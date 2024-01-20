If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Great Deku Tree Lego set will be released later this year, leaker suggests

To tree or not to tree.

The Legend of Zelda's Deku Tree.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on
The long-rumoured Great Deku Tree Lego set will reportedly be released later this year.

That's according to noted Lego leaker 1414falconfan, who has previously, and accurately, revealed Lego sets ahead of formal confirmation, including the Lego Piranha Plant set.

The leaker believes the unannounced set – which comprises of 2500 pieces – will be released in September 2024, but stopped short of confirming what, if any, minifigs will accompany it. We also don't yet have a speculative price point (thanks, Go Nintendo).

If true, it marks the first Zelda collaboration with Lego, and follows several hugely successful video game partnerships, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Animal Crossing.

As always, take this news with the usual bucket of salt; until we hear formally from either Nintendo or Lego, we can only take this as a rumour for now. We'll keep you posted just as soon as we know more, of course.

For more video game Lego, check out the Mario sets and the forthcoming Animal Crossing sets.

