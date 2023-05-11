Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Great Sky Island starting area and Closed Door main quest

Beneath Hyrule Castle is where your adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom begins.

You’re not trapped in the dark for long though, as Link will soon find himself on the Great Sky Island - the starting area of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here you’ll find the Purah Pad and begin one of the game’s first main quest, The Closed Door.

Below we’ll walk you through your first steps on the Great Sky Island and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Remember - it’s dangerous to go alone and this guide contains spoilers! We've done our best to avoid any major storyline spoilers.

Great Sky Island and how to get the Purah Pad in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Welcome to the Great Sky Island - the starting area for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! Your first destination is the Temple of Time and, as you travel there, we recommend picking up any Tree Branches and food you see as they will be quite useful. After landing in the lilypad covered pond, swim to the shore and head down the steps. Continue following the path and you’ll quickly come across a Zonai Soldier Construct which you can defeat. With it dispatched, you’ll be able to easily reach the small stone structure and collect the Wooden Stick - a stronger weapon than your tree branches - inside. Next, continue following the path until you reach a friendly Steward Construct who will give you the Purah Pad - Tears of the Kingdom’s version of the Shiekah Slate.