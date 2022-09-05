This week's Ubisoft Forward digital showcase will "unveil the future" of Assassin's Creed

This Saturday brings another edition of Ubisoft Forward, showcasing the publisher's roster of upcoming games, and in the run-up to its arrival Ubisoft has shared more on what viewers can expect to see when tuning in, including a look at the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

As previously announced, Ubisoft Forward gets underway on Twitch, YouTube, and Ubisoft's website this Saturday, 10th September, from 8pm in the UK.

Those with a little more time on their hands can start even earlier, with a pre-show scheduled to run from 7.35pm BST, promising news on the latest seasons, characters, and content from Anno 1800, Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, and more.

Watch on YouTube Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Developer Update.

With the pre-amble out the way, the main Ubisoft Forward showcase will then turn its attention to some of Ubisoft's biggest upcoming titles, with the publisher confirming brand-new updates on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones - due to launch on 20th October and 8th November respectively.

Additionally, Ubisoft is teasing a special Assassin's Creed showcase, said to "unveil the future of the franchise". The publisher isn't been any more specific than that just yet, but it seems likely we'll be given a look at the recently confirmed Assassin's Creed Mirage at the very least.

And if that's not enough tempt you into watching Ubisoft Forward, there's added incentive in the form of various in-game rewards for those that tune in via Twitch.

Watch 15 minutes of Ubisoft's channel (or any official co-streamer) and you'll earn the Skull and Bones 'Skull Logo Emblem'. 30 minutes will get you the Rainbow Six Siege 'Explosive Detail Charm', 45 minutes unlocks the Roller Champions 'RC22 Original Cosmetic', and, finally, there an Assassin's Creed Valhalla 'Sphinx Tattoo Set' for those that reach the 60 minute mark.