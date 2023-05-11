Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Gutanbac Shrine, Ascend and The Ability to Rise solution
How to find and complete the Ascend shrine.
The Gutanbac Shrine is one of the two shrines you need to visit after completing the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
It’s within this shrine that you’ll gain the Ascend ability and complete The Ability to Rise shrine challenge. Along the way, you’ll also get the Energy Cell which is vital for using the Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
It's a long walk to this shrine though, so it’s a good idea to know the Gutanbac Shrine location before you set off and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
How to get to the Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Gutanbac Shrine is located on the eastern side of the Great Sky Island - south-east of the Temple of Time - in the snowy, cold weather region of the sky island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
How you reach the Gutanbac Shrine, however, may differ depending on whether it’s the first or second shrine you visit after completing the Ukouh Shrine. If you chose to visit the In-Isa Shrine first instead, then the journey you take to the Gutanbac Shrine may be different from the one we’ve outlined below. Even if you are going to the Gutanbac Shrine first, you may find yourself wandering a slightly different route - there’s a lot to discover on the Great Sky Island after all.
Our journey to the Gutanbac Shrine began at the Ukouh Shrine and, from there, we retraced our steps back to the pool where the main stairs leading to the Temple of Time sit. From there, we headed south-east going past a stone platform rising from the ground and, after that, down a set of stairs.
This brought us to an open space containing a Zonai Soldier Construct and a stove.
After defeating the Construct, head over to the building containing the stove. Nearby, you’ll find bushes growing Spicy Peppers. Collect all of these peppers and then use them to cook a selection of meals which will grant you Cold Resistance.
Cooking two Spicy Peppers and one Raw Meat will result in a Spicy Pepper Steak, which gives you 5:30 minutes worth of Cold Resistance. You can also cook three Spicy Peppers to make Spicy Sautéed Peppers, which will give you 7:30 minutes of Cold Resistance.
When you’re ready, head up the slope behind the building and remember to eat one of your meals when the temperature drops or else Link will start taking damage. Head to your right at the top of the slope and pick up some more Spicy Peppers on your way. This path will eventually lead you to a lake where a Maker Construct stands looking after some rafts.
How to get the Energy Cell in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Energy Cell in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to use the Zonai Devices. These devices range from Portable Stoves to Flamethrowers to Fans, which you can use to move various vehicles. The Energy Cell unsurprisingly holds the energy you need to power these devices and replenishes automatically when not in use. Later on, you will unlock the ability to increase the amount of power the Energy Cell can hold.
To get the Energy Cell you need to talk to the Maker Construct looking after the rafts near the lake in the snowy region of the Great Sky Island. You will most likely encounter this Construct on route to the Gutanbac Shrine.
Once you have your Energy Cell, jump on one of the rafts already in the water and hit the Fan with your current weapon or an arrow. This will cause the Fan to activate and send the raft across the water.
After reaching the other side of the lake, head to your left and go up the stairs. When you reach the top, climb the rocks and cliff side to get to the top of the hill.
This will bring you to a small river and a waterfall - look to your right and you’ll see another rock you can jump onto and, once atop of it, follow the path leading behind the waterfall.
When you reach the top, there will be a bridge you need to cross shortly followed by a Soldier Construct you should defeat. There’s also a stove and Spicy Pepper bushes near where the Construct, so you can cook some more Cold Resistance meals if needed.
After this, climb the set of stairs close to the stove and then follow the path all the way around the pool until you’re on the other side of the waterfall. Once there, start climbing the cliff face. There should be a place roughly halfway up where you can stop to regain stamina before completing your climb.
When you reach the top, you should be close to a stone building containing a stove and, to your right, will be the Gutanbac Shrine.
Ascend and The Ability to Rise solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
You’ll earn the Ascend ability upon entering the Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Ascend allows you to travel through objects you're standing beneath, like a cliff, and emerge at top of it. The Ability to Rise challenge in the Gutanbac Shrine is the perfect opportunity to get some experience using it.
First, run beneath the platform directly in front of you and use Ascend to stand atop of it.
You’ll now see that there are two platforms on your left-hand side. Use Ascend beneath the smaller platform on the left to reach a chest containing a Stone Axe first, before jumping back down and using Ascend beneath the taller platform on the right.
Once you reach the top of this platform, you’ll be faced with a Soldier Construct which you need to defeat. Keep an eye out for its arrows!
With the Construct defeated, you can safely smash the wooden planks on the wall to the right of where you fought it. Doing so will open a small area where you can Ascend to the platform above and open the chest containing a Construct Bow before jumping back down.
Next, you need to cut the ropes keeping the nearby platform standing upright and then, again, use Ascend beneath it.
In the next area, you need to use Ascend to reach the moving platform. Once there you need to wait until the moving platform is above the block and, when it is, use Ascend to reach the top of this platform.
Once you’ve reached the top, you’ll have also reached the end of the shrine so interact with that green circle to earn your Light of Blessing.
Now you’ll either need to visit the In-Isa Shrine for the Fuse ability or, if you’ve already been there, return to the Temple of Time to complete The Closed Door quest.
Before you do, however, we recommend using Ascend to reach the hollow tree not far from the Gutanbac Shrine, because, inside this tree, you’ll find a chest containing the Archaic Warm Greaves. These trousers will provide you with some Cold Resistance.
After collecting this new clothing item, continue on through the tree to reach a Zonai Device Dispenser and some gliders, which you can use to fly back down to the land outside of the Temple of Time. From there, you can either visit the In-Isa Shrine or enter the Temple of Time.
