Ubisoft announces ancient China-set Assassin's Creed for smartphones

In tonight's flurry of announcements surrounding the future of Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft has announced the series' first open-world game for mobile devices.

It's currently named Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade, and is described as "coming soon".

Jade will be set in ancient China, and let you parkour all over the country's Great Wall as a player-created character. (So, no, you're not playing as fan-favourite Shao Jun. But perhaps she'll appear?)

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Breaking Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it.

Details on Jade are thin on the ground, but a trailer made it look attractive enough. We'll have to wait for more details on exactly how the series' gameplay has been adapted for touchscreen controls.

Another mobile game was mentioned tonight - this time in the works for Netflix subscribers.

Word of that - without any further detail - was dropped alongside further confirmation Ubisoft is still co-producing a live-action Assassin's Creed series for Netflix with Die Hard screenwriter Jeb Stuart. Tonight it was described as "genre-bending", whatever that means.

In a press event at Ubisoft's Paris office this week, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot confirmed the Assassin's Creed Netflix mobile game was one of three gaming projects now in the works with the streamer. What those other two might be, however, was not disclosed.

Tonight's announcements were dominated by teases for two blockbuster Assassin's Creed projects now in development. Codename Red will be set in feudal Japan, while Codename Hexe looks to be inspired by European witchcraft.

These games will form part of the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity project - and Ubisoft has now detailed a bit more about what Infinity will look like, which you can read about here.

Before all of that, there's still next year's Assassin's Creed Mirage to look forward to, which we have loads more detail on here.

Eurogamer met with Ubisoft at its Paris office this week, for which Ubisoft covered travel and accommodation.