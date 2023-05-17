All Shrine locations and maps for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Shrine locations and completing the puzzles within them is a crucial part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, because, if you ignore them, you won’t be able to increase your Hearts or Stamina.

Shrines are located across the span of Hyrule - from the heights of its sky to its greenest field and even hidden away in caves. This means, if you want to find them all, you need to know where you’re going.

To help you in this quest, you’ll find our in-progress Shrine locations and maps for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below. We’ll be adding more Shrines as we find them!

Lookout Landing Shrine locations map Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Lookout Landing region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far: Ishodag Shrine (-0885, 0418, 0048)

Jiosin Shrine (-0240, -0374, 0026)

Kyononis Shrine (-0205, 0451, 0021)

Sepapa Shrine (0219, 1082, 0028)

Susuyai Shrine (-0785, -0433, 0018)

Yamiyo Shrine (0333, 0468, 0029)

Hyrule Field Shrine locations map Here are the Hyrule Field region Shrines we’ve found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far: Kamizun Shrine (-1076, -1557, 0023)

Mayachin Shrine (-0705, -0866, 0031)

Riogok Shrine (-1443, -1616, 0089)

Sonopan Shrine (-1921, -0356, 0228)

Tajikats Shrine (0344, -1007, 0016)

Teniten Shrine (-0073, -1115, 0021)

Tsutsu-um Shrine (-1422, -1350, 0068)

Popla Foothills Shrine locations map Here you’ll find the Shrines we’ve uncovered in the Popla Foothills region of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom so far: Jiukoum Shrine (0867, -2279, 0141)

Joju-u-u Shrine (1516, -3576, 0142)

Sahasra Slope Shrine locations map Below lies the Shrines we’ve found in the Sahasra Slope region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far: Eshos Shrine (1564, -1945, 0157)

Jonsau Shrine (1743, 0018, 0025)

Makasura Shrine (11700, -1051, 0166)

Morok Shrine (1183, -0780, 0133)

Rabella Wetlands Shrine locations map Here are the Shrines we’ve located so far in the Rabella Wetlands region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Sifumim Shrine (2824, -3267, 0078)

Mount Lanayru Shrine locations map Here are the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Mount Lanayru region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Zanmik Shrine (3469, -2180, 0148)

Upland Zorana Shrine locations map Below you’ll find the Shrines we’ve found so in the Upland Zorana region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Gimimik Shrine (4510, 2113, 0001)

Ihen-a Shrine (3784, 0579, 0485)

Mogawak Shrine (3298, 0424, 0112)

Ulri Mountain Shrine locations map Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Ulri Mountain region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far: Jochi-iu Shrine (4346, 2875, 0165)

Mayachideg Shrine (3061, 1823, 0216)

Sinatanika Shrine (3842, 2300, 0048)

Eldin Canyon Shrine locations map Below are the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Eldin Canyon region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far: Ekochiu Shrine (1059, 1276, 0045)

Timawak Shrine (1798, 1639, 0311)

Thyphlo Ruins Shrine locations map Here lie the Shrines we’ve located so far in the Thyphlo Ruins region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far: Kikakin Shrine (-0397, 2733, 0287)

Sikukuu Shrine (0700, 2793, 0226)

Pikida Stonegrove Shrine locations map Below lies the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Pikida Stonegrove region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Mayausiy Shrine (-1165, 2602, -0083)

Orochium Shrine (-1636, 2541, 0239)

Rospro Pass Shrine locations map Here you’ll find the Shrines we’ve located in the Rospro Pass region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far: Gatakis Shrine (-3650, 1805, 0168)

Sahirow Shrine (-3355, 2387, 0361)

Gerudo Highlands Shrine locations map Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Gerudo Highlands region so far in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Turakawak Shrine (-3496, -0197, 0066)

Gerudo Canyon Shrine locations map Below lie all of the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Gerudo Canyon region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Mayatat Shrine (-3292, 2509, 0024)

Sky Island Shrine locations map The sky of Hyrule is now populated with a variety of sky islands and you’ll find Shrines on some of these islands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Your journey begins on the Great Sky Island, on which you can find the following Shrines: Ukouh Shrine (0274, -0913, 1460)

Gutanbac Shrine (0709, -1381, 1584)

In-Isa Shrine (0027, -1503, 1408)

Nachoyah Shrine (0388, -1660, 2299) In the West Hebra Sky Archipelago, we’ve found the following Shrine so far: Ijo-o Shrine (-362, 2679, 0702) We also found the Mayaumekis Shrine in the West Hebra Sky Archipelago while playing through the 'Tulin of Rito Village' quest: