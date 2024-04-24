Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered removes Lara Croft posters previously highlighted as an Easter egg

A recent patch for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered appears to have removed a set of Lara Croft pin-up style posters in the game's Remastered graphical mode, despite them previously having been flagged by the official Tomb Raider website as a detail to go find.

Fans spotted the posters' removal over the past week (thanks, Kotaku) when playing the game, and have expressed surprise at the change quietly occuring now, several months after launch, with no mention in any patch notes.

The posters are still shown on TombRaider.com as one of 10 original details to go find, alongside Easter eggs pertaining to developer Crystal Dynamics and another of its games, Legacy of Kain. Eurogamer has contacted Crystal Dynamics and remaster developer Aspyr for more.

The images, found within Tomb Raider 3's Sleeping with the Fishes level, are still present when playing using the game's original visual mode option.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered launched on 14th February - Lara's birthday - for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It included a content warning for "racial and ethnic content" which the developers said they had decided to "present here in its original form, unaltered".

"These classic games remain as ingenious, memorable and frustrating as ever," Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered review.