Fan recreates The Legend of Zelda as a Studio Ghibli film

Hyrule's Moving Castle.

An anime version of young Link, rendered in the style of Studio Ghibli
Image credit: RwanLink
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, one fan has released an animated short of Castle Town reimagined as a setting in a Studio Ghibli film.

YouTuber RwanLink said the environment and characters took four months to make in Unreal Engine 5, and totals to over 600 hours of work whilst also in a full-time job.

The short video follows Link as he leaves Kokiri Forest for Hyrule Castle, and we bump into some familiar faces such as Malon, the Happy Mask Shop Owner, and even Skyward Sword's Fi skating around the Master Sword.

As the film was created in Unreal Engine, RwanLink also included footage of himself playing as Link in third-person and wandering around Castle Town. It's got me questioning why there's never been a Zelda game with Ghibli's trademark aesthetics, because I think it looks amazing.

Watch RwanLink's Ghibli-esque rendition of The Legend of Zelda in action - the film I wish we were getting.

If Nintendo and Ghibli did want to do a Zelda collaboration however, my mind immediately goes to an anime film of Zelda. Surely that'd go down quite well? I think there's worse things that Nintendo could do like, I don't know, let's say release a live-action adaptation of Zelda instead?

Liv Ngan

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

