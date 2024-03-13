Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered update finally makes keys more visible

There's a new update for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, which includes updated textures which will make keys more visible in TR1 (hurrah!) and improved lighting in those dimmer areas of the games overall (another hurrah!).

In addition, the developer has also added some missing HD textures across the board (perhaps those ones players on the Epic Games Store noticed), and sorted the textures that would periodically disappear depending on how the player had their camera positioned.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered review chat with Ian and Aoife.Watch on YouTube

You can read the full Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered patch notes below:

Added missing HD textures

Updated textures under ladders to no longer be impacted by camera movement

Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas

Resolved textures that would occasionally disappear depending on camera positioning

Reworked pickup items in dimly lit locations to be more visible

Tomb Raider 1:

Fixed image sizes so paintings were no longer cropped in Lara's Home

Resolved partial missing door in the Egypt level

Updated textures on key pickups to be more visible

Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed at certain angles

Tomb Raider 2:

Resolved a crash that would occur in the Home Sweet Home level

Updated hitbox for spiders in the The Great Wall level

Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels

Snowmobile no longer rides backwards when firing in Modern Controls

Updated door handles to include proper textures in Diving Area level

Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level

Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in The Cold War level

Tomb Raider 3:

Updated quicksand textures in HD mode

Waterfall no longer disappears when switching the levels in the control room of Nevada Desert

Gem is now visible in the Furnace of the Gods level

Secret level All Hallows now triggers properly

Skybox details are now visible in HD mode at beginning of Shakespeare Cliff

Image credit: Aspyr

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered arrived last month, when we awarded it four stars while acknowledging some of its dated qualities.

"I still love this collection, because it's carefully made and lovingly updated, but also awkward, elbowy, frustrating and prone to leaving me stuck. It's a collection that understands that Tomb Raider was absolutely a game about its controls, and it still should be - even if it doesn't quite know how to deliver on that," our Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered review.

As well as these games, there are also two Tomb Raider shows in the pipeline, one at Amazon and one at Netflix. Amazon is also said to be working on a Tomb Raider film adaptation.