If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lego's latest Super Mario set is Dry Bowser Castle and it's out in August

Plus, Donkey Kong arrives this summer.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

In honour of international Mario Day (bafflingly still not officially a public holiday), Lego and Nintendo have announced a fresh collection of Super-Mario-themed sets, including a new take on Bowser Castle and a tease that Donkey Kong is on the way.

Lego's Super Mario line launched back in 2020, and has so far seen the release of over 60 interactive, connectable sets - although a number of more complex sets, including Mighty Bowser, have been released outside the Lego Super Mario branding.

For its Mario Day reveal, though, Lego has returned to its Super Mario line, revealing the Dry Bowser Castle Battle set - not to be confused with the already released Bowser's Castle Boss Battle expansion, in case you were sure you'd seen similar before.

Watch on YouTube
Lego Super Mario new sets reveal video.

This latest take on Bowser's Castle features two turrets flanking a central tower, complete with giant stone Bowser head. It's all situated in a bed of lava, with accompanying Magmaargh, and once past a secret entrance, players (and Mario) will find a Dry Goomba and Dry Piranha Plant on the battlements, alongside a Dry Bowser and a purple Toad at the rear. There's even a gym!

The Lego Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle set releases on 1st August, but a price is yet to be revealed. And as for Lego Donkey Kong, there's not a lot to report right now, other than that he'll be joining the Lego Super Mario series some time this summer.

Lego Super Mario's version of Donkey Kong arrives this summer.

Elsewhere in the world of Lego and Nintendo, reports persist that an official Legend of Zelda set is currently in the works - all but confirmed after the companies began slapping rumour videos with copyright strikes. Hopefully we'll hear more about that soon.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch