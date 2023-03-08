Five of the Best is a weekly we've resurrected for supporters because we wanted to do something nice for them - for you. It's a series about highlighting incidental features in games that often get overlooked. And it's also a series about having your say, so don't be shy, use those comments below and join in!

You can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

I've always thought water and graphics cards were best friends. I'm not saying I'd sling a graphics card in the bath, though. Can you imagine what Digital Foundry would say if I did that? They'd End Task me. I mean in the sense that water has always been that elusive element for graphics cards to try and display. Whenever there's been a generational leap in technology, recreating water seems to be near the heart of it.