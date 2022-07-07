Nintendo announces big Bowser Lego set

Nintendo announces big Bowser Lego setKoopa load of this.
Nintendo and Lego are partnering again, this time on a large Bowser set.
The 2807-piece design stars the king of the Koopas standing upright on a stone platform, between flaming stone plinths.
Lego says The Mighty Bowser will be the largest Lego Mario adult set released to date when it becomes available on 1st October, priced £230/$270.
Let's take a closer look:
Hidden inside the figure is a fireball launcher feature, as well as a button to control Bowser's head and neck movements. His arms, claws and tail are all posable too.
Finally, if you've bought into the Super Lego Mario/Luigi/Peach interactive sets, there's a POW Block which plays into Starter Courses and an Action Tag to let your hero of choice battle Bowser.
Previous adult Lego sets have included the fold-out Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, with mini Mario 64 dioramas, and the Nintendo Entertainment System set, with a buildable TV that plays a version of the original Super Mario Bros.
