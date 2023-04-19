If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Four new Lego Sonic sets officially revealed

Brickies' Island.

Sonic Lego with chilli dog
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Lego has officially revealed its forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sets, including cute figures of Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Robotnik.

Four sets are now listed on the Lego website and will arrive on 1st August 2023. Prices range from £24.99 to £94.99.

Let's go through each one.

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog - Launch Trailer

First up is Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge. Consisting of 292 pieces, it includes a speed sphere launcher as well as places for Sonic to chill out with a chilli dog and play his DJ decks. It's £24.99.

Sonic Speed Sphere Lego

Next is Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane at 376 pieces and £37.99. It includes a buildable plane, as well as a simple workshop area. Sonic, Tails, a Flicky and a Badnick figures are also included.

Tails Tornado Plane Lego

Thirdly is Amy's Animal Rescue Island - 388 pieces, £46.99. Amy is the star here, along with Tails, Crabmeat, Picky, Pocky, and a Flicky. There's also a hidden area accessible behind a big button.

Amy Sonic Lego set

Lastly, Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge is the priciest and most complex of the lot (802 pieces, £94.99). It's like a miniature Sonic zone, including the sphere launcher, a giant loop, and a Robotnik mech, as well as Sonic, Amy, a Flicky, Becky, Pocky, and Pecky, plus Badniks Chopper and Newtron.

Sonic Green Hill Lego

"It really isn't like anything else! The sets offer an entirely new, action-packed play experience," said Frédéric Roland Andre, designer at the Lego Group. "I'm especially proud of the Speed Sphere, as it was quite a challenge to figure out how we would get Sonic to speed up and interact with each course. Sonic is known for his speed and how he runs and jumps through courses, so for Lego sets inspired by him there was no way we could create a static set, we simply had to be creative and make them as action-packed as possible!"

The four sets follow Nintendo's Mario Lego sets - the next of which is the Dry Bowser Castle that's out in August. Donkey Kong is also on the way.

