Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Turakamik Shrine solution

The Turakamik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Gerudo Canyon region, near the Gerudo Desert Getaway and Gerudo Canyon stable. It'll test your ability to guide electricity to open switches and doors.

Like many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Turakamik Shrine has you using Ultrahand to glue objects together.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Turakamik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

Turakamik Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Turakamik Shrine is found in the Gerudo Canyon region, near the Gerudo Desert Getaway and Gerudo Canyon stable. It’s easily accessible from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Turakamik Shrine coordinates are (-2658, -2236, 0067).

Turakamik Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first room contains an electricity switch, two hanging metal balls and a large cog. Use Ultrahand to glue the two metal balls together to activate the cog. You can now ride the cog to the next area.

You’ll see two more metal balls that must be glued together. Use Ultrahand to swing one from side to side. Now glue the other ball to the swinging one. This will activate platforms that you can Ascend to.

There’s another spinning cog in this next part. Use Recall on it and ride it up to a Chest containing a Strong Zonaite Shield.

Detach the metal rod holding the two smaller cogs together and place it up on the pins on the wall. Now use Ultrahand to glue the metal ball to the rod. This will electrify the path forward, opening the exit. Collect your Light of Blessing, and you’re done!

