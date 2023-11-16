Get a Switch OLED and a free select game for just £300 in this early Black Friday Argos deal

We're just over a week away from Black Friday, but you don't have to wait until then for some great gaming deals already popping up from some of the big retailers in the country.

Six years later, the Switch is still a hot in-demand console, and if you're after the newer OLED model, then Argos has a terrific Switch OLED bundle going right now. Not only are the consoles, available in White, Neon, or Mario Red, selling for £299.99, less than the usual £309.99 price, but you can pick a select Switch game to go with it for free.

There's a variety of free select games available to choose from but our highlights would include the excellent Metroid Prime Remastered, Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

It should be noted however that the prices of these games also differ so if you're looking for the biggest saving of getting a free game, then you could get Fire Emblem Engage, currently priced at £34.99, or either Bayonetta 3 or Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, both selling for £29.99. If you're also interested in Sparks of Hopes then it's a better idea to buy that separately since it's only £15.99 in value.

While there will likely be deals on the standard Switch models as well, it's a better time to be looking for the OLED model as you not only get the headline fancier 7-inch OLED display and a much improved kickstand for table top mode but you've also got more internal storage starting with 64GB. Of course, if you're looking to expand your storage, we've also great deals on MicroSD cards.

If you're still looking out for other Switch bundles or other gaming deals, do check our guide to the best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and our Black Friday gaming deals guide as we keep you up to date on more bargains.