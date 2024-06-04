Wuthering Waves Yinlin materials, kit, and Resonance Chain

Yinlin is a 5-Star Electro character that will be added to Wuthering Waves during Phase 2 of version 1.0.

While Yinlin is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her When Thunder Pours Banner in version 1.0, she will eventually return to Wuthering Waves at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

To prepare for when you do get her, we've listed Yinlin's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Yinlin's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is datamined information, so Yinlin's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin kit

Yinlin is a 5-Star Electro character who uses rectifier, and is best used in both a support and DPS (damage per second) role, but she is mainly there to boost the damage of your Electro DPS characters, like Calcharo, and characters who mainly deal damage with their Resonance Liberation Forte.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills.

Keeping in mind that this is datamined information from encore.moe that could change upon Yinlin's official release, here's a summary of Yinlin's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Image credit: Kuro Games

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Electro.

: Electro. Weapon : Rectifier.

: Rectifier. Basic Attack : Zapstring's Dance.

: Zapstring's Dance. Forte Circuit : Chameleon Cipher.

: Chameleon Cipher. Resonance Skill : Magnetic Roar - The puppet 'Zapstring' deals Electro damage to the target, and puts Yinlin into Execution Mode. In this mode, Yinlin's basic attack and dodge trigger one Electromagnetic Blast when hitting a target, but each stage of basic attack or dodge can only trigger one Electromagnetic Blast, up to four times. Electromagnetic Blast attacks all targets marked with Yinlin's Sinner's Mark from her Resonance Circuit, dealing Electro damage. Yinlin can also use her Resonance Skill after casting her Magnetic Roar Resonance Skill to cast Lightning Execution and attack the target, dealing Electro damage. However, if Lightning Execution is not activated within a certain time limit, or Yinlin is switched out of battle, this Skill will be put on Cooldown.

: Magnetic Roar - The puppet 'Zapstring' deals Electro damage to the target, and puts Yinlin into Execution Mode. In this mode, Yinlin's basic attack and dodge trigger one Electromagnetic Blast when hitting a target, but each stage of basic attack or dodge can only trigger one Electromagnetic Blast, up to four times. Electromagnetic Blast attacks all targets marked with Yinlin's Sinner's Mark from her Resonance Circuit, dealing Electro damage. Yinlin can also use her Resonance Skill after casting her Magnetic Roar Resonance Skill to cast Lightning Execution and attack the target, dealing Electro damage. However, if Lightning Execution is not activated within a certain time limit, or Yinlin is switched out of battle, this Skill will be put on Cooldown. Resonance Liberation : Thundering Wrath - Yinlin commands Zapstring to call for thunder to fall upon a large area, dealing Electro damage.

: Thundering Wrath - Yinlin commands Zapstring to call for thunder to fall upon a large area, dealing Electro damage. Intro Skill : Raging Storm - Yinlin commands the Zapstring puppet to attack, dealing Electro damage across a large area.

: Raging Storm - Yinlin commands the Zapstring puppet to attack, dealing Electro damage across a large area. Outro Skill : Strategist - The next character (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) gains 20% Electro Damage Deepen and 25% Resonance Liberation Damage Deepen for 14 seconds, or until the character is switched off field.

: Strategist - The next character (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) gains 20% Electro Damage Deepen and 25% Resonance Liberation Damage Deepen for 14 seconds, or until the character is switched off field. Inherent Skill one : Pain Immersion - After using her Magnetic Roar Resonance Skill, Yinlin's Crit Rate is increased by 15% for five seconds.

: Pain Immersion - After using her Magnetic Roar Resonance Skill, Yinlin's Crit Rate is increased by 15% for five seconds. Inherent Skill two: Deadly Focus - The damage of Yinlin's Lightning Execution Resonance Skill is increased by 10% when hitting targets marked with Sinner's Mark, and Yinlin's attack is increased by 10% for four seconds when this is triggered.

Yinlin's basic active Skills

Yinlin's basic attack can perform up to four consecutive hits with her Zapstring puppet that deal Electro damage, while her heavy attack consumes stamina to control Zapstring, who also deals Electro damage.

For her mid-air attack, Yinlin consumes stamina to plunge control Zapstring for a plunge attacks that deals Electro damage, and Yinlin can use a basic attack after a successful dodge to attack the target and deal Electro damage.

Yinlin's Forte Circuit Skill

When Yinlin's 'Judgment Points' are full, her heavy attack is replaced with Chameleon Cipher, which consumes all Judgment Points to attack the target with Electro damage. When Chameleon Cipher hits a target marked with Sinner's Mark, the Sinner's Mark is replaced with a Punishment Mark, lasting for 18 seconds.

Yinlin's Zapstring's Dance basic attack, Thundering Wrath Resonance Liberation, and Intro Skill all apply Sinner's Mark on hit, and Sinner's Mark is removed when Yinlin exits the field.

Image credit: Kuro Games

When a target marked with Punishment Mark is hurt, Judgement Strike falls, which deals Electro damage to all targets marked with Punishment Mark. This can be triggered up to once per second.

Yinlin can hold up to 100 Judgement Points, and she accumulates Judgement Points when her Zapstring Dance basic attack, Thundering Wrath Resonance Liberation, and Magnetic Roar, Lightning Execution, and Electromagnetic Blast Resonance Skills hit a target.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin Forte materials

Unwarranted Feather. | Image credit: Kuro Games

To get the most out of using Yinlin, you will have to unlock and level up her various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character. With the latest datamined information sourced from prydwen, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Unwarranted Feather, Whisperin Core, and Helix materials to fully upgrade Yinlin's capabilities.

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Yinlin:

x25 LF Whisperin Core

x28 MF Whisperin Core

x40 HF Whisperin Core

x57 FF Whisperin Core

x25 Lento Helix

x28 Adagio Helix

x55 Andante Helix

x67 Presto Helix

x26 Unwarranted Feather

20.3 million Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Yinlin Ascension materials

Coriolus. | Image credit: Kuro Games

Just like Fortes, you need to use Yinlin Ascension materials to upgrade her raw stats and get her to level 90, and the higher Yinlin's Ascension level, the more you can invest in her Fortes.

Based off the same prydwen datamine, it look like you'll need to farm a lot of Coriolus, Group Abomination Tacet Core, and Whisperin Core materials for Yinlin to level her up and fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves:

x4 LF Whisperin Core

x12 MF Whisperin Core

x12 HF Whisperin Core

x4 FF Whisperin Core

x46 Group Abomination Tacet Core

x60 Coriolus

170,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Yinlin Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Yinlin from pulling her on Banners, you will receive her Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

Image credit: Kuro Games

With thanks to encore.moe again for sourcing this datamined information, here is Yinlin's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Morality's Crossroads (RC1) : Yinlin's Magnetic Roar and Lightning Execution Resonance Skills deal 70% more damage.

: Yinlin's Magnetic Roar and Lightning Execution Resonance Skills deal 70% more damage. Ensnarled by Rapport (RC2) : Yinlin's Electromagnetic Blast Resonance Skill recovers five additional Judgement Points and five Resonance Energy on hit.

: Yinlin's Electromagnetic Blast Resonance Skill recovers five additional Judgement Points and five Resonance Energy on hit. Unyielding Verdict (RC3) : Yinlin's Judgment Strike Forte Circuit damage multiplier is increased by 55%.

: Yinlin's Judgment Strike Forte Circuit damage multiplier is increased by 55%. Steadfast Conviction (RC4) : When Yinlin's Judgment Strike Forte Circuit hits a target, the attack of all team members is increased by 20% for 12 seconds.

: When Yinlin's Judgment Strike Forte Circuit hits a target, the attack of all team members is increased by 20% for 12 seconds. Resounding Will (RC5) : Yinlin's Thundering Wrath Resonance Liberation deals 100% extra damage to targets with a Sinner's Mark or Punishment Mark applied by Yinlin's Forte Circuit.

: Yinlin's Thundering Wrath Resonance Liberation deals 100% extra damage to targets with a Sinner's Mark or Punishment Mark applied by Yinlin's Forte Circuit. Pursuit of Justice (RC6): In the first 30 seconds after Yinlin casts her Thundering Wrath Resonance Liberation, when her basic attack hits a target, Furious Thunder is triggered, dealing Electro damage equal to 419.59% of Yinlin's attack. Every basic attack hit can trigger Furious Thunder one time, up to four times, and this is considered Resonance Skill damage.

Good luck levelling up Yinlin in Wuthering Waves!