How to unlock Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Unlocking the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower will add the mountains north of the Gerudo Desert to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
When you reach the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, however, you’ll find that you can’t simply activate it as the entrance has been blocked by snow. This means that, like many of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to go on a little quest to access it.
Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.
Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower can be rather hard to locate, but it can be found on one of the southern ridges of the highlands at the coordinates -3959, -1313, 0422 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you bring some cold resistant clothing and meals, because this region of Hyrule is quite cold.
No matter which route you take to this tower, you need to be prepared to do some climbing. You can, however, cut out some of this climbing if you’ve already unlocked the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, because, using this tower and gliding northwards, will help you avoid some of the cliffs.
How to unlock Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
When you arrive at the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, you’ll discover that the entrance has been covered by snow and, since Link doesn’t have a shovel, you need to find another way to reach.
This journey begins by entering the Meadela’s Mantle Cave which sits directly north of the Skyview Tower.
Once inside the cave, follow the follow until you reach a river and set of building supplies. Here you need to create a raft and, once you’re upon it, follow the flow of the river until, after going down a waterfall, you’ll find yourself at the base of the tower.
Before you access the tower, however, it’s worth exploring this area, because, at the end of a crawlspace, you’ll find a chest containing a Topaz.
Once you’ve opened the chest, you need to find a set of wooden panels in the cave’s ceiling, which is, in fact, the floor of the Skyview Tower. These panels do sit above the water, so you need to use either your raft or stand atop the wooden pillars to ensure you’re beneath the panels.
When you are, use Ascend to reach the base of the tower where you can activate the terminal!
