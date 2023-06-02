How to unlock Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower will add the mountains north of the Gerudo Desert to your map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When you reach the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, however, you’ll find that you can’t simply activate it as the entrance has been blocked by snow. This means that, like many of the Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to go on a little quest to access it.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with this Skyview Tower’s location.

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower can be rather hard to locate, but it can be found on one of the southern ridges of the highlands at the coordinates -3959, -1313, 0422 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you bring some cold resistant clothing and meals, because this region of Hyrule is quite cold. No matter which route you take to this tower, you need to be prepared to do some climbing. You can, however, cut out some of this climbing if you’ve already unlocked the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, because, using this tower and gliding northwards, will help you avoid some of the cliffs.