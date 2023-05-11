Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - In-Isa Shrine, Fuse and The Ability to Combine solution

The In-Isa Shrine is one of the shrines you need to visit after finishing the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You’ll gain the Fuse ability within this shrine and complete The Ability to Combine shrine challenge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s a good idea to know how to reach the In-Isa Shrine location before you set out in search of it and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Remember - it’s dangerous to go alone and this guide contains spoilers! We've done our best to avoid story spoilers.

