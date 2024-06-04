Wuthering Waves Verina best build

Verina is a 5-Star Spectro character in Wuthering Waves who is available in the permanent Tidal Chorus, Beginner's Choice, and Utterance of Marvels Banners. You can also get Verina by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner in Wuthering Waves.

Whether you planned on getting her or not, it's good to know the best Verina build in Wuthering Waves so you can make the most out of her kit. We've quickly detailed this below, and have further explanations in our sections on the best Verina Echoes, the best Verina weapon, and the best Verina teams to use.

If it's general stats and kit information you're after instead, then be sure to check out our Verina materials and kit page for details on her Fortes, and what materials you need to Ascend and level-up Verina's Skills.

Also, it's very important to keep in mind that some of the in-game descriptions for weapons and Echoes don't work like they say they do. However, even though some of the percentages or raw stats mentioned below might not be accurate, our options still practically work as the best picks for Verina.

Wuthering Waves best Verina Build

We have more detailed explanations and alternative picks below, but at a glance, here's what we consider the best Verina build in Wuthering Waves:

Best Weapon : 4-Star Variation rectifier.

: 4-Star Variation rectifier. Best Echo Set : 5-piece Rejuvenating Glow.

: 5-piece Rejuvenating Glow. Best main Echo : Bell-Borne Geochelone.

: Bell-Borne Geochelone. Best team: Jiyan and Mortefi.

We're only picking Jiyan and Mortefi because they are one of the strongest DPS duos in Wuthering Waves, as of writing. In practice though, you can slot Verina into almost any team in the game, because of her incredible universal healing and attack buff abilities.

How to play Verina in Wuthering Waves

First, we highly recommend you unlock Verina's Gift of Nature Inherent Skill as quickly as possible, as this boosts your entire team's attack after she uses her Starflower Blooms heavy attack, mid-air attack, Arboreal Flourish Resonance Liberation, or Outro Skill. It's a big part of what makes Verina such a desirable support character.

Once you unlock Gift of Nature, your goal with Verina is to build her Concerto Energy to use her Outro Skill as often as possible, as this gives 15% All-Type Damage Deepen for 30 seconds to all party members - boosting your DPS' attacks even more. Working in Verina's Resonance Liberation as often as you can is also good, as it puts a Photosynthesis Mark on an enemy, and Verina performs coordinated attacks off field when allies attack enemies with a Photosynthesis Mark.

As you can see, Verina is all about buffing the attackers on your team, not about her personal damage. So make sure you don't spend too much time with Verina on the field. Attack only as long as it takes to build her Outro or Resonance Liberation (or quick-swap between teammates if needed before these are built), so you can work-in big attacks from your allies, preferably boosted by Verina's abilities.

Verina should passively heal your team if following the advice above, but for panic heals in tough battles, you can use her heavy attacks if she has Photosynthesis Energy, or her Resonance Liberation to heal the entire team. Her Outro Skill also heals the character you're switching to.

Best Verina teams in Wuthering Waves

Verina works in almost any team in Wuthering Waves due to her incredible healing and attack buffs. So if you already have a team doing good damage, you can replace another support with Verina to boost your teamwide DPS numbers even higher.

As of writing, the best team for Verina is Jiyan and Mortefi because Jiyan is the best main DPS character, and Mortefi is the best sub DPS character. However, you can get the most out of Verina by using her with any other team that consists of one DPS and one sub DPS.

For example, when she is released, a team of Yinlin and Calcharo with Verina will also be an amazing team, as Yinlin and Calcharo already have fantastic Electro synergy, and Verina only enhances this further. Also, a really great free-to-play team consists of the Havoc Rover and Danjin with Verina.

Basically, you should build a great two-person team first, then just choose Verina as your third slot!

Best Verina Echoes in Wuthering Waves

The 5-piece Rejuvenating Glow is the best Echo set for Verina in Wuthering Waves due to its 15% attack increase for the entire team that lasts 30 seconds after Verina casts her Outro Skill. The 2-piece also gives her a 10% healing bonus, which is a nice extra.

As Verina's Outro Skill already provides a 15% increase to the team's All-Type Damage Deepen, the 5-piece Rejuvenating Glow synergizes with her already existing kit to boost your team's damage even more.

The main Echo for your 5-piece Rejuvenating Glow should be the Bell-Borne Geochelone for its 50% damage reduction and 10% damage boost for all team members. These buffs last until the Bell-Borne Shield created by using the Echo is hit three times.

An alternative to Rejuvenating Glow is the 5-piece Moonlit Clouds Echo set for its 10% Energy Regen to Verina, and for increasing the attack of the next character to enter the field after Verina by 22.5% for 15 seconds. This obviously isn't as good as the Rejuvenating Glow's teamwide attack boost, but it is a niche pick for teams with two supports and one DPS character, or as an alternative until you can get good Rejuvenating Glow Echoes. The Bell-Borne Geochelone should also be your main Echo if using the Moonlit Clouds Echo set.

As for Echo stats, your priority should be getting Energy Regen, but attack and healing bonus are also great for improving Verina's healing capabilities.

Best Verina weapons in Wuthering Waves

Any rectifier that provides Energy Regen and restores Concerto Energy is a great pick for Verina, as you'll want to activate her Resonance Liberation and Outro Skill as often as possible. With this in mind the 4-Star Variation rectifier is the best weapon for Verina in Wuthering Waves, as it provides Energy Regen, and restores Concerto Energy when Verina's Resonance Skill is used. It also has attack as its main stat, which boosts Verina's healing.

The 5-Star Cosmic Ripples can be used if you're just after its dual attack stats to boost Verina's healing (with a little bonus Energy Regen), but we actually recommend using the 4-Star Rectifier #25 or even the 3-Star Rectifier of Voyager over it if you can, for their Energy Regen boosts. They also increase Verina's attack too, albeit not as much as the the 5-Star Cosmic Ripples.

All the best building Verina in Wuthering Waves!