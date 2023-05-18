Stables and Pony Points in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Once you've tamed a horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you're going to want to start making the most of the Stables and Pony Points.

Stables work similar to how they did in Breath of the Wild, but Pony Points are new to Tears of the Kingdom - think of them as loyalty points that can be redeemed for free horse stuff.

In this guide we'll remind ourselves of how the Stables work, and then learn about the new Pony Points system.

Stables in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Stables act as a resting spot for Link, an area to pick up side quests, shop for items, and as a way to register your tamed horses.

Registering a horse means you get to name it, provide it with a saddle, and most importantly, you can get that horse back whenever you want by visiting any of the stables dotted about the ground of Hyrule.

To register horses at stables in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to approach and target a stable master with 'ZL', then talk with them and choose 'Register Horse'. This will show you the Strength, Speed, Stamina, Pull, and Temperament stats of that particular horse.

Once you're sure this horse is for you, press 'Yes' to register it. Keep in mind that there are limited spaces shared between all the stables, and once you've reached this limit, you'll have to get rid of one of your other horses in order to claim a new one.

Your first horse registration is free, but it costs 20 Rupees to register a new horse each time after this.

If there's a Breath of the Wild save file on your Nintendo Switch, then the horses you have on that save will already be registered at the stables in Tears of the Kingdom.

There's a bit more of an incentive to continue registering horses even if you're satisfied with your mounts in TOTK, as you can get Pony Points for doing so.

Pony Points in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While taming and stables work much the same as they did in Breath of the Wild, Pony Points are new to Tears of the Kingdom, rewarding you for using stables more often.

To get Pony Points, you first need to talk to a stable master, who will then give you a membership card.

Once you've got the Pony Points Card, you will then receive points for things like lodging at stables and registering new horses. Basically, any time you use a service at a stable, another point will be added to your card. Once you have enough points, you can then use the ledger counter in a stable to claim your rewards.

Each reward is linked to horses, with Pony Points rewards ranging from a towing harness, to unlocking the mysterious Malanya bed at stables, where you can receive a mystical message from a horse god.

Below you'll find the rewards we've unlocked so far and the points required for earning them:

3 points - Towing Harness

- Towing Harness 5 points - Horse-God Fabric for your Paraglider

- Horse-God Fabric for your Paraglider 7 points - Sleep in a Malanya Bed

- Sleep in a Malanya Bed 10 points - Register an additional horse

So keep using stable services if you want to rack up those points and get more rewards!

Additionally, you can look at your Pony Points Card if you ever want to quickly know how many points you need to unlock the next reward.

All the best on your journey across Hyrule! And if you need any extra help, don't forget to check-out our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.