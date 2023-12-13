If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of the Best: Mirrors

Let's reflect.

Concept art from Mirror's Edge, showing main character faith reaching out and touching the mirrored wall of a tall, shiny glass building. She sees her reflection - black vest, tattooed arm, bob haircut - against the backdrop of the skyscraper city behind her. There's a lot of piercing sky blue in the image.
Image credit: EA DICE
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Additional contributions by Christian Donlan, Ed Nightingale, and Lottie Lynn
Published on

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

There are elements of our real world that games feel particularly smug about being able to recreate, and mirrors are one of them. I'm not surprised; mirrors have always seemed slightly magical to me, and to my cat, who I don't think quite comprehends reflections. And why should she! It's unnerving seeing an exact replica standing there before you, doing what you're doing and looking at you. Staring. So yes, I can understand why reflections are hard to do, and with it, why they're such an accomplishment in games. The question is, which mirrors in games have been the most memorable? Which are the best?

