Lara Croft embraces her inner Scary Spice with new Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered outfit

A new update for Tomb Raider 1 - 3 Remastered has given Lara Croft an outfit worthy of Scary Spice. Sing it with me, 'When tomb become one!'

This leopard print ensemble, which you can see in full below, was originally conceived during the development of Tomb Raider 2's Golden Mask expansion. However, it never made the final release.

Now, thanks to Tomb Raider 1 -3 Remastered's second update, we can all see Lara in full leopard glory. This particular outfit is available in the level known as Nightmare in Vegas.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Review Chat.Watch on YouTube

As well as this new look, this update also adds new Photo Mode poses, fixes things such as achievements on Steam having the wrong description, improves lighting in certain areas, and much more.

You can read the full notes for Tomb Raider 1 -3 Remastered's second patch below:

All Games

Epic Games Store title build now launches in fullscreen mode on initial launch rather than windowed mode

Lara's character now disappears when the camera gets too close instead of clipping through her head

Fixed issue where Steam achievements would sometimes have the wrong descriptions

Action indicator will not display if Lara is unable to interact with an object

Achievement "Ready to Raid" now unlocks when completing the proper conditions

Achievement "Exaggerated Threat" now only unlocks when completing the proper conditions

Achievement "Gifts of Wonderland" now unlocks when completing the proper conditions

The Default Photo Mode pose where Lara is not holding a weapon is now consistent between SD and HD modes

Improved translation in various languages

Dynamic lighting now corresponds more accurately to the original games

A special outfit for Nightmare in Vegas added

Bloody T-Rex Lara outfit now available in Photo Mode

New Photo Mode poses

Lara's hair no longer expands/contracts in HD mode

Addressed graphical issues on many doors where the textures would flash rapidly

Improved rain, fire, and smoke effects

Tomb Raider 1

Windows in Natla's Mines are now properly transparent

Toned down the red mist effect in cutscene with Natla placing the Scion in the Atlantis level

Lara can now destroy the Scion with all weapons

Updated lightning in Thor room of St. Francis' Folly

Updated missing textures in The Lost Valley

Flare control option is no longer greyed out in Tomb Raider 2

Updated skybox for Lara's Home

Tomb Raider 2

Updated spider web textures in HD mode

Lara now properly grabs ledges when running off and holding the grab buttons

Resolved missing muzzle flashes in cutscenes

Resolved camera twitching when Lara approaches the ledge in Living Quarters

Updated incorrect textures on the walls in The Deck

Resolved small gap between some textures in The Great Wall

Lights in HD mode in Wreck of the Maria Doria now flicker correctly

Wall textures in Wreck of the Maria Doria now match SD and HD modes

Resolved small gaps in between some textures in Venice

Gondolas are now breakable regardless of the positioning of the other boat

Proper chimney textures are now present in HD mode of Bartoli's Hideout

Graphical overhaul of all Wreck of Maria Doria levels

Opera dome is now visible from the outside in level Opera House

Updated skyboxes for Lara's Home, Tibetan Foothills, Barkhang Monastery

Missing waterfall added in Temple of Xian

Music tracks no longer repeat

Tomb Raider 3

Updated quicksand to have VFX in HD mode

Foliage textures updated to be more transparent

When Lara collects her items back in High Security Compound, all the items now appear in the preview display when you pick them up

3D models of Meteorite Artefacts were not transparent in HD mode

Updated hard-to-spot platforms in Lost City of Tinnos in HD mode

Updated missing textures in Lost City of Tinnos

Black water texture is no longer visible in Lost City of Tinnos and Madubu Gorge

Updated lighting in caves in Madubu Gorge

It's now more clear that some walls are climbable in Madubu Gorge HD mode

Updated lighting in RX-Tech Mines for HD mode

Resolved missing textures in RX-Tech Mines in HD mode

Crevice is clearly visible in the ice wall in HD mode in RX-Tech Mines

Arrow on sign now turns off when using railroad switcher in RX-Tech Mines

Resolved several gaps in textures in Nevada Desert

Environments from other rooms are no longer visible in sections of Nevada Desert

Lara no longer dies when jumping near a wall of spikes in Willard's Lair

Environments from other rooms are no longer visible in sections of Shakespeare Cliff

Willard is now holding elevator remote in cutscene after completing Antarctica

Resolved missing textures in Area 51

Character models no longer disappear during cutscene in Aldwych

The radar texture in High Security Compound does not disappear anymore when viewed from certain angles.

Vent hole in hut roof is now transparent in Coastal Village

Sparkling mutagen in Sleeping with the Fishes now look brighter in HD mode

Lud's Gate and Aldwych lighting overhaul

Home chandeliers updated to better match the original model

Graphical overhaul of The Lost Artefact levels

Added a skybox for Lud's Gate

Updated skyboxes for Highland Fling, Willard's Lair and It's a Madhouse!

Image credit: Aspyr

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered arrived back in February, on Lara Croft's birthday no less. On its release, we awarded the game four stars while acknowledging some of its dated qualities.

"I still love this collection, because it's carefully made and lovingly updated, but also awkward, elbowy, frustrating and prone to leaving me stuck. It's a collection that understands that Tomb Raider was absolutely a game about its controls, and it still should be - even if it doesn't quite know how to deliver on that," our Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered review.

As well as these games, there are also two Tomb Raider shows in the pipeline, one at Amazon and one at Netflix. Amazon is also said to be working on a Tomb Raider film adaptation.