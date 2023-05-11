Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - In-Isa Shrine, Fuse and The Ability to Combine solution
How to find and complete the Fuse shrine.
The In-Isa Shrine is one of the shrines you need to visit after finishing the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
You’ll gain the Fuse ability within this shrine and complete The Ability to Combine shrine challenge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
It’s a good idea to know how to reach the In-Isa Shrine location before you set out in search of it and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
How to get to the In-Isa Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The In-Isa Shrine is located on the western side of the Great Sky Island - south-west of the Temple of Time - in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The route you take to reach the In-Isa Shrine, however, may differ depending on whether it’s the first or second shrine you visit after completing the Ukouh Shrine.
If you completed the Gutanbac Shrine first, you need to travel back down the snowy mountain. This can be easily achieved by using Ascend on the hollow tree not far from the Gutanbac Shrine and using the gliders on the other side of the tree to fly back down to the area outside of the Temple of Time. You will also find the Archaic Warm Greaves inside of this tree.
Our journey to the In-Isa Shrine began atop the hill south of the Ukouh Shrine where, after climbing some stairs, we found a railing leading to the next section of the Great Sky Island.
Just like in the Ukouh Shrine challenge, you need to use the nearby planks and hooks to create a platform which will safely transport you to the next section of the island.
Once there, you’ll see that the bridge you need to cross has broken, so, if you want to reach the other side, you need to construct your own using Ultrahand. We did this by attaching four logs together - two-by-two in a horizontal shape - and then placing it over the gap.
There are a number of logs around this area for you to experiment with and, if you need more, you can also cut some of the trees down. Next to the Zonai Construct - one of the many you’ll encounter on this path who will teach you about some of the game’s mechanics - you’ll find a Stone Axe which will help you in this task.
After constructing your own bridge and reaching the other side, you will need to head east and go over another, non-broken, bridge. As you go this way, you’ll pass a Zonai Contrust who has a set of 10 arrows and an Old Wooden Bow lying next to it for you to nab.
From this Zonai Construct, you need to follow the river southwards - on your journey you may encounter a Construct ready to give you a quick cooking lesson and three Solider Constructs whose defeat will unlock a chest containing an Opal.
Eventually, you’ll find yourself at the edge of a cliff overlooking a lake where the shrine sits on the other side. From this point, you’ll want to head west until you reach another railing.
Here you need to use the logs, hooks and Ultrahand to create another platform for traversing the railing. We recommend cutting down a tree for a tree log, so you’ll have enough room to transport the nearby Korok to their friend on the next island. If you are bringing the Korok with you, it’s a good idea to attach two hooks.
When you’re ready, hook your platform onto the railing, jump on and enjoy the view as you soar through the sky.
Once you’re on the next small island, bring the Korok to their friend if you’ve brought them with you. You will earn two Korok Seeds for doing so.
Whether you’ve transported the Korok or not, you will need to grab the sail on the ground with Ultrahand and attach it to the side of your platform. Once it’s safely attached, move the platform onto the next railing before jumping on yourself.
You will now find yourself at the edge of the lake, but, before you can start sailing, you will need to remove the hooks from your platform and place the sail upright on it instead. When it’s ready, place the raft on the water and jump aboard. If the wind changes direction while you're sailing, simply use Ultrahand to move the sail.
Upon reaching the other side of the lake, follow the path to find a set of stairs which will bring you to the In-Isa Shrine. On your way, you’ll be faced with a couple of Chuchus and a Soldier Construct.
Fuse and The Ability to Combine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Fuse ability will be unlocked when you enter the In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fuse allows you to fuse various materials and objects to weapons, shields and arrows. In doing so this will make the weapon more powerful, increase its durability and, on occasion, grant it a useful power. The Ability to Combine shrine puzzle will help you get to grips with its power.
The first thing you encounter in the In-Isa Shrine will be a Rusty Claymore. We highly recommend picking up this weapon as, for the Great Sky Island starting area, it is quite a powerful weapon.
Next, you need to fuse one of the nearby rocks to either the Rusty Claymore or another weapon to a boulder. Use your new weapon to break through the stone wall.
In the next room, you’ll find a chest containing five arrows atop the pillar in the top left-hand corner. After opening it, you’ll want to head to the right where you can collect some Fire Fruit, five arrows and an Old Wooden Bow.
Next, fuse a Fire Fruit to an arrow and shoot the leaves surrounding the chest on the far right-wall near the Fire Fruit bushes. This chest contains a Small Key and now you need to return to the area after the breakable wall where you’ll find a door to unlock.
Follow the path in this new room and climb the ladder to encounter a Soldier Construct who has the power to fuse weapons as well. There are a number ways you can defeat this Construct, including fusing new weapons using the spikes on the platform to the left of the room and setting fire to the leaves on the floor with more Fire-Fruit-fused arrows. Just be aware that this Construct can shoot arrows!
After defeating the Construct, destroy the stone wall with your boulder-fused weapon or, if that’s been destroyed, fuse one of the nearby stones to a new weapon. This will bring you to the end of the shrine, so interact with the green circle to collect your Light of Blessing.
Now you need to either visit the Gutanbac Shrine for Ascend or, if you’ve already earned this ability, return to the Temple of time to complete The Closed Door quest. If you’d like to learn more about Link’s travels across Hyrule and its sky, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.