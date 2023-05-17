All Shrine locations and maps for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Our in-progress Shrine locations guide for Tears of the Kingdom.
Finding Shrine locations and completing the puzzles within them is a crucial part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, because, if you ignore them, you won’t be able to increase your Hearts or Stamina.
Shrines are located across the span of Hyrule - from the heights of its sky to its greenest field and even hidden away in caves. This means, if you want to find them all, you need to know where you’re going.
To help you in this quest, you’ll find our in-progress Shrine locations and maps for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below. We’ll be adding more Shrines as we find them!
On this page:
- Lookout Landing Shrine locations
- Hyrule Field Shrine locations
- Lindor’s Brow Shrine locations
- Popla Foothills Shrine locations
- Sahasra Slope Shrine locations
- Rabella Wetlands Shrine locations
- Mount Lanayru Shrine locations
- Upland Zorana Shrine locations
- Ulri Mountain Shrine locations
- Eldin Canyon Shrine locations
- Thyphlo Ruins Shrine locations
- Pikida Stonegrove Shrine locations
- Rospro Pass Shrine locations
- Gerudo Highlands Shrine locations
- Gerudo Canyon Shrine locations
- Sky Island Shrine locations
- Tips for finding Shrines
If you'd like to learn more about Link's quest across Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Lookout Landing Shrine locations map
Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Lookout Landing region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:
- Ishodag Shrine (-0885, 0418, 0048)
- Jiosin Shrine (-0240, -0374, 0026)
- Kyononis Shrine (-0205, 0451, 0021)
- Sepapa Shrine (0219, 1082, 0028)
- Susuyai Shrine (-0785, -0433, 0018)
- Yamiyo Shrine (0333, 0468, 0029)
Hyrule Field Shrine locations map
Here are the Hyrule Field region Shrines we’ve found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:
- Kamizun Shrine (-1076, -1557, 0023)
- Mayachin Shrine (-0705, -0866, 0031)
- Riogok Shrine (-1443, -1616, 0089)
- Sonopan Shrine (-1921, -0356, 0228)
- Tajikats Shrine (0344, -1007, 0016)
- Teniten Shrine (-0073, -1115, 0021)
- Tsutsu-um Shrine (-1422, -1350, 0068)
Lindor’s Brow Shrine locations map
Below are the Shrines we’ve found in the Lindor’s Brow region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:
- Iun-orok Shrine (-3538, 0853, -0133)
- Kiuyoyou Shrine (-1106, 2086, 0104)
- Makurukis Shrine (-2847, 0629, 0233)
- Oromuwak Shrine (-3079, 1618, 0243)
- Runakit Shrine (-2534, 1167, 0177)
- Sinakawak Shrine (-1413, 0757, 0089)
- Taki-ihaban Shrine (-1828, 1196, 0147)
Popla Foothills Shrine locations map
Here you’ll find the Shrines we’ve uncovered in the Popla Foothills region of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom so far:
- Jiukoum Shrine (0867, -2279, 0141)
- Joju-u-u Shrine (1516, -3576, 0142)
Sahasra Slope Shrine locations map
Below lies the Shrines we’ve found in the Sahasra Slope region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:
- Eshos Shrine (1564, -1945, 0157)
- Jonsau Shrine (1743, 0018, 0025)
- Makasura Shrine (11700, -1051, 0166)
- Morok Shrine (1183, -0780, 0133)
Rabella Wetlands Shrine locations map
Here are the Shrines we’ve located so far in the Rabella Wetlands region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
- Sifumim Shrine (2824, -3267, 0078)
Mount Lanayru Shrine locations map
Here are the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Mount Lanayru region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
- Zanmik Shrine (3469, -2180, 0148)
Upland Zorana Shrine locations map
Below you’ll find the Shrines we’ve found so in the Upland Zorana region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
- Gimimik Shrine (4510, 2113, 0001)
- Ihen-a Shrine (3784, 0579, 0485)
- Mogawak Shrine (3298, 0424, 0112)
Ulri Mountain Shrine locations map
Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Ulri Mountain region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:
- Jochi-iu Shrine (4346, 2875, 0165)
- Mayachideg Shrine (3061, 1823, 0216)
- Sinatanika Shrine (3842, 2300, 0048)
Eldin Canyon Shrine locations map
Below are the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Eldin Canyon region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:
- Ekochiu Shrine (1059, 1276, 0045)
- Timawak Shrine (1798, 1639, 0311)
Thyphlo Ruins Shrine locations map
Here lie the Shrines we’ve located so far in the Thyphlo Ruins region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:
- Kikakin Shrine (-0397, 2733, 0287)
- Sikukuu Shrine (0700, 2793, 0226)
Pikida Stonegrove Shrine locations map
Below lies the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Pikida Stonegrove region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
- Mayausiy Shrine (-1165, 2602, -0083)
- Orochium Shrine (-1636, 2541, 0239)
Rospro Pass Shrine locations map
Here you’ll find the Shrines we’ve located in the Rospro Pass region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far:
- Gatakis Shrine (-3650, 1805, 0168)
- Sahirow Shrine (-3355, 2387, 0361)
Gerudo Highlands Shrine locations map
Here are the Shrines we’ve found in the Gerudo Highlands region so far in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
- Turakawak Shrine (-3496, -0197, 0066)
Gerudo Canyon Shrine locations map
Below lie all of the Shrines we’ve found so far in the Gerudo Canyon region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
- Mayatat Shrine (-3292, 2509, 0024)
Sky Island Shrine locations map
The sky of Hyrule is now populated with a variety of sky islands and you’ll find Shrines on some of these islands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Your journey begins on the Great Sky Island, on which you can find the following Shrines:
- Ukouh Shrine (0274, -0913, 1460)
- Gutanbac Shrine (0709, -1381, 1584)
- In-Isa Shrine (0027, -1503, 1408)
- Nachoyah Shrine (0388, -1660, 2299)
In the West Hebra Sky Archipelago, we’ve found the following Shrine so far:
- Ijo-o Shrine (-362, 2679, 0702)
We also found the Mayaumekis Shrine in the West Hebra Sky Archipelago while playing through the 'Tulin of Rito Village' quest:
Tips for finding Shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Here are some tips to help you in your Shrine hunting in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
- Unlock the Shrine Sensor. After completing one of the Regional Phenomena quests, you’ll be able to complete A Mystery in the Depths and, after that, you’ll be able to unlock the Shrine Sensor. This useful feature will tell you when you’re near a Shrine!
- Look near stables and settlements. Since Shrines are part of the Fast Travel system in Tears of the Kingdom, there will always be one near a stable or settlement, like Hateno Village. So, when you’ve reached a new settlement, take the time to have a look around high and low to find the nearby Shrine.
- Investigate caves! Tears of the Kingdom allows you to delve into the depths of Hyrule and, down there, you’ll find Shrines. For this reason, it’s always a good idea to investigate every cave you encounter and remember, if you see a blue rabbit spirit (also known as a Blupee), it will lead you to a cave.
- Search for Shrines during the night. Thanks to the green glow surrounding Shrines, it can be easier to spot Shrines at night.
- Use Skytower to your advantage. Skytowers will shoot you up into the sky and this increased height will make it easier to spot certain Shrines - be it in the sky or on the ground.
- Get the chest! You’ll find a chest inside every Shrine containing a useful item - be it a weapon or material. Reaching the chest, however, will be a little puzzle in itself. If you do find the chest, then a little chest symbol will appear next to the Shrine’s name on your map, allowing you to keep track of which Shrines you’ve fully completed.
- You don’t have to complete the Shrine straight away. Every Shrine contains a puzzle, which, when completed, will reward you with a Light of Blessing. Yet, some Shrines are easier than others. Thankfully, every Shrine is also a Fast Travel spot, so, if you can’t complete one, you can simply return to it later.
Good luck finding all of the Shrines and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.