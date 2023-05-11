Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Ukouh Shrine, Ultrahand and The Ability to Create solution
How to find and complete the Ultrahand shrine.
The Ukouh Shrine is the first shrine you’ll complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom after you first reach the Great Sky Island.
It’s within the Ukouh Shrine that you’ll learn the Ultrahand ability and complete The Ability to Create puzzle. This will give you the chance to experiment with the Ultrahand ability before you take it out into the wilds of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
First, however, you need to know the Ukouh Shrine location and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Don’t forget - it’s dangerous to go alone and this guide contains spoilers! We've done our best to avoid any major story spoilers.
On this page:
How to get to the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Ukouh Shrine is directly west of the Temple of Time on the Great Sky Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and you can easily see it when standing outside of the temple. Below we outline the route we took to reach the Ukouh Shrine, but, if you feel like exploring, you may find yourself taking a different path.
First, you need to go down the western, rather broken, steps not far from the door to the Temple of Time. After that, continue heading west towards the hill which the shrine sits upon. There will be a couple of Zonai Soldier Constructs around as you make your journey, so take the time to defeat them if you wish.
Once you reach the foot of the hill, swim across the small pond and start climbing the stairs. You will have to do some climbing at points to cross the gap where the stairs have fallen away, but you’ll soon reach the top of the hill and the Ukouh Shrine.
Ultrahand and The Ability to Create solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
You will receive the Ultrahand ability upon entering the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This ability allows you to grab, move, rotate and stick items together at will, but, to master it, you must first complete The Ability to Create challenge.
First, use Ultrahand to place the slab on your right across the gap so you can walk over it.
Next, use Ultrahand to stick the two slabs together before, once again, placing them across the gap so you can reach the other side.
For the final challenge in this shrine, you first need to place the wooden plank on the ground. Now take one of the hooks and attach it to the plank using Ultrahand.
Grabbing your creation using Ultrahand, place the hook around the railing ensuring that it's far back enough that you can jump on board before it departs for the other side.
Once you’re on the other side, run up to the end of the shrine and interact with the green circle to receive your first Light of Blessing.
You now have to visit two more shrines - Gutanbac Shrine for the Ascend ability and In-Isa Shrine for the Fuse ability. Both shrines are visible from the hill you currently stand upon; with In-Isa Shrine being to the south-west and Gutanbac Shrine sitting atop a snowy peak to the south-east.
While we visited the Gutanbac Shrine to unlock Ascend first, there’s nothing stopping you from heading to the In-Isa Shrine to unlock Fuse instead.
If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure across Hyrule and its sky, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Good luck on your travels across the Great Sky Island!