

170,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Verina Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Verina from pulling her on Banners, you will receive her Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

With datamined pre-load information sourced from encore.moe, here is Verina's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Moment of Emergence (RC1) : Verina's Outro Skill grants the next character a continuous healing effect, recovering HP equal to 20% of Verina's attack every five seconds for 30 seconds.

: Verina's Outro Skill grants the next character a continuous healing effect, recovering HP equal to 20% of Verina's attack every five seconds for 30 seconds. Sprouting Reflections (RC2) : Verina's Botany Experiment Resonance Skill additionally grants one Photosynthetic Energy and 10 Concerto Energy.

: Verina's Botany Experiment Resonance Skill additionally grants one Photosynthetic Energy and 10 Concerto Energy. The Choice to Flourish (RC3) : The healing of the Resonance Liberation's Photosynthesis Mark is increased by 12%.

: The healing of the Resonance Liberation's Photosynthesis Mark is increased by 12%. Blossoming Embrace (RC4) : Verina's Starflower Blooms heavy and mid-air attack, Arboreal Flourish Resonance Liberation, and Outro Skill increases the Spectro damage bonus of all team members by 15% for 24 seconds.

: Verina's Starflower Blooms heavy and mid-air attack, Arboreal Flourish Resonance Liberation, and Outro Skill increases the Spectro damage bonus of all team members by 15% for 24 seconds. Miraculous Blooms (RC5) : When Verina heals a team member with HP less than 50%, her healing is increased by 20%.

: When Verina heals a team member with HP less than 50%, her healing is increased by 20%. Wrathful Recompense (RC6): Verina's Starflower Blooms heavy and mid-air attacks deal 20% more damage. They also trigger a coordinated attack one time, and heal all characters nearby. The damage of this coordinated attack and the healing effect is equal to those of the Resonance Liberation's Photosynthesis Mark.

Good luck levelling up Verina in Wuthering Waves!