How to unlock Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower will add the Gerudo Desert and some of its surrounding mountains to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Like most of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Gerudo Desert Skyview Tower isn’t working properly when you arrive. You can’t, however, fix it yourself, so, instead, you need to help the person who can reach the tower.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is located atop a mountain on the edge of the desert at the coordinates -2432, -2178, 0307 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re following the road leading from Hyrule Field to the Gerudo Desert, you should be able to see the tower looming above you. Reaching this Skyview Tower does, of course, involve a lot of climbing and, while the exact route you take depends on which side you decide to approach it by, Ascend can help you jump through the wooden platforms and some of the rocky outcrops.