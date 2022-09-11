Rayman is joining Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for an "exciting DLC adventure"

Rayman is paying a visit to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for an "exciting DLC adventure".

Though the game isn't out until the end of next month, Ubisoft has confirmed that "the wacky Rabbids and Rayman reunite to [...] take on even more tactical fun when the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC arrives post-launch".

Here's the reveal teaser, although a teaser is all it is – no gameplay as yet, I'm afraid:

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Rayman DLC Teaser Trailer - Nintendo Switch.

This sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle takes place in a "whimsical" and gorgeous new galaxy, that's a curious blend of both Mario Galaxy and Rabbids universes. Within its orbit float worlds of autumnal colour, frozen snow and sandy beaches, like a Mario Galaxy game in miniature.

Sparks of Hope's music will be provided by the returning ex-Rare veteran Grant Kirkhope - as the composer revealed last year - as well as Ori and the Blind Forest's Gareth Coker and Yoko Shimomura, of Kingdom Hearts and Mario & Luigi fame.

The full game is expected to release on 20th October exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As yet, there's no confirmed date for the Rayman DLC expansion.

