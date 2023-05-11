Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Ukouh Shrine, Ultrahand and The Ability to Create solution

The Ukouh Shrine is the first shrine you’ll complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom after you first reach the Great Sky Island.

It’s within the Ukouh Shrine that you’ll learn the Ultrahand ability and complete The Ability to Create puzzle. This will give you the chance to experiment with the Ultrahand ability before you take it out into the wilds of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

First, however, you need to know the Ukouh Shrine location and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Don’t forget - it’s dangerous to go alone and this guide contains spoilers! We've done our best to avoid any major story spoilers.

