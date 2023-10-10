If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lego Animal Crossing sets to release in March

Details of what's included also shared.

Lego Animal Crossing promotional video screenshot - Lego versions of several Animal Crossing characters jump for joy in front of a villager's house, furniture, Nook's cranny and more
Image credit: Lego
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Following the confirmed existence of a Lego and Animal Crossing collaboration last week, Lego has revealed there are five sets which will be released in March 2024.

The sets range from a small scene depicting a birthday party for villager Julian, made up of 170 pieces to a slightly larger 535-piece recreation of Nook's Cranny and Rosie's house.

Other sets that will be available are Bunnie's Outdoor Activities, Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour, and Isabelle's House Visit.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

Here's the prices and specs for each of the sets:

  • Julian's Birthday Party - 170 pieces, £12.99
  • Bunnie's Outdoor Activities - 164 pieces, 9cm by 20cm by 17cm, £17.99
  • Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour - 233 pieces, 9cm by 28cm by 17cm, £24.99
  • Isabelle's House Visit - 389 pieces, 17cm by 25cm by 16cm, £34.99
  • Nook's Cranny and Rosie's House - 535 pieces, 15cm by 39cm by 14cm, £64.99
Lego versions of Nook's Cranny and Rosie's house. Tom Nook and Rosie stand outside
Lego version of a birthday for Julian. Julian is wearing a gold party hat. Presents lie on the ground and in the centre is a birthday cake atop a table
Lego version of Bunnie pole vaulting across a river. A tent it set up on a lower section of ground with a marshmallow roasting over a fire. A box of tools is set aside
Bunnie's Outdoor Activities (on the right) apparently comes with a Lego tarantula, so you can pretend to get bit bitten and black out I guess. | Image credit: Lego

These are more modest in size and price compared to some of Lego's other licensed video game sets such as The Mighty Bowser, but with a few of them together you could probably start building a nice Lego holiday island.

The sets are due to be released on 1st March 2024. Will you be picking any of them up?

Lego version of Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour with Kapp'n steering a boat. Marshall stands on the island
Lego version of Isabelle visiting Fauna outside her house. A balloon with a present floats above them
Here's some pictures of Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour and Isabelle's House Visit. | Image credit: Lego
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch