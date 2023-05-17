If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Shrine locations and maps for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Our in-progress Shrine locations guide for Tears of the Kingdom.

Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Finding Shrine locations and completing the puzzles within them is a crucial part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, because, if you ignore them, you won’t be able to increase your Hearts or Stamina.

Shrines are located across the span of Hyrule - from the heights of its sky to its greenest field and even hidden away in caves. This means, if you want to find them all, you need to know where you’re going.

To help you in this quest, you’ll find our in-progress Shrine locations and maps for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below. We’ll be adding more Shrines as we find them!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's quest across Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Lookout Landing Shrine locations map

Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Lookout Landing region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

Hyrule Field Shrine locations map

Here are the Hyrule Field region Shrines we’ve found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

  • Kamizun Shrine (-1076, -1557, 0023)
  • Mayachin Shrine (-0705, -0866, 0031)
  • Riogok Shrine (-1443, -1616, 0089)
  • Sonopan Shrine (-1921, -0356, 0228)
  • Tajikats Shrine (0344, -1007, 0016)
  • Teniten Shrine (-0073, -1115, 0021)
  • Tsutsu-um Shrine (-1422, -1350, 0068)

Lindor’s Brow Shrine locations map

Below are the Shrines we’ve found in the Lindor’s Brow region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

Popla Foothills Shrine locations map

Here you’ll find the Shrines we’ve uncovered in the Popla Foothills region of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom so far:

  • Jiukoum Shrine (0867, -2279, 0141)
  • Joju-u-u Shrine (1516, -3576, 0142)

Sahasra Slope Shrine locations map

Below lies the Shrines we’ve found in the Sahasra Slope region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

  • Eshos Shrine (1564, -1945, 0157)
  • Jonsau Shrine (1743, 0018, 0025)
  • Makasura Shrine (11700, -1051, 0166)
  • Morok Shrine (1183, -0780, 0133)

Rabella Wetlands Shrine locations map

Here are the Shrines we’ve located so far in the Rabella Wetlands region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

  • Sifumim Shrine (2824, -3267, 0078)

Mount Lanayru Shrine locations map

Here are the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Mount Lanayru region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Upland Zorana Shrine locations map

Below you’ll find the Shrines we’ve found so in the Upland Zorana region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Ulri Mountain Shrine locations map

Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Ulri Mountain region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

  • Jochi-iu Shrine (4346, 2875, 0165)
  • Mayachideg Shrine (3061, 1823, 0216)
  • Sinatanika Shrine (3842, 2300, 0048)

Eldin Canyon Shrine locations map

Below are the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Eldin Canyon region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

Thyphlo Ruins Shrine locations map

Here lie the Shrines we’ve located so far in the Thyphlo Ruins region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

  • Kikakin Shrine (-0397, 2733, 0287)
  • Sikukuu Shrine (0700, 2793, 0226)

Pikida Stonegrove Shrine locations map

Below lies the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Pikida Stonegrove region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

  • Mayausiy Shrine (-1165, 2602, -0083)
  • Orochium Shrine (-1636, 2541, 0239)

Rospro Pass Shrine locations map

Here you’ll find the Shrines we’ve located in the Rospro Pass region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:

  • Gatakis Shrine (-3650, 1805, 0168)
  • Sahirow Shrine (-3355, 2387, 0361)

Gerudo Highlands Shrine locations map

Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Gerudo Highlands region so far in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

  • Turakawak Shrine (-3496, -0197, 0066)

Gerudo Canyon Shrine locations map

Below lie all of the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Gerudo Canyon region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

  • Mayatat Shrine (-3292, 2509, 0024)

Sky Island Shrine locations map

The sky of Hyrule is now populated with a variety of sky islands and you’ll find Shrines on some of these islands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Your journey begins on the Great Sky Island, on which you can find the following Shrines:

In the West Hebra Sky Archipelago, we’ve found the following Shrine so far:

We also found the Mayaumekis Shrine in the West Hebra Sky Archipelago while playing through the 'Tulin of Rito Village' quest:

Map showing the location of the Mayaumekis Shrine from surface level in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The Mayaumekis Shrine map location from sky level in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Tips for finding Shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Here are some tips to help you in your Shrine hunting in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

  • Unlock the Shrine Sensor. After completing one of the Regional Phenomena quests, you’ll be able to complete A Mystery in the Depths and, after that, you’ll be able to unlock the Shrine Sensor. This useful feature will tell you when you’re near a Shrine!
  • Look near stables and settlements. Since Shrines are part of the Fast Travel system in Tears of the Kingdom, there will always be one near a stable or settlement, like Hateno Village. So, when you’ve reached a new settlement, take the time to have a look around high and low to find the nearby Shrine.
  • Investigate caves! Tears of the Kingdom allows you to delve into the depths of Hyrule and, down there, you’ll find Shrines. For this reason, it’s always a good idea to investigate every cave you encounter and remember, if you see a blue rabbit spirit (also known as a Blupee), it will lead you to a cave.
  • Search for Shrines during the night. Thanks to the green glow surrounding Shrines, it can be easier to spot Shrines at night.
  • Use Skytower to your advantage. Skytowers will shoot you up into the sky and this increased height will make it easier to spot certain Shrines - be it in the sky or on the ground.
  • Get the chest! You’ll find a chest inside every Shrine containing a useful item - be it a weapon or material. Reaching the chest, however, will be a little puzzle in itself. If you do find the chest, then a little chest symbol will appear next to the Shrine’s name on your map, allowing you to keep track of which Shrines you’ve fully completed.
  • You don’t have to complete the Shrine straight away. Every Shrine contains a puzzle, which, when completed, will reward you with a Light of Blessing. Yet, some Shrines are easier than others. Thankfully, every Shrine is also a Fast Travel spot, so, if you can’t complete one, you can simply return to it later.

Good luck finding all of the Shrines and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Fantasy, Nintendo and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch