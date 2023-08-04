Animal Crossing Lego sets reportedly on the way

It looks like Animal Crossing Lego sets are reportedly on the way.

According to the Lego leaking Instagram account exabrickslegogo_ there are five different sets in the works, to be released in March 2024.

It's unknown exactly what these sets will look like, but the pieces range from 170 to 535, with a price of $14.99 to $74.99.

The five sets were seen on Brickmerge and have been corroborated by YouTuber Brick Clicker (thanks VGC) among others on social media.

So what might we get to build? There are plenty of buildings to choose from, ranging from the campsite to Nook's Cranny and the Dodo Airlines Airport. I'd love to see a massive fold-out Museum too.

Rumours also suggest the character minifigs will have special moulded heads, so expect the likes of Tom Nook and Isabelle to look authentic.

Animal Crossing will follow the successful Mario sets already available, and Donkey Kong sets out this month. A Zelda set was also rumoured earlier this year.

Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets are also now available.