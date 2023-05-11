Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Gutanbac Shrine, Ascend and The Ability to Rise solution

The Gutanbac Shrine is one of the two shrines you need to visit after completing the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s within this shrine that you’ll gain the Ascend ability and complete The Ability to Rise shrine challenge. Along the way, you’ll also get the Energy Cell which is vital for using the Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It's a long walk to this shrine though, so it’s a good idea to know the Gutanbac Shrine location before you set off and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to get to the Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Gutanbac Shrine is located on the eastern side of the Great Sky Island - south-east of the Temple of Time - in the snowy, cold weather region of the sky island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The location of the Gutanbac Shrine. How you reach the Gutanbac Shrine, however, may differ depending on whether it’s the first or second shrine you visit after completing the Ukouh Shrine. If you chose to visit the In-Isa Shrine first instead, then the journey you take to the Gutanbac Shrine may be different from the one we’ve outlined below. Even if you are going to the Gutanbac Shrine first, you may find yourself wandering a slightly different route - there’s a lot to discover on the Great Sky Island after all. Our journey to the Gutanbac Shrine began at the Ukouh Shrine and, from there, we retraced our steps back to the pool where the main stairs leading to the Temple of Time sit. From there, we headed south-east going past a stone platform rising from the ground and, after that, down a set of stairs. This brought us to an open space containing a Zonai Soldier Construct and a stove. After defeating the Construct, head over to the building containing the stove. Nearby, you’ll find bushes growing Spicy Peppers. Collect all of these peppers and then use them to cook a selection of meals which will grant you Cold Resistance. Cooking two Spicy Peppers and one Raw Meat will result in a Spicy Pepper Steak, which gives you 5:30 minutes worth of Cold Resistance. You can also cook three Spicy Peppers to make Spicy Sautéed Peppers, which will give you 7:30 minutes of Cold Resistance. When you’re ready, head up the slope behind the building and remember to eat one of your meals when the temperature drops or else Link will start taking damage. Head to your right at the top of the slope and pick up some more Spicy Peppers on your way. This path will eventually lead you to a lake where a Maker Construct stands looking after some rafts. Go up the slope and head right.