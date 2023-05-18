All Skyview Tower locations and maps for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Skyview Tower locations and activating the terminals within them will allow you to fill in the map of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Skyview Towers also act as Fast Travel points and can be used to shoot Link up into the sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Reaching these towers, however, can be quite difficult if you don’t know where they are and most require you to complete a small challenge before you can activate them.

Below you’ll find the Skyview Tower locations and maps, along with details on how to activate the terminals in every tower.

On this page:

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to activate Skyview Towers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom To activate a Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to open the sliding doors at the bottom of the tower and interact with the terminal. The problem, however, is that, aside from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, there will always be an obstacle preventing you from completing this simple task. Be it thorns, a group of monsters building a fort around the tower or a faulty terminal - you will always need to overcome a puzzle or win a fight before you can activate a Skyview Tower. Once activated, the Skyview Tower will register as a Fast Travel point on your map and, after shooting Link into the sky for the first time, it will register this region of Hyrule, along with its sky islands, to your map. Below you’ll find more information on the Skyview Tower locations and how to activate their terminals…

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower location map The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is helpfully located in Lookout Landing, which can be found just south of Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Its exact coordinates are -0293, 0137, 0025. This will be the first Skyview Tower you activate and, to do so, you must find Hoz and get the Paraglider. After activating this tower, you’ll be able to travel across Hyrule and activate the other Skyview Towers.

Hyrule Field Skyview Tower location map The Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is located to the north-west of Lake Kolomo and just south of the Mayachin Shrine. This tower’s coordinates are -0753, -1019, 0064 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you arrive at this tower, you’ll notice that a group of Blue Bokoblins, Moblins and a Boss Bokoblin have built a fort around it, so, if you want to reach the tower, you will need to engage them in combat. How you approach this battle is up to you as Link’s new abilities allow you to be far more creative when it comes to combat. It’s important to note that, once you’re within the fort, it is possible to run past the enemies and activate the Skyview Tower, which we recommend players with a low number of hearts do. We do, however, recommend using Ascend beneath the bridge the monsters have built between the hill the tower stands upon and their own small wooden fort. This will cause them to release the giant metal spiked ball and, when they do, you can easily avoid it by jumping off the bridge and gliding back to the ground.

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower location map The Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower is located north-west of the New Serenne Stables, which themselves are close to where you’ll start the Impa and the Geoglyphs main quest. Its coordinates are -1901, 1243, 0297 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To reach this Skyview Tower, you need to climb to the top of the hill north-west of the stables. Once there, you’ll find that the tower is atop a rock in the middle of a bog. To access the tower, you need to use the nearby construction materials to build a bridge out of wooden planks. Three fused together wooden panels should be enough to reach the tower and, after you’ve walked across them, you’ll be able to activate the terminal.

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower location map The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is located directly south of the river which flows between the Dueling Peaks and east of Lake Hylia. Its coordinates are 0602, -2119, 0098 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The terminal, however, isn’t working when you arrive, so you need to know how to unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower location map The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is located in West Necluda, west of Kakariko Village and within the northern footing of the Dueling Peaks. Its coordinates are 1344, -1170, 0166 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you arrive at this tower, however, you’ll find that its doors have been blocked, so you need to unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower location map The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is located within the East Necluda hills, north-west of the Sifumim shrine, and is surrounded by the rib cage of a long dead beast. Its coordinates are 2419, -2762, 0222 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Upon arriving at this Skytower, you’ll discover that it is surrounded by thorns. To unlock the Shrine, you first need to use Ascend to access the roof of one of the nearby buildings and, from there, you’ll be able to jump across the thorns. Now you need to use Ultrahand to connect together three panels of wood from the nearby construction material in a horizontal shape. When your creation is ready, place it over the thorns sitting in front of the entrance to the tower. You can easily balance the panels on the scaffolding surrounding the tower. With the panels now protecting the thorns from the rain, you can now set them on fire! You can either use a weapon which shoots flames, an arrow fused with an item like a Fire Fruit or set a fire using wood and piece of flint. Once the thorns are destroyed, it’s time to activate the Skytower.

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower location map The Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is located atop of Mount Lanayru, with the coordinates of 3846, -1307, 0539. The challenge in reaching this tower is, of course, scaling Mount Lanayru itself. The route you take to the peak of Mount Lanayru is up to you, but, no matter which path you take, remember to bring cold resistant clothing and meals. It gets very cold on Lanayru and you wouldn’t want Link to freeze. Our journey to this Skyview Tower started with us heading north from Hateno Village and, from there, we climbed and glided over the hills until we reached the path which leads to the Goddess Statue on Mount Lanayru. We didn’t, however, follow this path to the statue’s fountain, because, roughly half way, we encountered a Gloom Hand. Climb up here to avoid the Gloom Hand. Instead, we climbed up the mountain until we reached the fountain containing the Goddess Statue and, from there, were able to continue following the path up the mountain and to the Skyview Tower. Once you’ve reached the tower, all you have to do is activate it.

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower location map The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower is located atop the mountain range surrounding Zora’s Domain. To be specific you can find it on the range west of Zora’s Domain at the coordinates 2858, 0582, 0379 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you arrive at the Skyview Tower, you’ll find that the entrance is blocked with sludge! Thankfully, it can be easily removed by fusing a nearby Splash Fruit to an arrow and shooting it.

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower location map The Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower is atop a hill located north-east of the South Akkala Stables and east of the Mayachideg Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Its coordinates are 3493, 2019, 0188. You may encounter a Blue Bokoblin and Moblin having a little fight on your way to the tower, but they can be easily avoided. When you’ve reached this Skyview Tower, you’ll learn that the terminal has been stolen by an Aerocuda. Thankfully, the Aerocuda is flying quite close to the tower and you can easily knock it down with a single arrow. Once the beast is defeated, collect the fallen terminal and place it within the Skytower. Now all you have to do is activate it!

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower location map The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower can be found at the most southerly foothills of the Eldin Mountains, directly east of Ekochiu Shrine, at the coordinates of 1799, 1638, 0311 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Upon reaching the tower, you’ll discover that the doors won’t open. Luckily, quite a few rocks are falling from the sky in this area, so, use Recall on one and let it carry you up until you’re above the Skyview tower. At this point, jump over the rock and use your Paraglider to safely reach the inside of the tower. Once inside, you can activate the tower, which will also open the doors!

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower location map The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower can be found within the ruins themselves directly north of the Great Hyrule Forest at the coordinates 0343, 3133, 0180. Thankfully, the Thyphlo Ruins are no longer covered by darkness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you should be able to find the tower quite easily. When you reach this Skyview Tower, you’ll discover that something is blocking its top and, to fix this problem, you need to reach the top of the tower. To do so, climb onto the metal block which is the closest to the ground on the right-hand side of the Skyview Tower. You’ll find two Zonai Rockets upon it, which, once correctly attached to the block, will take you most of the way up to the top of the tower. If you need to go any further, attach downwards pointing fans to the block. Once you’re at the top of the Skyview Tower, you’ll discover that another metal block is blocking its top. You can now either use Ultrahand to move the block or Paraglider onto it and attach a Fan to move it away from the tower. After this block has been moved, you can return to the base of the Skyview Tower and activate it.

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower location map The Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is located within the eastern foothills of the Hebra Mountains, north-east of the Tabantha Tundra and the Snowfield Stables. Its coordinates are -2318, 3066, 0443 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Remember to bring cold resistant clothing and meals, because it gets quite chilly in this part of Hyrule. The Skyview Tower can be found atop one of the mushroom like rock structures and how you reach it is up to you. Though, if you’re going through the Tabantha Tundra, we recommend keeping an eye out for the Ice Gleeok! When you reach this tower, you’ll find that the bridge leading up to it has broken. Thankfully, through a combination of Fuse and the nearby wooden panels, you can repair it. You can either connect the panels horizontally and climb up to the tower or, if like us you haven’t increased your stamina, you can arrange the panels in a way which will allow you to walk part of the way. I tried my best... No matter what kind of bridge you create, once you’re finally at the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower all you have to do is activate the terminal.

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower location map The Rospro Pass Skyview Tower can be found on a hill north of Rito Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with the coordinates of -3686, 2342, 0233 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Reaching the tower involves a good amount of climbing, so, if you haven’t increased Link’s stamina, you may want to bring stamina boosting elixirs. You will also need to ensure you have cold resistant clothes or meals as the cold weather will take an effect on Link’s health. Once you reach the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, you’ll find that the stairs leading to the terminal have been blocked by thorns. The snowy weather and lack of construction materials, however, mean you sadly can’t set these thorns on fire. Instead, you need to climb a nearby tree and, from its top, glide down to the other side of the thorns. From there, you’ll be able to easily activate the Skyview Tower and add the Rospro Pass region to your map. Best of all - the thorns will have vanished when you return to this tower in the future, so you never have to worry about them again.

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower location map The Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower can be rather hard to locate, but it can be found on one of the southern ridges of the highlands at the coordinates -3959, -1313, 0422. Make sure you bring some cold resistant clothing and meals, because this region is quite cold in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you arrive at this Skyview Tower, you’ll notice that the entrance is missing. To access it you need to head into the nearby cave and follow the tunnel until you reach a river. Here you need to create a raft and, upon it, follow the flow of the river until you find yourself at the base of the tower. Now all you have to do is use Ascend beneath the wooden panels to reach the base of the tower where you can activate the terminal! Use Ascend on these wooden panels to reach the Skyview Tower. Before you leave, however, it’s worth exploring this area, because, at the end of crawlspace, you’ll find a quest containing a Topaz.