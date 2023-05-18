Knowing how to Fast Travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an important thing to know, especially since Hyrule is such a big place for Link to explore. Sure, you can tame a horse and have it as a companion, but if you need to get from A to B quickly, sometimes using fast travel is the only way to go.

The kingdom of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a beautiful but massive place for you to explore, and sometimes you can find yourself needing to return somewhere quickly to restock your weapons, or to get yourself out of trouble if you're being overwhelmed by enemies. There are countless reasons why fast travel is useful, but you need to know how to do it first.

We're here to show you how to Fast Travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and explain all of the different ways that it works.

How to Fast Travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To Fast Travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to find specific places that have Travel points, such as Shrines, and activate the Travel points to unlock them. Once these points are activated, Link can Fast Travel to them as much as he likes.

When you unlock a Travel Point, it will appear on your World Map. On here, simply hover over the point you want to go to and select 'Travel' from the options that appear to send Link there.

However, you cannot take your Horse with you when you do this, so maybe leave them in a Stable or safe place when you can.

Sorry Bolt, you have to stay here for now.

Now, across Hyrule there are several places or buildings that you can look for that have Travel points. We've explained a bit about each of these below and how to turn them into fast travel points.

Shrines

Shrines can be found in every region across Hyrule, and there are typically quite a few to be found in each region which makes them perfect places to fast travel to.

All you need to do to unlock a Shrine as a fast travel point is to walk up to the Shrine itself and interact with it to open it. Once you've interacted with the door of the Shrine to open it, a blue fast travel point will be activated just outside of it.

Shrine fast travel points will look like this on your map:

Skyview Towers

Skyview Towers are another place you can fast travel to however, like Shrines, you need to find them and activate them first.

To do this, head up to a Skyview Tower that you've found and enter it, then interact with the mechanism inside to launch Link into the sky. Once he's done surveying the area and you glide back down to Hyrule, the Skyview Tower will be unlocked as another fast travel point.

Skyview Tower fast travel points will look like this on your map:

Important Places

You can also unlock fast travel points at important places in, around, above, and below Hyrule. Places that are significant, such as Temples, can be unlocked as fast travel points when you discover them.

For example, when we discovered a Temple and interacted with the Zonai gate within the middle of the Temple, we instantly unlocked a fast travel point here.

Unlocking travel points at these kinds of places in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a something we'd strongly suggest doing as some events may require you to leave the area and then return to the place shortly after. Having the travel point in these important places unlocked will save you a bunch of excess travelling.

Here's what a Temple fast travel point looks like on your map:

Lightroots - The Depths

By now you are probably aware that there is a whole world underneath Hyrule called 'The Depths'. Just like the world above it, there's a lot to explore down there and there are fast travel points there too!

The fast travel points in The Depths are the Lightroots. These are the tree-like structures that can be found underground that Link can activate to light up a specific area. Once Link activates the Lightroot, a Travel point will unlock and the underground world will seem that bit brighter.

Lightroot fast travel points will look like this on your underground map:

That's it for now! We hope you have a great time speeding around Hyrule using fast travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.