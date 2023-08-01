If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rayman's Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC gets August release date

Arrives in standalone story adventure.

Rayman crouches ready to spring into action on what appears to be a film set with spotlights and rigging behind him.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Rayman's long-awaited return mightn't be quite what fans were hoping for - arriving as he is in a bit of DLC for the excellent Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope instead of his own game - but something's (hopefully) better than nothing, and Ubisoft has now confirmed its beloved limb-flinging mascot will be making his entrance on 30th August this year.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show is described as a brand-new DLC adventure that'll be separate from the base game's storyline. Here, Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach stumble across the Space Opera Network, an "uncanny" TV studio run by the Phantom, one of the antagonists in Ubsoft's previous Mario + Rabbids game, Kingdom Battle.

"As the TV studio's rating are lower than ever," Ubisoft explains in its release date announcement, "he needs the help of true stars to help him get his past glory back."

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman in the Phantom Show trailer.

Enter Rayman, who, along with Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach, will be playable in the DLC, bringing greater verticality to stages thanks to his haircopter ability. Additionally, players can make use of Rayman plunger blaster and other aerial traversal powers - all inspired by classic Rayman games - to open up "new tactical possibilities".

Rayman in the Phantom Show sees David Gasman reprising his role as the titular mascot, and features a soundtrack from regular Mario + Rabbids composer Grant Kirkhope, this time joined by Christophe Héral, who created music for the likes of Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends. It'll be available as part of Sparks of Hope's Season Pass and Gold Edition, or can be purchased separately as DLC for the base game.

Sparks of Hope's Rayman DLC is, as far as Ubisoft has indicated, the very final bit of post-launch content for a game which, by the publisher's own admission, underperformed financially, despite launching to considerable critical acclaim. Earlier this year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot admitted its underperformance was likely down to the publisher's decision to release a sequel on Switch, ignoring Nintendo's advice to "only do one iteration [of Mario] on each machine".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch