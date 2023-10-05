If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Animal Crossing Lego sets are real and extremely adorable

All the Bells and whistles.

Lego versions of Animal Crossing characters including Rosie, Bunnie, Marshal, Kappa, Isabelle and Tom Nook next to flowers and fruit trees
Image credit: Lego / Nintendo
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

The rumoured Animal Crossing and Lego collaboration has been confirmed by Nintendo, which released a short teaser video for the sets.

Images of five different Lego Animal Crossing sets leaked in August, with a release date of March 2024 floating around.

This is the first official confirmation of the sets, which will include models of villagers, trees, and flowers.

Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

The teaser shows many fan-favourite characters including Kapp'n, Rosie, Marshal, and of course Tom Nook and Isabelle, all dressed up in their signature outfits. The rumours of specially-moulded heads look to have been true, as each villager has distinct ears based on their species.

We can also see some flowers planted in the ground of different colours, though it's difficult to tell how many different breeds will be available. Trees have slots for fruit, so it looks like you'll be able customise them yourself. At the end of the video we get a short look at a present attached to a balloon floating into the air.

It all looks very blocky and very cute, and I can't wait to get my hands on these. Full details on the sets, prices and release dates are yet to be announced.

Now that Lego Animal Crossing is official, how about Lego The Legend of Zelda, eh Nintendo?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch