Skip to main content

Long read: How TikTok's most intriguing geolocator makes a story out of a game

Where in the world is Josemonkey?

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of the Best: Minor characters

Let's dig in.

A render of the infamous G-man from the Half-Life universe, from the series' most recent outing, Half-Life Alyx. A slim white male with neat cropped hair, wearing a suit, stares ominously at the camera. He has an unhealthy pallor, as if he's smoked for far too long.
Image credit: Valve Software
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Additional contributions by Chris Tapsell, Corinna Burton, Ian Higton, and Tom Phillips
Published on

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and if you want to read more, you can - you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Every year, there are awards given to the best lead and supporting characters in games or movies, or TV shows or whatever else. They are, after all, the characters that the stories usually revolve around. But what about all of the other characters in those fictional (and sometimes factual) worlds? They might be less integral to the overarching story but I don't know if they're any less important to the feel and impact of the world. Some, of course, can go on to be so memorable they actually replace some of the main characters in our memories of the game, and that's who I want to highlight here. The question is, which minor character do you most remember from a game, and why?

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive