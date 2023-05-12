The Archaic Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the first pieces of armour Link can get while exploring the Great Sky Island.

It's not the best armour in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but the tunic can help you survive longer during the beginning portion of the game. It's also a pretty iconic look for Link from the TOTK trailers, so you might just want to recreate the look while exploring the vast open-world of Hyrule.

To help Link get properly dressed while exploring the sky, we've quickly detailed the Archaic Tunic location in Tears of the Kingdom below, as well as a more detailed walkthrough on how to get the Archaic Tunic.

Archaic Tunic location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

We've got more information on how to get to the tunic detailed below, but for those who want to know the general location, you can find the Archaic Tunic in the Pondside Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is on the southwestern side of the Great Sky Island. Head to the northern entrance to open the chest containing the tunic.

Here's a map picture of the where the Ponside Cave is in TOTK:

Go the northern side of the Ponside Cave to find the Archaic Tunic.

If you're struggling to get to the cave, or can't find the armour inside, we've detailed exactly how to get to the Archaic Tunic below.

How to get the Archaic Tunic in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are lots of other routes you can take to get to the Pondside Cave, which contains the Archaic Tunic, but we got there easily enough by starting at the In-Isa Shrine in the western side of the Great Sky Island, right after acquiring the Fuse ability.

The In-Isa Shrine location.

From the In-Isa Shrine, head east towards the Zonai camp with the cooking pot. On the way, you'll probably bump into some Chu-Chu's fighting Zonai Constructs. If you want some more Chu Chu or Zonai materials then you can attack these enemies, but it isn't necessary.

Once you've killed or ran past the enemies, head towards the large cave just past the Zonai Construct holding a piece of wood for a weapon.

This cave is the Pondside Cave that contains the Archaic Tunic, but you have to reach the end first. On your way, Link will encounter Keese and a Bubbulfrog enemy, so we suggest equipping your bow if you want to target them from a distance.

When you reach the cavern with the Bubbulfrog, you might want to use a weapon to smash the cracked rocks on the eastern side to unearth some mining veins containing a Ruby. If a stick or sword doesn't do it, use a Fused hammer weapon, as that's what we used to smash the rock.

Whether you get the Ruby or not, head through the northern exit in the cavern that contains the Bubbulfrog, where you'll find the Archaic Tunic in a chest.

If you're travelling to Pondside Cave from the eastern side of the Great Sky Island instead, keep a lookout for Rauru and some Zonai Constructs chilling by lake. The northern entrance and the Archaic Tunic is right beside this lake.

Equipping the Archaic Tunic gives Link 1 Armour, and if this is your first tunic, Link can now stop running about like a Hylian-themed wrestler.

All the best exploring in Tears of the Kingdom!