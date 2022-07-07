If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo announces big Bowser Lego set

Koopa load of this.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Nintendo and Lego are partnering again, this time on a large Bowser set.

The 2807-piece design stars the king of the Koopas standing upright on a stone platform, between flaming stone plinths.

Lego says The Mighty Bowser will be the largest Lego Mario adult set released to date when it becomes available on 1st October, priced £230/$270.

Watch on YouTube
A man with an incredible moustache shows off Lego's The Mighty Bowser set.

Let's take a closer look:

Hidden inside the figure is a fireball launcher feature, as well as a button to control Bowser's head and neck movements. His arms, claws and tail are all posable too.

Finally, if you've bought into the Super Lego Mario/Luigi/Peach interactive sets, there's a POW Block which plays into Starter Courses and an Action Tag to let your hero of choice battle Bowser.

Previous adult Lego sets have included the fold-out Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, with mini Mario 64 dioramas, and the Nintendo Entertainment System set, with a buildable TV that plays a version of the original Super Mario Bros.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch