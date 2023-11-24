Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya says he may take his ideas for the series "to the grave" with him

Original Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya suspects many of his ideas for the series will be going to the grave with him.

Kamiya's comments come as part of his most recent YouTube video, where the PlatinumGames co-founder said he fully expects the Bayonetta franchise to continue without him.

Bayonetta 3 teaser trailer.

"I worked on Bayonetta 1, 2, 3 and Origins," he said. "I've talked about this in various interviews, that the Bayonetta series would consist of a total of nine episodes, and that I wanted to grow the franchise as the Bayonetta 'Saga', but it seems like I may have to take the full saga to the grave with me."

Kamiya called this a "shame", but acknowledged that he does not own the Bayonetta IP. "I suppose those who do will probably keep it going," he closed.

Earlier in the video Kamiya, clarified that while he was not the director of Bayonetta 3, he was still involved in the game's development. He worked on aspects such as the story and character settings "to keep the Bayonetta universe consistent".

He also stated it would be a "disaster" if he teamed up with other video game developers such as Yoko Taro and Hideo Kojima.

"It doesn't work like in Dragon Ball, where Goku fuses with other characters," Kamiya said.

"Two people with completely different personalities and ideas would clash. There's no way you'd get a decent game out of that," he continued in good-humour. "There is a Japanese saying, maybe a proverb? 'Too many captains will steer the ship up a mountain'... so there should only be ONE CAPTAIN!

"That's just how it is with unique game creators."

Elsewhere in the video, Kamiya also spoke about his fondness for aquariums, and recalled taking naps there when he was younger, which actually sounds like it could be really rather relaxing. He also shared his take on blocking people on social media, saying it is to do with testing to see if people actually read his comments.

You can have a listen to it all via the video below.

Kamiya Responds to Your Comments! Part 3.

Kamiya surpised many earlier this year when it was announced that he would be leaving PlatinumGames. His final day at the studio was last month.

Following his depature, the developer proceeded to kick off his YouTube channel, with his debut video discussing his decision to leave the studio and the very important topic of making curry.