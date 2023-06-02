Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kyokugon Shrine solution

Getting to the Kyokugon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is arguably a lot harder than figuring out the puzzle in the Shrine itself, but don't worry, we're going to take you through finding it too.

As with other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Kyokugon Shrine will test your patience with one very large puzzle and one smaller, but important, puzzle in order to claim the Shrine chest and to get to the Light of Blessing at the very end.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Kyokugon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kyokugon Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Kyokugon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is hidden inside the Great Plateau Foothill Cave. The coordinates for the Kyokugon Shrine are (-0709, -1551, 0006) but you need to find the entrance to the cave in order to get to the Shrine.

The entrance to the Great Plateau Foothill Cave is northeast of the Forest of Spirits and south of Hyrule Field. The Great Plateau Foothill Cave entrance coordinates are (-0836, -1478, 0024) and we've marked its location on the map below.

When you get to the entrance of the cave, you'll notice that it's blocked with rocks. There are several layers to the rocks blocking the entrance to the cave, therefore we recommend going to the Fire Temple to complete the main quest there before attempting to get in here.

Alternatively, you can attach a rock to one of your melee weapons and create a hammer to smash your way through the rocks. There are weapons scattered throughout the cave itself and plenty of rocks to fuse to them if your weapon is destroyed.

Once you get into the first part of the cave, there will be two Horriblins waiting for you. Deal with them and then follow the path forward until you see a cluster of rocks on your right. Smash through these and you'll find a Bubbulfrog (if you want one).

After you've done that, go back to the main path of the cave and down to the rear of the cave that is blocked by yet more rocks. Destroy them to reveal the Kyokugon Shrine.

Kyokugon Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Kyokugon Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you need to look up. No, seriously, you really do need to look up.

When you first enter the Shrine, head forwards and up the large set of steps into the main area of the Shrine. This is pretty much the only room in this Shrine bar the Light of Blessing section behind the wall at the far side.

When you get into this room, you'll notice a bunch of orb lock mechanisms across a few levels but only four orbs to put in them. Remember what we said a moment ago, that you need to look up to solve the puzzle? Do exactly that and you should see several green circles on the ceiling of the Shrine.

The circles on the ceiling are telling you exactly where to put the orbs as the green markings are directly above an orb lock. All you need to do is place an orb into each of the locks indicated by the ceiling patterns and the gate that leads to the Light of Blessing will open.

If you're struggling, here's an image of where all of the orbs need to go for the Kyokugon Shrine:

When the gate is open, head through it but do not get your Light of Blessing yet!

Face the Light of Blessing and then look to your right, you should see a chest that is stuck behind a locked gate. You'll also see an orb here, but there's no visible orb lock in this area.

Turn around on yourself so that the Light of Blessing is on your right, and look up at the ceiling. There will be another green marking here.

Walk below the marking and then look down at the floor. Activate Ultrahand and one of the tiles on the floor should be highlighted. Grab this slab and lift it out, then push it to the side and drop it. An orb lock will now be accessible where the tile was.

Grab the orb by the gate that's stopping you getting to the chest, drop it into the newly revealed orb lock to open the gate and you can then open the chest. This chest contains a Hearty Elixir.

Now that you've gotten the chest, you can claim your Light of Blessing.

